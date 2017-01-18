Miami Beach, Edison boys to face in GMAC title match

Miami Beach is enjoying it’s best season in over two decades.
And Edison, a consistent contender for some time, is hoping to take the next step and make a run to the state championships this season.
The two Miami-Dade County boys’ soccer powers will clash for the GMAC championship after each prevailed Wednesday night in semifinals at Tropical Park.
The Hi-Tides (18-0-1) kept their unbeaten season going with a 1-0 victory over Ferguson in the first game. Miami Beach is chasing its first GMAC title since 1997 and will take on Edison at 7 p.m. Friday at Tropical.
The Red Raiders (16-1) followed with a dramatic 2-1 victory over MAST Academy.
Wold Damintas scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in the 45th minute to break 1-1 tie, and lead Edison to the GMAC final for the first time since 2011. Damintas, a senior, leads his team in scoring with 26 goals.
“Wold has been excellent for us,” Edison coach Gomez Laleau said. “He’s a perfectionist out there and always wants to do more out there to get better.”
The Red Raiders, which controlled possession for most of the first half, took the initial lead on Damintas’ goal in the opening moments of the match.
MAST (13-2-2) tied the score just before halftime when Gianca Arguello converted a penalty kick after a handball was called on Edison inside the 18-yard box.
Edison held off late MAST chances, including a great free kick save by freshman keeper Garcia Dieter, who has allowed only three goals this season.
“This is a very humble team,” Laleau said. “If we work hard we believe God will do the rest.”
Miami Beach had a few chances in the first half but didn’t crack the scoreboard until junior Josue Aguilar headed in a ball off a corner kick a minute before halftime.
The Hi-Tides put together a couple of solid scoring chances in the second half but could not find the mark.
Ferguson nearly tied the score midway through the second half but Beach goalkeeper
