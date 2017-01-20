Carrollton, Palmetto score big upsets in girls’ soccer

It was wise to expect the unexpected Thursday’s girls’ soccer district playoffs.
Michelle Diaz-Silveira and Drew Wells each scored a goal to lead Carrollton to a 2-0 victory over Gulliver in a District 16-2A semifinal that eliminated the Raiders in the district round for the first time since 1996. Alexis Diaz-Silveira and Sarah Berenguer each had an assist.
Gulliver was coming off a state final four appearance a year ago.
Carrollton advanced to the regionals and will face Westminster Christian at 4 p.m. Friday for the District 16-2A championship.
▪ District 15-5A final — Sophia Bainger scored four minutes into overtime off an assist by Maddie Wise to lead Palmetto to a district championship victory over undefeated Coral Reef.
“It felt like it was a repeat of two years ago, when we beat South Dade when they were undefeated,” said head coach Sam Steele.
Emily Lamas scored two goals and Alexandria Drand had an assist for the Panthers (13-5).
What did Steele, first year head coach, tell his team as they headed into overtime against the Barracudas (19-1-0)?
“The girls didn’t have practice [Wednesday] so they were well rested. I knew they had more energy in them, so I told them to go,” Steele said.
The Panthers will play Coral Gables in the first round of regionals next Thursday.
▪ District 16-3A final — Miami Springs 8, Mourning 0: Freshman Gabi Cimino scored four goals and in the process broke the all-time Miami Springs single season scoring record with 52 goals to lead Springs to its 11th district title in the last 13 years, and fourth in row, with the lopsided win at Traz Powell.
Jasmine Romay scored twice and Katherine Inhoof and Sophia Gomez scored one goal each. Springs (20-2-1) will host Pembroke Pines Charter in a regional quarterfinal at Traz next week.
▪ District 16-4A semifinals — TERRA 5, Reagan 1: Cristina Bichara 4 saves. Alanna Martínez assist. Sofia Aviles 2 assists, 2 goals. Carolina Schooley assist. Karina Bermudez 3 goals.
▪ District 16-2A semifinals — Westminster Christian 1, Coral Shores 0: Madison Precht goal. Sophia Vilar assist. Priscilla Hernandez shutout.
▪ District 15-4A semifinals — St. Thomas Aquinas 1, Archbishop McCarthy 0: Rachel Tuffy goal. Abby Pangallo shutout. STA 17-1-2.
▪ District 15-1A final — Archimedean 1, Slam Academy 0: Jaylene Trujillo goal.
▪ District 15-5A final — Lourdes 2, Coral Gables 0: Victoria Muñoz goal. Alexa Mascaro goal. Natalie Silberman 2 assists. Amanda Puig shutout.
▪ District 14-1A final — Miami Country Day 2, Hillel 0: Ally Rodriquez 2 goals. Mea Allen assist. Mia Batista assist.
▪ Pine Crest 1, North Broward 1: Eva Spyredes goal.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ Westminster Christian 2, Florida Christian 2: Dylan Petrucci goal. Jeremy Hewett goal. Daniel Cortes assist. Kevin Gonzalez assist.
▪ Ransom Everglades 4, SLAM 0: Riss Mendizabal 2 goals. Aidan Godoy 2 goals. RE 12-4-3.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Miami High 50, Hialeah 28: MIA: Whitley 7, Perez 2, J.Rodriguez 1, Scott 6, Weldon 6, Bucknor 14, Wilson 8, Ward 1, Rachel 5. HIA: Manhertz 2, Jones 9, Betties 2, Sweeting 2, Brown 2, Celestine 11. Rebound: Bucknor 10. Assists: Rodriguez 7. Steals: Bucknor 2. Three-pointers: Scott 2, Whitley 2. HT: 29-9 MIA.
