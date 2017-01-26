Led again by Diaz-Silveira sisters, Carrollton advances

Sometimes players know where their teammates are on the field.
When it comes to siblings, it's even easier.
The Diaz-Silveira sisters, Michelle, Alexis and Annie continue to show great chemistry on the soccer field and Thursday afternoon it resulted in another signature win for Carrollton.
Annie, a freshman and youngest of the three, tapped home the winning goal off an assist from her sister Alexis, a sophomore, with 3:29 left in double overtime to lift the host Cyclones to a 1-0 sudden death win over La Salle in a Region 4-2A quarterfinal.
"This has been awesome because at the start of the year we didn't think we could get this far," Annie Diaz-Silveira said.
Added Alexis: "And it's great because it's the first time all three of us are on the same team together."
Carrollton (14-3-3), which advanced to the regional semifinal round for the first time since 2004 and second time ever, will host Westminster Christian Tuesday afternoon.
The Cyclones recently defeated Westminster to secure their first district championship since that season and second all-time.
With a potential shootout looming for what would have been the second consecutive time for Carrollton, Alexis Diaz-Silveira secured the ball in traffic near La Salle's goal and crossed it to Annie, who found the corner of the net for the winner.
It was Annie's ninth goal of the season. Alexis has 12 and eldest sister, Michelle, a senior who is expected to sign with Catholic University of America in Washington, DC, has 10 goals.
The trio and senior Drew Wells, who leads the team with 18 goals, have provided the bulk of Carrollton's offense this season.
Junior goalkeeper Vivian Garcia posted her eighth shutout.
MORE GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ Region 4-1A Quarterfinals — Palmer Trinity 6, SLAM Academy 0: Sofia Rivas 2 goals, 2 assists. Georgia Malueg goal, assist, Maria-Gabriella Benedetti goal, assist. Victoria Rosales goal. Sophia Krueger goal. Taylor Murphy assist. Juliette Hamilton 4 saves, 10th shutout. PT 13-2-1.
▪ Regional 4-2A Quarterfinals — Westminster Christian 1, Ransom 0: Madison Precht goal. Nicole Alamo assist. Priscilla Hernandez shutout.
▪ Regional 4-4A Quterfinals — St. Thomas Aquinas 8, Doral Academy 0: Bella Dorsey 4 goals, 2 assists. Cloe O'neil goal. Mary McCormick goal, assist. Tara Hamilton goal. Morgan Armstrong goal. Julia Grosso assist. Lainey Davis assist. Venessa Lica assist. STA 18-1-2.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ District 15-5A Semifinals — Miami Beach 2, Braddock 0: Josue Aguilar goal. Kevin Herrera goal. Luis Munoz assist. Gabriel Suarez 10th shutout. MB 19-1-1.
▪ District 14-1A Final — Miami Country Day 5, Hillel 4 (PK’s): Dre Medici goal. PK’s: Khalil Winder, Aaron Dillworth, Diego Oropeza, Erik Pantin, Dre Medici gw goal. MCD 10-5-3.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ SLAM 74, Gulliver Prep 64: SL: D. Garcia 26, J. Brooks 17, K. Poitier 12. GP: J. Mashburn 21, G. Taylor 14. HT: SL 39-31. Rebounds: K. Poitier 9, D. La Monica 8. Assists: A. Hundley 7.
