Defense helps Dade continue All-Star dominance

Kord Jenkins broke loose and found pay dirt midway through the first quarter Friday night.
It resembled some of the explosive carries the senior from Miami Central had this past season.
The 14-yard touchdown turned it to be enough to propel the Miami-Dade All-Stars to an early cushion and hang on for a 12-6 win over Broward in the seventh annual Dade-Broward All-Star Game at Traz Powell Stadium.
Dade, which lost its first game in the series to Broward last season, improved to 6-1 all-time.
Jenkins ran for 40 yards, but his efforts were enough to earn him the game’s Offensive Most Valuable Player honors.
Stoneman Douglas linebacker Daniel Crescitelli was named the Defensive MVP after he finished with several tackles and an interception.
Dade added another score following Jenkins’ touchdown on a 32-yard field goal by Northwestern kicker Kelvin Flores to take a 10-0 halftime lead.
Trailing 12-0, Broward finally got on the board in the fourth quarter when South Broward’s Dorian Hall returned a punt for a touchdown.
Dade sealed the outcome when Norland’s Aaron Duncan intercepted a pass off a deflection.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ MLK Tournament — Coral Reef 62, Somerset Prep 54: CR (9-7): Houston 15, Cannady 6, Louis 14, Hernandez 2, Lopez 3, Holocombe 20, Lipson 1, Castillo 1. SP (11-4): Higgs 13, Presendieu 7, Constant 2, Estrevol 3, Lowe 13, Lopez 2, Hampton 8, Belgrave 6. Three-pointers: Houston 3, Holocombe, Lopez, Higgs 2, Belgrave 2, Presendieu, Estrevol, Lowe. HT: CR 37-27.
▪ MLK Tournament — McArthur 42, Miami High 38 (OT): MIA (10-2): Jean-Jacques 9, Mera 10, Reyes 2, Francisco 12, Davila 2, Shannon 3. MC (13-12): Issainthe 18, Millwood 6, Labastille 2, Woodstock 3, Saintil 6, Belvin 7. Three-pointers: Bissainthe, Woodsatock, Saintil, Francisco 2, Millwood. HT: MC 22-19.
▪ Belen 48, Columbus 42.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 84, Pompano Beach 34: AM (11-5): Enriquez 2, Avila 2, J Taylor 9, Jones 17, Jameau 8, Messer 4, Guelce 5, S Taylor 8, Hunter 4, smith 2, Nesselt 2, Volmar 20. PB: Peak 10, Bennett 13, Lovett 3, Coleman 2, Camper 5, Brand 2. HT: AM 35-17. Three-pointers: Jones, Volmar 6. Rebounds: Jameau 10. Steals: Jones 3, Avila 3. Blocks: Jameau 3. Assists: Guelce 4, Volmar 4.
▪ Miami Beach 59, North Miami Beach 51: MB (8-7): Martino 21, Vincent 15, Charles 9, Codio 2, Martinez 3, Castillo 5, Figueroa 4. Rebounds: Martino 7, Charles 8. NMB: Wright 11, Porter 2, Dacius 11, Nunez 17, Joseph 2, Leferve 8, Cadet 1. Blocks: Castillo 2. Assists: Vincent 8. Three-pointers: Martino 3. HT: MB 35-30.
▪ SLAM 52, Ransom Everglades 39: SA: D. Garcia 19, J. Brooks 12, O. Diaz 8. RE: C. Bartley 22, W.Miham 6. Rebounds: K. Poitier 8. Assists: A. Hundley 6. Three-pointers: C. Bartley 6.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Varela 59, South Dade 50: VAR: Larios 7, Valdes 1, Echavarria 16, Abbate 18, Del Rio 9, Brizuela 5, Valencia 3. SD: Lipscomb 20, Marc 2, Gonzalez 12, Perez 1, Vega 3, Cobb 12. Rebounds: Del Rio 7. Assists: Hildago 5. Steals: Del Rio 3.
▪ Palmetto 65, Killian 42: PAL: Castellano 18, Martinez 14, Hamburger 11, Starks 7, Rodriguez 6, Shinhoster 4, Ajabshir 3, Dobbs 2. KIL: Mourtie 10, Brandon 10, Walker 6. HT: PAL 33-22. Three-pointers: Castellano 4, Hamburger 3. Steals: Starks 7. Assists: Starks 5. Rebounds: Martinez 8. Blocks: Dobbs 6.
▪ Mourning 65, HML 45: K. Dorcely 20, J. Burgos 16, K.Edmond 10, K.Rumph 9. Steals:J.Burgos 4. Rebounds: J.Burgos 15, K. Dorcely 13. Assists: K.Rumph 6. Blocks: K. Dorcely 2.
▪ Jackson 47, St. Brendan 38: Wendell Petit-Homme 14, Gabriel Dunn 14. SB: Kevin Valledor 18.
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
▪ Hallandale 64, Western 53: HAL: Packer 25, Sylvain 4, Foster 4, Shadid 3, Mills 18, Jackson 4, Ferguson 6. WES: Toribio 14, Silverman 2, Mckinney 9, Louis 11, Rodriguiz 2, Dickens 4, Flores 6, Ramos 5. Three-pointers: Packer 2, Shadid, Jackson, Toribio 4, Ramos.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Ferguson standout Natalia Pineda scored 51 points in a 99-21 victory over South Miami.
Pineda played a full game as the Falcons (14-7) were down a few players. Not only did Pineda score more than half Ferguson’s points, six of them being three-pointers, but also added four assists to her stat sheet.
Cheyanne Daniels had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, she was able to stop South Miami well with six blocks.
This highlight game was Gabriel Lazo’s, Ferguson’s head coach, 100th career win.
▪ Ferguson 99, South Miami 21: FER (14-7): Pineda 51, Daniels 15, Rodriguez 10, Buitrago 6, Gonzalez 5, Y. Rodriguez 4, Abdala 3, Morales 3,Kingwood 2. SM: Garcia 10, Laidley 7, Carvajal 4. HT: FER 67-8. Three pointers: Pineda 6, Buitrago 2, Abdala, Morales. Assists: Y. Rodriguez 6, Pineda 4. Rebounds: Daniels 11, Rodriguez 10. Steals: Gonzalez 5. Blocks: Daniels 6, Rodriguez 5.
▪ Miami High 61, North Miami 24: MIA: McReynolds 2, Whitley 11, Perez 2, J.Rodriguez 10, Scott 10, Weldon 7, Bucknor 16, Wilson 2, Valdez 3. NM: Tervil 15, Gutierrez 4, Siede 3, Aldy 2. Steals: Bucknor 3. Rebounds: Bucknor 10. Assists: Ward 4, Bucknor 4. Three-pointers: Scott 2, Siede, Whitley, Valdez. HT: 36-13 MIA.
▪ Pines Charter 60, Cooper City 51: PC: C. Alayon 28, A. Jimenez 10, K. Parrilla 14, C. Nelson 5, K. Alvarez 3. CC: Cayla 16, Taryn 10, Hayley 4, Gayla 11, Isabella 4, Laticia 4, Amanda 2. HT: PC 23-21.
▪ SLAM 80, La Salle 39: SA (16-1): Marta Franco 22, Nayelee Velasquez 20, Arielys Rodriquez 11.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
SLAM 72, Northwest Christian 17: Marta Franco 29, Jailene Garcia 11, Jacqueline Garcia 10.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ Miami Beach 5, Krop 1: Josue Aguilar 2 goals, Kevin Herrera goal, assist. Luis Munoz goal. Nicolas Lopez goal. Tomas Iglesias assist. Marc Amores assist. MB 16-0-1.
▪ South Plantation 2, Hollywood Hills 0: Kyle McKendrick goal, assist. Jose Perez goal. Edilson Ramirez shutout. SP 6-5-4.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 3, Pompano 0: Eddie Catapano goal. Chris Benestad goal. Griffin Cerra goal. Johnny Kass 2 assists. Ryan Cedeno assist. CG 9-4-2.
▪ Palmer Trinity 6, Riviera Prep 2: Andres Montana 2 goals. Alberto Franceschi 2 goals. Robert Bistry 2 goals. Andres Montana assist. Francesco Cimo assist. Ethan Dobbins 4 saves. PT 15-1-1.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ TERRA 2, Belen 0: Stephen Chen 2 goals, assist. Esteban Leon shutout, 4 saves.
▪ Miami Country Day 5, Sagemont 0: Aaron Dillworth 4 goals. Leandro Antonacceo goal. Michael McPherson shutout. MCD 8-5-3.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ Southwest 10, Jackson 2: Daniela Valdez 2 goals, 5 assists. Megan Pazos 2 goals, assist. Daniela Verdi goal, 2 assists. Andrea Rojas goal, 2 assists. SW 11-6-1.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 6, Pompano 1: Alysa Vazquez 2 goals. Josie Fry goal. Alexia Duhaime goal. Ariela Beharry goal. Amy Barra goal. CG 12-3-3.
