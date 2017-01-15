Miami Beach quarterback Eddie Brill leads Public All-Stars over Private

With his team trailing 10-7 entering the fourth quarter, it was time for Miami Beach quarterback Eddie Brill to step up and put his Public All-Star team on his shoulders and lead the way.
And that’s exactly what he did as Brill got red hot in the final quarter and put three touchdowns on the board as the Public All-Stars rallied for a 27-23 win over the Private squad in the Eighth Annual Tru Sports Foundation Public/Private All-Star game Saturday night at McArthur High School in Hollywood.
Brill finished the night completing 10-of-16 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns and was named the game’s offensive MVP. Heck, he even did the placekicking as well, making three of his four attempts.
“I got off to a slow start tonight but really started to find a nice groove in the second half,” said Brill who sports a 4.5 GPA and has an offer from Stetson on the table along with interest from RPI. “I owe everything to my coaches who called a great game and my teammates who made me look good. It was a great team win for us, and we really wanted it because it evens the series.”
The Public victory was its second in a row, and the series is now tied at four wins apiece.
“It was just a great honor to coach in a game like this tonight and [Tru Sports CEO and founder Mario Smith] has done a great job to bring this game along,” Public and Hallandale coach Benedict Hyppolite said.
Mater Academy defensive back Nez Dacosta was the game’s Defensive MVP as he picked off a pair of Public passes, neither of which were Brill’s throws.
After a listless first quarter in which neither team did much, the Private stars took a 3-0 lead on a 31-yard field goal by Doral’s Vladimir Rivas.
But the Public team had an immediate answer three plays into the next drive. That’s when Miami Beach quarterback Eddie Brill dropped back and fired a perfect strike downfield to Edison wide receiver Alex Ortiz and outraced Mater Academy’s Nez Dacosta to the corner of the end zone for a 57-yard catch-and-run score 6:01 before halftime.
Six plays into the next drive, the Private team faced a fourth-and-9 at the Public 37 when Private head coach Jase Stewart from Doral Academy pulled one out of the playbook.
Columbus quarterback Nick Gonzalez fired a lateral pass in the flat to Doral’s Dextan Hodge Jr. who squared up and fired to a wide open a wide open Derian Scott, his Doral teammate for a 33-yard gain to the 4. Two plays later, the Doral-themed drive was capped off when Firebirds running back Javier Zuniga went over from 4 yards out to put the Private team up 10-7 with 2:17 left in the half.
WRESTLING
North Miami’s wrestling team swept six matches at the District 14 Duals on Saturday.
The Pioneers beat Mater Academy 47-35, Ransom Everglades 78-0, Hialeah Gardens 72-0, Ronald Reagan 63-18, American 60-24 and Dr. Krop 72-12.
▪ Virginia National Championship Duals Semifinal - South Dade 37, South Plainfield 23 – 106: Bretli Reyna (SD) maj. dec. Thomas Fierro (South Plainfield) 11-0; 113: Elijah Varona (SD) pin Alex Amato (SP) 4:57; 120: Joe Heilmann (SP) maj. dec. Tyler Orta (SD) 9-1; 126: Jake Giordano (SP) dec. Arie Reyes (SD) 7-6; 132: Alyis Mursuli (SD) dec. Jacob Painton (SP) 9-2; 138: Joe Sacco (SP) dec. Joel Ramirez (SD) 3-1; 145: Brevin Balmaceda (SD) tech Kyle Bythell (SP) 16-0; 152: Todd Perry (SD) pin Mike Marrero (SP) 1:45; 160: Ben Lundy (SP) maj. dec. Justin Ortega (SD) 10-0; 170: Mikaelle Fundora (SD) maj. dec. Brenden Hedden (SP) 14-0; 182: Ryan Marston (SP) dec. Fritz Doublas (SD) 5-1; 195: Luke Niemeyer (SP) pin Corey Harvey (SD) pin 2:51; 220: Chei Hill (SD) dec. Zach DelVecchio (SP) 6-2; 285: Kyron Taylor (SD) d. Julio Gonzalez (SP) injury.
