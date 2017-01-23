Youthful Miami High hoping to maintain GMAC dominance

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:48 Suspected tornado touches down in Miami Springs

0:56 Burglars steal $115K worth of cigarettes in Miami

1:41 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

2:37 Marco Rubio explains his decision to support Tillerson for Secretary of State

2:23 Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation

3:00 Video: 911 call of couple seen having sex on Florida beach

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys