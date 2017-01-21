Archbishop Carroll improves to 19-2 with win over Hallandale in tournament

Archbishop Carroll took Hallandale’s best shot and then delivered the one that extended its dream season to 19-2 at the Respect Series 3 Tournament presented by RMF Magazine and FloridaProspects.com
After watching resurgent Hallandale hang around in the first half and cut the lead to 41-34 with 2:50 in the third quarter, Gus Derbeaux’s three-pointer off a kickout pass from Christian Silva ignited the decisive run in a 63-48 victory at Chaminade on Saturday.
Bulldogs coach Juan Hernandez, who has thrust himself into the Class 4A Coach of the Year conversation, said his team’s unsung defense has been overshadowed by its signature drive-and-kick three-point shooters.
“Defense is something that doesn’t get talked about enough,” Hernandez said. “Everybody looks at us like a bunch of three-pointer shooters, but we hang our hat on defense.
“We felt in the third quarter there if we could get three consecutive stops it would be the difference in the game.”
Silva finished with a game-high 16 points for the Bulldogs, keyed by back-to-back three-pointers to close the second quarter and a steal and layup with a minute left to salt the game away.
The RMF Magazine No. 11 Bulldogs broke the game open with a three-pointer from Gabriel Russo to open the fourth quarter, a three-point play from Joseph Gomez (13 points) and John Aarestrup’s three-pointer of a pass from Gomez to push the lead to 57-42 with 4:30 left.
“In the second quarter they came back on us,” Silva said. “We stayed disciplined, and we stayed tough and got the lead back to double digits.
“I knew we had a special team here. We all work hard here. We are family. It’s no surprise to be 19-2. The game was tough. Hallandale attacks the rim well, but we stuck to our defensive plan. We stayed in front of the ball and didn’t allow them to shoot it.”
Devaris Parker, Jimmy Sylvain and Ashley Paul tied for a team-high nine points for the Chargers.
▪ Archbishop Carroll 63, Hallandale 48: AC (19-2): Aarestrup 12, Russo 3, Gomez 13, Derbeaux 9, Silva 16, Villamil 5, Barbic 4, Cordero 1. HALL (15-6): Jackson 2, Miles 4, Foster 3, Paul 9, Bain 8, Parker 9, Sylvain 9, Ferguson 4. HT: AC 35-20. Three-pointers: Aarestrup 4, Russo 1, Derbeaux 3, Silva 3, Villamil 1, Foster 1, Paul 2, Parker 2, Ferguson 1.
MORE BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Westminster Christian 61, Palmer Trinity 48: PT: Z. Friendland 9, G. Bess 18, D. Cuellaz 8, S. Diaz 3, J. Waldman. WC: C. Hernandez 3, J. Wright 1, T. Brigham 7, J. Lopez 6, B. Wright 3,L. McCormick 10, M. Montalvo 23 D. Verdaja 8. Three-pointers: Best 3, Montalvo 4. HT: WC 30-27. Rebounds: D. Verdaja 6. Assist: J. Wright 5
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Palmer Trinity 66, Northwest Christian 60: PT (13-4): Bess 27, Cuellar 18, Waldman 15. NWC: Morisset 23, Bonhomme 18, Val course 16. HT: PT 30-28. Three-pointers: Morisset 7,Bonhomme 4, Cuellar 4, Bess 3. Rebounds: Waldman 6. Steals: St. Jean 3. Assists: Friedland 5.
▪ Southridge 60, South Dade 27: SR (14-2): Dean 8, Rivers 4, Bedgood 2, Figueroa 12, Quinones 2, Damon 10, Flenor 11, Gonzalez 9, Lee 2. SD: Toussaint 1, Gonzalez 8, Cavero 4, Jackson 3, Cobb 4, Diaz 2, Vega 3, Waller 1. HT: 28-14 SR. Three-pointers: Dean 2. Rebounds: Figueroa 10, Gonzalez 7, Lee 8. Assist: Dean 7, Quinones 5. Steals: Dean 5 Quinones 3.
▪ LaSalle 96, Pace 80: LS (11-11): Salbalza 16, Bernabeu 18, Szlaien 15, Fortuny 6, Delgado 8, Pita 20, Xinanch 7. MP: Joseph 7, Rodriguez 5, Shaw 7, Paula 22, Pereda 6, Frazier 21, Smart 12. Rebounds: Fortuny 7, Cicilia 1, Bernabeu 5, Szlaien 4, Pita 5, Xinanch 2, Salbalza 6, Delgado 5. Assists: Szlaien 11, Pita 7, Fortuny 3, Xinanch, Salbalza, Bernabeu 4, Delgado 4. Steals: Bernabeu 3, Szlaien 3, Salbalza 3, Pita 2, Cicilia 3, Fortuny 2, Delgado 3, Xinanch 3. Three-pointers: Salbalza 2, Xinanch, Szlaien. HT: LS 47-31.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Lourdes 75, Hialeah 48: LOU (14-6): Codispoti 19, Lopez 11, Porras 12. Rebounds: Midolo 11, Diaz 5. Assists: Sanchez 7.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
▪ St. Brendan 57, Miami Springs 48: SB: Cassandra Armas 26, Nanette Bonet 11, Victoria Lara 9, Emily Diaz 2, Carolina Prieto 5, Alyssa Soublette 3, Dani Alonso 2. Rebounds: Diaz 11
▪ Palmer Trinity 43, Northwest Christian 21: PT: Anna Bauer 2, Alissa Dobrinsky 7, Ally Esco 5, Keelin Herling 9, Sofi Iglesias 5, Cassidy Lewis 3, Katie Malloy 3, Soleil Martinez 2, Delany Reynolds 5. NWC: Catherine D. 11, Zoe R. 2, Stephanie P. 6, Sydney J. 2. HT: PT 21-9.
MONDAY’S SCHEDULE
BOYS’ SOCCER
District 12-5A quarterfinals at Boca Raton Spanish River: Boca Raton vs. Delray Atlantic, 4; Coral Springs vs. Deerfield Beach, 6; Monarch vs. Spanish River, 8
District 13-5A quarterfinals at Western: Taravella vs. S.Plantation, 5; Western vs. West Broward, 7
District 14-5A quarterfinals at Flanagan: Krop vs. Everglades, 4; Flanagan vs. American, 6
District 14-2A quarterfinals at Cardinal Gibbons: Pine Crest vs. N.Broward Prep, 5; C.Springs Charter vs. Boca St. Andrews, 7
District 15-2A quarterfinals at La Salle: Ransom Everglades vs. Mater Lakes, 5; La Salle vs. Somerset Academy, 7
District 12-1A opening round: C.Springs Christian at Boca St. John Paul II, 6
District 13-1A semifinals at Westminster Academy: South Florida HEAT vs. Westminster Academy, 5; Sagemont vs. Posnack, 7
District 14-1A semifinals at Scheck Hillel: Miami Country Day vs. Divine Savior, 5; Hialeah Educational vs. Scheck Hillel, 7
HIGH SCHOOL RESULTS, STATS