▪ Virginia Duals Quarterfinal - South Dade d. Smyrna 35-27 – 106: Bretli Reyna (SD) pin Dylan Andruzzi (Smyrna) 1:17; 113: Elijah Varona (SD) pin Gavin Sembly (Smyrna) 1:51; 120: Nicholas Natarcola (Smyrna) dec. Tyler Orta (SD) 7-6; 126: Arie Reyes (SD) dec. Cole Sebastianelli (Smyrna) 8-4; 132: Gregory Baum (Smyrna) dec. Alyis Mursuli (SD) 6-4; 138: Joel Ramirez (SD) maj. dec. JT Davis (Smyrna) 10-0; 145: Chase Archangelo (Smyrna) dec. Brevin Balmaceda (SD) 5-0; 152: Todd Perry (SD) dec. Nathaniel Bryant (Smyrna) 1-0; 160: Dakota Kerr (Smyrna) win by forfeit; 170: Mikaelle Fundora (SD) maj. dec. Larsen Wilson (Smyrna) 16-3; 182: Larsen Wilson (Smyrna) pin Corey Harvey (SD) 5:26; 195: Hunter Moyer (Smyrna) via forfeit; 220: Chei Hill (SD) dec. Anthony Wuest (Smyrna) 13-8; 285: Kyron Taylor (SD) pin Elijah Taylor (Smyrna) 1:15.
▪ Virginia Duals – First round - South Dade 34, McDonogh (Md.) 27 – 106: Bretli Reyna (SD) maj. dec. Sean M. Scott (McD) 15-5; 113: Elijah Varona (SD) pin Isaiah Kessler (McD) 0:53; 120: Tyler Orta (SD) dec. Ryan Leventhal (McDonogh School) 12-5; 126: Ray Kable (McD) dec. Arie Reyes (SD) 4-1; 132: Alyis Mursuli (SD) pin Caden Mareno (McD) 3:40; 138: Joel Ramirez (SD) d. Grant Gorvett (McD) 6-3; 145: Brevin Balmaceda (SD) maj. dec. Alex LaVeck (McD) 14-3; 152: Quinn Devaney (McD) dec. Todd Perry (SD) 6-5; 160: Dominic Solis (McD) pin Justin Ortega (SD) pin 0:26; 170: Garrett Kappes (McD) pin Mikaelle Fundora (SD) pin 5:00; 182: Jack Wimmer (McD) pin Corey Harvey (SD) 3:01; 195: Brandon Shure (McD) dec. Kenneth Crouse (SD) 7-5; 220: Chei Hill (SD) tech Parker Robinson (McD) 23-7; 285: Kyron Taylor (SD) dec. PJ Mustipher (McD) 3-1.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Friday — Lourdes 79, Braddock 33 - LOU (12-5): Midolo 16, Sanchez 13, Porras 14.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Friday — MLK Classic - Miramar 58, Palmetto 54 (OT) - MP (11-6): Castellano 1-0-3, Hamburger 5-0-14, Rodriguez 6-2-14, Menendez 2-0-4, Starks 0-2-2, Martinez 7-0-14. M (14-6): Pierre 4-2-11, Mills 5-1-11, Miller 6-1-13, Davis 2-2-6, Spence 2-0-4, Moore 2-2-6, Hercule2-3-7. Three-pointers: Pierre, Hamburger 4, Castellano Half: M 28-16.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ American Heritage 2, La Salle 1: Terrance Wilder and Shanyder Borgelin one goal each; AH 16-1-2.
▪ Friday — Pine Crest 5, Calvary Christian 0: Joseph Murciano and Elias Bergaras two goals each; Brett Kolik one goal. Max Merchetto shutout.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ Pine Crest 1, Gulliver 1: PC (12-6-3): Natalie Klar goal. Madeleine Turner assist.
▪ Ransom Everglades 4, Key West 0: Tiffany McBrayer 4 goals. Jacqueline Kirk assist. Rachel Simkovic assist. Victoria Sotolongo shutout. RE 11-4-2
