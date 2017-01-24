Charter’s Alayon reaches milestone moment on the court

Cristine Alayon has had one mantra throughout the four years she played basketball at Pembroke Pines Charter: “Work in silence and let your game always speak for yourself.”
On Monday, her game did just that as she joined the 1,000-point club after scoring 13 in losing effort against Pace.
“Having an opportunity to coach a girl like this is the reason I’ve been coaching for so long,” coach Michael Haber said.
“My only regret is having only coached her one year.”
Alayon, a senior, has played travel ball with G Nation of Fort Lauderdale, which has allowed her to build her game and love for basketball.
It’s been a rough year for the Jaguars with only five wins this season, but Alayon has continued to lead by scoring 60 percent of her team’s points and averaging 20 points per game.
Alayon has many favorite players but tries to channel Klay Thompson and Dwyane Wade with her game.
She’s impressive on and off the court as she is involved with student government, is the sports editor of The C.H.A.T., school newspaper, all while maintaining a 4.2 GPA.
The next step for Alayon will be to attend Florida State University to pursue a degree in criminal justice.
For now she’ll bask in the remainder of her senior year and maybe plan a prank or two on coach Haber since “it would be funny since coach is always stressing out.”
She’ll leave behind locker-room moments, unforgettable friendships and an important note.
“Do the unthinkable!” Alayon said. “Talking won’t do anything, you always have to walk the walk.”
MORE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Westminster Christian 54, Doctors Charter 11: WC (12-3): Destiny Coakley 24, Emily Montes 16, Nikkia Benitez 6, Giovanna Nembrini 2, Sophia Eguilior 2, Sidney Kissane 2, Lamarie Morrison 2. DC: Rebecca Schlaeger 8, Deborah Schlaeger 1, Shelsey Cherreiu 2 . Half: WC 26-7. Three-pointers: Montes 3, Coakley. Rebounds: Benitez 7. Assists: Coakley 5. Steals: Coakley 6.
▪ Doral 67, Palmer Trinity 19: PT: Brand 2, DE Soto 5, Dobrensky 4, Lewis 4, Reynolds 2. DA: Crespo 21, Barrios 11, Martinez 8, Perez 4, DE Armas 5, Sanders 4, Vega 6, Cejka 4, Guerrero 2, Guzman 2. Half: Doral 42-10. DA 18-5.
▪ St. Brendan 46, Miami Christian 43: SB: Carolina Prieto 16, Brigit Barrial 8, Cassandra Armas 8, Nanette Bonet 6, Victoria Lara 4, Emily Diaz 7, Alyssa Soublette 2. Rebounds: Brigit Barrial 7, Emily Diaz 7.
MONDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Pace 64, Pines Charter 47: PC: Alayon 13, Alvarez 6, Parilla 14, Nelson 10, Casimir 2, Herring 2 MP: Whitfield 9, Troup-Bishop 23, Pratt 22, Joseph 6, Cumbermack 4. Half: MP-21-25. Three-pointers: Alayon 2, Alvarez 2, Parilla 2. Rebounds: Pratt 14. Assists: Pratt 10. Steals: Pratt 6.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Miami Christian 89, Mater Academy 55: MC (21-2). Alvarez 18, Haase 15, Rivera 14, Hernandez 14, Diaz 11, Camacho 8, Rosario 7, Oquendo 2, Machado 2. Rebounds: Haase 8, Rosario 8. Assists: Camacho 4. Steals: Camacho 4. HT: MC 54-26. MA (19-5).
▪ Columbus 54, Braddock 50: COL (14-8): Cooper 17, Rodriguez 12, Pace 6, Mata 5, Vidal 3, Armstrong 3, Brooks 3, Gomez 3, Vento 2. BRA: Daniel 16, Dupont 16, Perez 5, , Castellanos 4, Simon 4, Valdes 3, E 2. Rebounds: Cooper 7. Assists: Mata 5. Steals: Mata 3. Blocks: Brooks 2. Three-pointers: Dupont 3, Gomez, Pace, Armstrong, Cooper, Perez. HT: 31-19 COL.
▪ Palmetto 73, Varela 59: PAL: Rodriguez 19, Castellano 15, Shinhoster 12, Martinez 10, Starks 9, Hamburger 8. VAR: Valdez 20, Del Rio 15, Abbate 9, Echeverria 7, Brazuela 2, Lopez 2, Hidalgo 2, Valencia 2. HT: PAL 39-28. Three-pointers: Valdez 4. Rebounds: Rodriguez 10. Steals: Starks 5. Assists: Hamburger 7.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 86, Stranahan 48: AM (13-7): Avila 15, Guelce 4, Jones 21, messer 6, Jameau 2, Enriquez 8, S Taylor 12, Volmar 10, hunter 3, Nesselt 4. STR: lyn 4, Barton 4, cook 14, Anderson 3, Donaldson 2, alquisor 7, petit-de 1, Edwards 14. HT: AM 56-35. Three pointers: Avila 3, Taylor 2, Volmar, Hunter, Nesselt. Rebounds: Jameau 8. Assists: Jones 5. Steals: Jones 4. Blocks: Jameau 3.
▪ American 38, Hialeah Gardens 33: HG: Suarez 13, Sanchez 2. Pabon 3, Lopez 2, Borrell 5, Romer 8. AME (15-7): Narveaz 7, Diaz 2, Harris 10, Hall 8, St Louis 4, Noel 7. HT: HG 16-8. Three-pointers: Borrell, Narvaez. Rebounds: Noel 10. Steals: Harris 5. Assist: Diaz 3.
▪ Archbishop Carroll 63, Miami Country Day 27: AC (20-2): Villamil 16, Russo 13, Deribeaux 9, Cordero 6, Gomez 6, Silva 5, Aarestrup 3, Cruz 3, Mendez 2. MCD: Harrison 8, Tristan 7, Delgado 6, Franco 2, Nate 2, Matt 2. Rebounds: Russo 8. Assists: Cordero 5. Steals: Cordero 4. Three-pointers: Villamil 4, Deribeaux 3, Russo 3, Aarestrup 1, Cruz 1, Delgado 2, Harrison 2, Tristan.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ District 14-5A Semifinals — Everglades 2, North Miami 2 (2 OT) 4-2 PK.: Diego Loureiro goal. Gianmarco Garofalo goal.
▪ District 15-3A Semifinals — Pines Charter 7, Hallandale 0: Rodrigo Souberville 4 goals. Ashton Cooper goal. Alex Benitez 6th shutout, 4 saves. PC 13-6-2.
▪ District 16-2A Quarterfinals — St. Brendan 5, Westminster Christian 4 (PK’s, 2OT): Matthew Fals game winning save. SB 11-6-2.
▪ District 16-4A Quarterfinals — Belen 2, Westland 0: Andres Taquechel goal. Chris Ponce goal. Sebastian Restrepo assist. Mateus Tordin assist. BEL 16-7.
▪ District 16-2A Quarterfinals — Gulliver 8, Pinecrest Charter 0: Truman Gelnovatch 3 goals. Ryan Batalha 2 goals. Sebastian Hernandez goal, assist. GUL 15-1-3.
▪ District 15-3A Quarterfinals — American Heritage Plantation 7, Pompano Beach 0: Landon Lupo 2 goals. Joseph Vinson 2 goals. Terrance Wilder 2 goals. Shanyder Borgelin goal. Jonathan Gomes shutout. AHP 17-1-2.
Comments