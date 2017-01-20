Carrollton, Palmetto score big upsets in girls’ soccer

2:10 Palm Beach residents react to President-elect Trump Pause

4:14 Edwin Pope honored by Miami Dolphins

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

1:28 Florida tourists film gator jumping into their boat, getting stuck in the railing

0:41 Pollo Tropical looks to get back on top

1:03 Authorities release video from fatal police shooting

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

1:06 Obama addresses “wet foot, dry foot” policy decision at final press conference