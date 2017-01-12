Football and basketball showcases highlight MLK weekend

Broward County got some payback last year.
Will Miami-Dade County strike back?
On Friday night at Traz Powell Stadium, football standouts from both counties will clash in the seventh annual Miami Dolphins Dade vs. Broward All-Star Game presented by Broward College.
Broward won its first victory in the series, which is led 5-1 by Dade, in last year’s game with a 16-7 win.
Over 100 of the best players from the South Florida area will comprise the rosters from each county in a game scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff that launches a weekend of youth sports programs hosted by the Miami Dolphins including Youth Football All-Star games held at Traz from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Admission to the Dade-Broward High School game is $7 and free to any youth participating in Saturday’s event.
▪ Close to 90 more standout players from Dade and Broward counties will kick it off Saturday when TRU Sports Foundation hosts its eighth annual Public vs. Private All-Star Game at 6:30 p.m. at McArthur High in Hollywood. In a series where three of the last five games have been decided by one point, the Private squad leads in the series 4-3.
Doral Academy coach Jase Stewart, who led the Firebirds to their first-ever postseason berth this past season, will coach the Private squad while Hallandale coach Benedict Hypollite will handle the duties for the Public team.
Tickets are $10 for general admission (children $5). For more information, contact Mario Smith or Claudienne Hibbert-Smith at 305-740-2822, at info@trusportsfoundation.org or visit www.trusportsfoundation.org.
BASKETBALL
The 23rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Classic begins Friday and will continue Saturday and Monday at the Coral Springs Arena. The event will feature some of the area’s top-ranked teams, Miami Christian as well as reigning state champions Dillard, Blanche Ely and Coral Springs, and more contenders such as Norland, Mater Academy and Boca Raton St. Andrew’s.
General admission for the games is $12 with $15 for an all-day pass and $25 for an all-tournament pass. Parking is $2.
Schedule – Friday: Coral Reef vs. Somerset Prep, 5:30; Miami High vs. McArthur, 7; Palmetto vs. Miramar, 8:30; Saturday: Miami Beach vs. TBA, 10:30 a.m.; Westwood Christian vs. West Palm Beach Village Academy, noon; Central vs. Boca Grandview Prep, 1:30; North Miami vs. Hallandale, 3; St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Oxbridge Academy, 4:30; Mater Academy vs. Dwyer, 6; Dillard vs. Oldsmar Christian, 7:30; Miami Christian vs. Palm Beach Lakes, 9; Monday: Mater Lakes Academy vs. Boca Saint John Paul II, 9:30 a.m.; North Miami vs. Coral Springs Charter, 11 a.m.; Calusa Prep vs. Palmetto, 12:30; West Palm Beach Cardinal Newman vs. Carol City, 2; Gulliver Prep vs. Village Academy, 3:30; Mater Academy vs. Blanche Ely, 5; Norland vs. Coral Springs, 6:30; Miami Christian vs. Boca St. Andrew’s, 8.
Girls’ Schedule – Friday at Krop: Lake Worth vs. Covenant Christian, 3:30; Everglades vs. Palm Beach Central, 5; Boyd Anderson vs. Orlando Oak Ridge, 6:30; Dillard vs. Seminole, 8; Saturday at Krop: Keys Gate vs. Krop, 9 a.m.; Calvary Christian vs. Boca Grandview Prep, 10:30 a.m.; Deerfield Beach vs. American Heritage, noon; Dillard vs. Orlando Oak Ridge, 1:30; Central vs. Boyd Anderson, 3; Nova vs. Palm Beach Lakes, 4:30; Hialeah vs. South Broward, 6; Miami Country Day vs. Oxbridge Academy, 7:30; At Hallandale: South Plantation vs. NMB, 9 a.m.; Doral vs. Covenant Christian, 10:30 a.m.; Everglades vs. Melbourne Palm Bay, noon; Flanagan vs. Seminole, 1:30; Lake Worth vs. Orlando Centennial, 3; Miramar vs. Dwyer, 4:30; Hallandale vs. Booker T. Washington, 6.
GIRLS SOCCER
▪ Westminster Academy 3, University School 2: US (11-7-1): Melissa Rabinowitz goal. Jessica Roman goal.