▪ South Miami 68, Columbus 41: SM: Dawson 20, Arnold 10, Tyler 16, Wright 5, Ferguson 4, Cerphy 2. Fraga 4, Glover 2, Betancourt 2, Sanchez 2. COL: Figueredo 2, Vento 5, Mata 6, Pace 2, Armstrong 5, Gomez 2, Lezcano 2, Vidal 7, Cooper 8. HT: SM 33-18. Three-pointers: Arnold 2, Dawson 4, Tyler 4, Mata 2. Rebounds: Dawson 8. Assists: Arnold 6. Steals: Dawson 5.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 81, Schoolhouse Prep 50: AM (14-7): Enriquez 10, S. Taylor 10, Messer 4, Jameau 13, Nesselt 6, Avila 9, Jones 13, Volmar 4, Cinkilec 5, Cucalon 6. SP: Noel 11, Jaleen 2, Rafael 5, KJ 13, Hernandez 7, hislop 2, Pierre 4, baker 3, Reyes 3. HT: 44-20 AM. Three-pointers: Enriquez 2, Taylor, Jameau, Nesselt, Avila 2, Jones 2, Cinkilec. Rebounds: Jameau 12. Blocks: 4
▪ Hebrew Academy 70, Goleman 52: HBR (13-4): Tal 29, Esformes 25, J Stein 5, Yerushalmi 2, A. Stein 5, Apoj 4. HT: HA 45-31. Three-pointers: Esformes 6, Tal 2, A. Stein. Rebounds: J. Stein 12. Assists: Tal 8.
▪ Pine Crest 54, St John Paul 41: PC:Marzouca 6, Pippen 14, Vertus 12, Haeffner 11. Rebounds: Haeffner 6, Vertus 6. Steals: Pippen 4, Marzouca 4. Assists: Marzouca 4, Marzouca 4.
▪ Hillel 48, Palm Glades Prep 41: PGP: Justin 11, Asante 8, Dylan 7, Adrian 7, Luster 4, Michaels 4. HIL (10-9): Ayache 18, Ben-Shmuel 15, Brener 8, Fraynd 5, Taieb 2. HT: 29-19 HIL. Three-pointers: Ben-Shmuel 5. Rebounds: Brener 12. Assists: Ayache 5, Givner 5. Steals: Givner 3
GIRLS BASKETBALL
▪ BCAA Big 8 — NOVA 61, Douglas 41: DOU (22-2): Williams 8, Thompson 7, Hsu 15, Murphy 2, Chen 3, Crawford 6. NOV (18-4): Gonzalez 10 Gutierrez 22, Howard 2, Cowart 5, Massop 5, Levy 9, August 6, Delancy 1. Three-pointers: Levy 3, Gonzalez 2, Hsu 2. HT: NOV 36-17.
▪ BCAA Big 8 — Flanagan 48, Deerfield Beach 38 (OT): FLA (19-3): Lubin 10, Richards 4, Howard 10, Mompelis 3, Sharpe 4, Brasnche 6. DB (16-6): Pierce 13, Dervil 1, Swinton 18, Schuck 2, Mitchell 4. Three-pointers: Lubin, Swinton 3. HT: FLA 15-11.
▪ BCAA Big 8 — Fort Lauderdale 60, Cypress Bay 33: FL (19-2): Taylor 11, Warthen 13, De Oleo 16, Jones 6, Meredith 5, Fullard 3, Boyce 4, Jozama 2. CB (17-6): LaChance 14, Lizano 4, Jones 12, McCree 3. Three-pointers: De Oleo 4, Taylor 3, Warthen, Fullard, LaChance 2, Jones, McCree. HT: FL 38-5.
▪ BCAA Big 8 —South Broward 62, Cardinal Gibbons 48: CG (15-6): Antoine 13, Armstead 15, LaBranche 2, Krause 12, Mergilles 4, Pierre 2. SB (20-3): Leaks 20, Ayulo 8, Sadaka 19, Walker 13, McCain 2. Three-pointers: Sadaka 4, Armstead 2, Krause. HT: SB 30-23.
▪ Gulliver Prep 46, Mater Academy 10: GUL (17-9): Thomas 22, Pinder 3, Tyre 6, Kaiser 3, Kaplan 6, Haymore 4, Boyd 2. Half: GP 23-7.
▪ Pine Crest 69, St. John Paul 15: Sarah Hancock 6, Maria Ballesteros 10, Valeria De Las Casas 24. Rebounds: Hancock 10. Steals: Ballesteros 5
