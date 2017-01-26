Gutierrez leads Nova girls’ basketball to BCAA semifinals

Junior guard Erin Gutierrez scored 22 points to lead the Nova to a convincing 61-41 victory over Douglas in the opening quarterfinal game of the BCAA girls Big 8 Tournament at South Plantation High on Thursday.
The Titans (18-4) advance to Friday’s semifinal against South Broward, a 62-48 winner over Cardinal Gibbons, at 8 p.m. Nova won Big 8 titles in 2012 and 2014.
Broward (20-3), the defending Big 8 champ, was led by Natalia Leeks with 20 points. Mackenzie Sadaka added 19 points.
“We talked all week in practice just being ready to play,” Nova coach Jason Hively said. “We knew we were played a team that was really good this year.
“We got off to the start we wanted and had a really good second quarter.”
Nova built a 19 point halftime lead behind Gutierrez and the help of unlikely contributor.
Jamie Levy, a 5-5 freshman guard, came of the bench in the second quarter by draining three 3-point baskets as the Titans stretched their lead by outscoring the Eagles 21-6.
Nova never trailed in the first half gaining control early with a 8-0 start and led at thee half 36-17.
“This was exactly the type of game we wanted to get ready for before the playoffs,” Douglas coach Marilyn Rule said. “Unfortunately Nova shot the ball really well.”
Abigail Hsu scored 15 to lead the Eagles (22-2).
In other quarterfinal games on Thursday Flanagan defeated Deerfield Beach 46-38 in overtime. Jada Lubin had 19 points for the Falcons (19-3), who advanced to play Fort Lauderdale in the first semifinal on Friday at 6 p.m.
Fort Lauderdale advanced with a 60-33 victory over Cypress Bay. The Flying L’s (19-2) were led by Melanie De OLeo’s 16 points.
▪ NOVA 61, Douglas 41: DOU (22-2): Williams 8, Thompson 7, Hsu 15, Murphy 2, Chen 3, Crawford 6. NOV (18-4): Gonzalez 10 Gutierrez 22, Howard 2, Cowart 5, Massop 5, Levy 9, August 6, Delancy 1. Three-pointers: Levy 3, Gonzalez 2, Hsu 2. HT: NOV 36-17.
▪ Flanagan 48, Deerfield Beach 38 (OT): FLA (19-3): Lubin 10, Richards 4, Howard 10, Mompelis 3, Sharpe 4, Brasnche 6. DB (16-6): Pierce 13, Dervil 1, Swinton 18, Schuck 2, Mitchell 4. Three-pointers: Lubin, Swinton 3. HT: FLA 15-11.
▪ Fort Lauderdale 60, Cypress Bay 33: FL (19-2): Taylor 11, Warthen 13, De Oleo 16, Jones 6, Meredith 5, Fullard 3, Boyce 4, Jozama 2. CB (17-6): LaChance 14, Lizano 4, Jones 12, McCree 3. Three-pointers: De Oleo 4, Taylor 3, Warthen, Fullard, LaChance 2, Jones, McCree. HT: FL 38-5.
▪ South Broward 62, Cardinal Gibbons 48: CG (15-6): Antoine 13, Armstead 15, LaBranche 2, Krause 12, Mergilles 4, Pierre 2. SB (20-3): Leaks 20, Ayulo 8, Sadaka 19, Walker 13, McCain 2. Three-pointers: Sadaka 4, Armstead 2, Krause. HT: SB 30-23.