▪ Pace 62, La Salle 25: IL: Benavides 11, Xiques 6, Hernandez 5, Yanes 3, MP: Whitfield 22, Troup-Bishop 14, Pratt 9, Joseph 6, Domond 3 Cumbermack 2, Cayon 2, Dolce 4. Half: MP-16-33. Three-pointers: Hernandez 1, Whitfield 2, Pratt 1. Rebounds: Domond 10. Assists: Whitfield 5. Steals: Cumbermack 8.
▪ Booker T. Washington 76, iMater 8: BTW: Burgess 33, Burke 11, Nelson 10, Pierre-Louis 9, Durant 7, Godwin 6. iM: Quintero 5, Moreno 3.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Palmer Trinity 71, Miami Community Charter 43: PT (12-4): Bess 14, Iglesia 11, Diaz 10, Waldman 10. MCC: Moreno 11, Overall 10. HT: PT 34-25. Three-pointers: Iglesia 3, Moreno 3. Rebound: Waldman 6. Steals: Friedland 4: Assists: Friedland 5
▪ Miami Christian 100, Grace Academy 17: MC (17-2): Rivera 49, Machado 25, Fuenmayor 8, Oquendo 9, Arevalo 7, Marrero 2. Assists: Oquendo 9 Rebounds: Arevalo 20. Steals: Oquendo 5.
▪ Miami High 58, Miami Beach 47: MIA (12-2): Garcia 4, Jean-Jacques 5, Mera 13, Reyes 2, Prospere 4, Francisco 2, Davila 6, Duncan 6, Shannon 11, Freeman 5. MB: Martino 2, Rodriguez 6, Vincent 11, Charles 11, Codio 4, Martinez 2, Williams 5. HT: 33-13 MIA. Three-pointers: Mera 2, Duncan 2. Rebounds: Mera 8. Steals: Mera 6. Assists: Reyes 8.
▪ North Miami 54, Hialeah Gardens 52: NM: Richard Charles 17 points. Makerere Williams 14 points, 5 rebounds.
▪ Coral Gables 64, Coral Park 39: Jesus Alfonso 15 points. Kahvon Lovett 4 assists. Jason Abril 3 rebounds, Chris Brown 3 rebounds.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Doral Academy 60, Jackson 30: DA: Ayesa 15, Nuñez 15, Santos 13, Cobas 10, K. Perez 3, Figueroa 2, Sinclair 2 . JAX: Petit-Homme 10, Dunn 8, Garnette 8, Gibbs 2, Eaten 2. HT: DA 20-12. Three-pointers: Nuñez 5, Ayesa 3, Santos 3, Garnette 2, K. Perez.
▪ Marathon 68, Palm Glades 33.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
WRESTLING
BCAA championships at Pompano Beach — First round: noon; Second round: 1:30; Third round: 5
BOYS’ SOCCER
GMAC championship at Tropical Park: Miami Beach vs. Edison, 7
GIRLS’ SOCCER
District 12-5A final at Deerfield Beach: 7
District 14-5A final at Flanagan: 6
District 16-4A final at Doral: 7
District 14-2A final at N. Broward Prep: 7
District 15-2A final at N. Miami Stadium: 7
District 16-2A final at Westminster Chr.: 4
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
WRESTLING
BCAA championships at Pompano Beach — Wrestlebacks: 9:15 a.m.; Semifinals: 10:15 a.m.; Championship and consolation finals: 6:15.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Respect Series at Chaminade-Madonna: Coral Reef vs. Fort Lauderdale, 9:30 a.m.; Central vs. Coral Springs Charter, 11 a.m.; Southridge vs. Riviera Beach Suncoast, 12:30; Orlando Christian Prep vs. Mater Academy, 2; Delray Atlantic vs. Miami Country Day, 3:30; Archbishop Carroll vs. Hallandale, 5; McArthur vs. West Palm Beach Cardinal Newman, 6:30; Miami Christian vs. Oakland Park Northeast, 8; Norland vs. Palmetto, 9:30.