▪ St. Thomas 8, Flanagan 0: Mary McCormick 2 goals, assist. Tara Hamilton 2 goals. Macy Uustal 2 goals. Mackenzie Fee 3 assists. Bella Dorsey 3 assists. Abby Pangallo shutout. STA 15-1-2.
▪ Southwest 8, Booker T. Washington 0: Andrea Rojas 3 goals. Nerissa Gomez 2 goals, 2 assist. Paola Mejia 2 goals, assist. Rashelle Gomez 2 shutouts. SW 10-6-1.
▪ Carrollton 3, Miami Country Day 2: Marian Alcantara goal. Sarah Berenguer goal. Alexis Diaz-Silveira goal. Annie Diaz-Silveira assist. Drew Wells assist. Natalia Hoadley assist.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 9, Somerset Academy 1: Tyra Cannady goal, assist. Jenny Corzo goal, 2 assists. Alexis Rodiquez goal, assist. Sofia Mallardi goal, assist. AM 15-1-6.
▪ Westminster Academy 3, University School 2: Kathryn Ford goal. Lexi Gonzalez goal. Alexis Kwasnik goal. WA 11-1-1.
▪ Lourdes 3, Douglas 0: Victoria Muñoz goal, assist. Mila Kuylenstierna goal. Kat Molina goal. Amanda Puig 16th shutout. LOU 18-2-1. SD 12-4-2.
▪ La Salle 5, Florida Christian 0: Karina Santin 2 goals, assist. Mia Leaman goal, 2 assists. Kiki Maribona goal, assist. LS 12-3-2.
▪ North Broward 6, Chaminade Madonna 1: Morgan Sherman 4 goals. Morgan Hawes goal, assist. Sam Susi goal, assist. NBP 13-5-1.
▪ Westminster Christian 3, Mater Lakes 1: Elizabeth Figg goal. Nicole Alamo goal. Sofia Lopez goal. Andrea Escobio assist. Emily Silva assist.
▪ St. Brendan 5, Palmer Trinity 0: Alexa Dussaq 2 goals. Adri Diaz 2 goals. Kristen Maestu goal. SB 13-7.
▪ Ransom Everglades 2, Doral 1: Tiffany McBrayer goal, assist. Jacqueline Kirk goal. Hunter Matson assist. RE 10-4-2
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ Ferguson 3, South Dade 1: Jose Garcia goal, assist. Stefan Lakhdar goal, assist.
▪ University School 8, Posnack 0: Liam Borbely 5 goals. Cory Adika 2 goals, 3 assists. Ricky Kiblisky 9th shutout. US 11-1-2.
▪ American Heritage Plantation 4, Stranahan 0: Joseph Vinson 2 goals. Jonathan Gomes shutout. AHP 15-1-2.
▪ Monarch 4, Deerfield Beach 1: Davi Da Cruz 2 goals. DB: Nicholas Oleivera goal. MON 12-2-4.
▪ Columbus 5, South Miami 0: Daniel Mayorga 4 goals.Gabriel Saavedra 4th shutout.
▪ Ferguson 3, South Dade 1: SD: Andy Estopinan goal. Julian "JuJu" Urrea assist.
▪ Riviera Prep 6, Miami Community Charter 0: Harrison Brown 3 goals. Alejandro Leal 2 goals. RP 12-2.
▪ Braddock 2, Coral Gables 2: Lazaro Salamanca goal. Anthony Lopez goal. Angel Concepcion assist. BRA 8-5-2.
▪ St. Brendan 1, Hillel 0: Luis Otero goal. SB 9-5-2.
▪ Miami Beach 3, Southwest 0: Tomas Iglesias 2 goals. Gabriel Suarez 9th shutout. MB 15-0-1.
▪ Mater Academy 5, North Miami Beach 1: Alejandro Gomez 2 goals.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Archbishop Carroll 75, Florida Christian 53: AC (16-2): Silva 24, Gomez 16, Cordero 12, Aarestrup 9, Villamil 9, Deribeaux 5. FC: Keller 18, Square 17, Valdes 15, Rocha 3. HT: AC 35-23. Rebounds: Gomez 9, Silva 9. Assists: Cordero 5. Steals: Gomez 4, Silva 4. Three pointers: Aarestrup 3, Silva 3, Keller 4.
▪ Miami Christian 93, Island Christian 24: MC (15-2): Rivera 42, Machado 22, Fuenmayor 11, Oquendo 12, Marrero 4, Valbueno 2. Assist: Oquendo 6. Rebounds Valbueno 16. Steals: Rivera 4.
▪ Hillel 64, Ben Gamla 25:HIL (9-5): Ayache 19, Fraynd 9, Taieb 8, Ben-Shmuel 8, Zaken 6, Brener 4, Givner 3, Rosenthal 3, Budman 2, Vaygensberg 2. HT: HIL 38-9. Three-pointers: Ayache 2. Rebounds: Taieb 12. Assists: Givner 5. Steals: Fraynd 4.
▪ Miami High 47, American 41: MIA (10-1): Garcia 1, Mera 11, Reyes 6, Francisco 6, Shannon 5, Freeman 4, Jean-Jacques 14. AME (12-4): Narvaez 7, Diaz 2, Harris 3, Vilchez 17, Hall 5, Horwors 3, Noel 4. HT: MIA 23-13. Three-pointers: Hall 1. Rebounds: Mera 12. Assists: Reyes 11. Steals: Reyes 4. Blocks: Francisco 3.
▪ Coral Reef 55, Homestead 54: CR: J. Houston 2, C. Cannady 5, N. Louis 10, J. Hernandez 9, A. Perez 5, B. Lipson 5, G. Castillo 5, B. Holcombe 13. HOM: G. Lacount 16, T. Outten 8, F. Hall 2, K. Butler 8, G. Goodman 6, L. Nedrin 5, D. Warren 9. Rebounds: B. Holcombe 8, N. Louis 8. Steals: J. Hernandez 5.
▪ Coral Gables 58, Columbus 49: CG: Blett 24, Morely 20. Rebounds: Blett 10, Morely 10.
▪ Ferguson 71, Sunset 61: FER: Alpert 13, Rodriguez 12, Smith 12, Baez 6, Hanner 5, Osceola 4, Gayoso 4, Gonzalez 4, Lopez 4, Morillo 3, Navarra 3, Wilson 1. SU: Harris 19, Pierre 18, Martinez 8, Diaz 5, Williams 4, Pellorano 4, Gorban 3. HT: FER 37-25. Assists: Y. Rodriguez 7. Rebounds: Gonzalez 11. Steals: Osceola 4, Hanner 4. Blocks: Baez 4.
▪ North Miami 72, Hialeah 46: Williams 14, Meronne 4, Innocent 16. Steals: Meronne 5. Rebounds: Meronne 10. Assists: Meronne 3.
▪ South Miami 62, Braddock 33: SM: Dawson 18, Arnold 15, Tyler 9, Glover 12, Cerphy 6, Wright 2. BRA: Penalver 2, Fernandez 2, Castellaus 2, Garica 2, Valdez 2, Perez 8, Madonna 2, Daniel 11. HT: SM 40-13. 3-Ptrs: Dawson 1, Arnold 3, Tyler 1. Rebounds: Glover 12, Dawson 12. Assists: Dawson 5. Steals: Dawson 5.
▪ Krop 72, Hialeah Gardens 67 (OT): KRO: T. O'Connor 30, G. Barber 21, M. Rajschmir 10, J. Block 3, J. Vega 4, D. Lee 2, T. McKalla 2. Rebounds: G. Barber 10.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ North Miami 46, Hialeah Gardens 23: NM: Tervil 21, Seide 15, Albert 5. HG:Martin 5, Amina 4, Moreno 2. Steals: Emily Seide 4. Rebounds: Seide 8. Assists: Seide 5. Blocks: Seide 2, Tervil 2.
▪ Doral 55, St. Brendan 25: SB: Bonete 3, Soublette 2, Armas 7, Prieto 3, Lara 2, Rodriguez 2, Romero 4. DA (15-4): Martinez 8, Rubio 2, Perez 2, Crespo 12, Sanders 13, Barrios 11, Vega 5, Cejka 2. HT: DA 45-12.
▪ Everglades 63, Pines Charter 31: PC: C. Alayon 17, A. Jimenez 4, K. Parrilla 6, C. Nelson 3, K. Alvarez 1. EVG: Whitehead 7, Cooks 9, Gamble 2, Meturah 8, Brown 18, Osidoko 10, Young 9. HT: 32-12 EVG
Comments