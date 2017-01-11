Miami Springs advances to GMAC final with win in penalty kicks

Not many shots have gotten past Miami Springs senior Brianna Gomez this year.
But on Wednesday night at Tropical Park, a rare miscue by the guardian of the Golden Hawks' goal nearly led to defeat.
When Gomez got a chance at redemption as a shooter, though, she didn't miss.
Gomez drove a ball past her goalie counterpart, Mary Franceschi, on the final shot of the shootout round that sealed a 2-1 Miami Springs victory over Palmetto after winning the penalty kick shootout 4-3 in a GMAC girls’ soccer semifinal.
Gomez, an FIU signee, scored the fourth and decisive penalty kick for Springs (17-1-1) to help it advance to Friday night's final. The Golden Hawks will face unbeaten Coral Reef (17-0), which beat Coral Gables (11-5-4) in the other semifinal.
“Penalty kicks are always scary, but it felt good to win,” said Gomez, who has only allowed five goals this season.
Gomez’s winning tally came after the teams dueled to a tie in regulation that was forced by Palmetto (12-5) when Emily Lamas slipped a goal past Gomez.
“It was a mis-communication with my defender,” Gomez said. “I called her off and I didn't really see [Lamas] and she got through quick and shot it.”
With Lamas, Palmetto's top scorer surging toward the goal, Gomez dove to smother the ball. She missed it and the ball rolled to the back of the net.
Per GMAC tournament rules in the first two rounds, the game proceeded to the shootout round instead of overtime.
Gomez stopped Palmetto's first shot to set the tone. She, Katherine Inhoof, Sophia Gomez and Angela Moon converted their kicks to help secure the win.
Freshman Gabi Cimino scored her team-leading 44th goal for Springs to give the Hawks a 1-0 first half lead. Cimino, whose father and two aunts all played soccer for Springs, is seven goals away from matching the school record held by Allie Llaneras.
“It’s amazing to have the chance to follow in my family’s footsteps,” Cimino said.
▪ GMAC semifinal: Coral Reef 3, Coral Gables 0: The unbeaten Barracudas struck first on an own goal by the Cavaliers in the opening moments of the match. Bianca Mandrini and Paige Nuñez each had a goal and an assist in the second half.
MORE GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ Braddock 8, Northwestern 0: Jillian Falcon 2 goals, 1 assist; Nicole Caldera 2 goals; Adrianna Hernandez , Beatriz Garcia, Kayla Alvarez, Patricia Pozo 1 goal each; Gkps Diana Valdes, Miranda Morgan shutout. BRD 9-8-1.
▪ Stoneman Douglas 2, Cooper City 2: Amanda Straus (D), Krystina Masihy (D) 1 goal each; Jamie Morris (D), Madison Ciccone (D) 1 assist each; Leslie Deleon (CC) 1 goal, 1 assist; Victoria Ramos (CC), Dominique Perron (CC) 1 assist each. DOUG 12-3-2.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 1, Pines Charter 1: Maya Alicea (CG) 1 goal; Alanna Lutchmansingh (CG) 1 assist. CG 11-3-3.
▪ Westminster Academy 3, Coral Springs Charter 0: Alexis Kwasnik 2 goals; Camryn Pagliaro 1 goal. WA 10-1-1.
▪ Scheck Hillel 3, Posnack 0: Ali Wolf 2 goals; Kylie Cohen goal.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ Ferguson 4, Southridge 0: Emanuel Salamanca 2 goals; Javier Galvez, Santino Iglesias 1 goal each; Gkps Roger Iglesias, Camilo Montoya shutout. FRG 10-6-3.
▪ Varela 2, South Dade 1: Julian Urrea (SD) goal.
▪ University School 1, North Broward Prep 0: Liam Borbely goal; Cory Adika assist; Gkp Ricky Kiblisky 8th shutout. UNIV 10-1-2.
▪ Palmer Trinity 8, Archbishop Carroll Coleman 0: Andres Montana, Nicolas Rey 2 goals each; Henry Fernandez, Alberto Franceschi, Robert Bistry, Andres Jimenez 1 goal each; Sergio Sannia, Nicolas Fernandez 1 assist each. PT 14-1-1.
▪ Coral Glades 3, Cardinal Gibbons 2: Griffin Cera (CGB), Vincenzo Forte (CGB) goal each; Samuel Perez (CGB), Manu Vera (CGB) assist each. CGB 8-4-2.
▪ Braddock 2, Miami High 1: Sebastian Podgaetz 2 goals; Anthony Lopez 1 assist. BRD 8-5-1.
▪ Calvary Christian 1, Westminster Academy 1: Anthony Calbo (CC) goal; Jake Palmar (CC) assist; Gkp John Leserra (CC) 11 saves.
▪ Tuesday - Cardinal Gibbons 2, Pine Crest 1: Chris Benestad 2 (CG) goals; Vincenzo Forte (CG), Daton Montiel (CG) 1 assist each; Graham Gotlieb (PC) goal. CG 8-3-2; PC 4-6-4.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Gulliver Prep 55, Ransom Everglades 15: GULL (14-6): Thomas 11, Pinder 5, Haymore 14, Tyre 2, Joseph 6, Kaiser 7, Kaplan 3. Hall 2, Berman 5. Half: GP 26-4.
▪ Coral Gables 55, Coral Park 20: CG: Johnson 4, k. Luis 5, Gaudin 6, c. Luis 4, Ramos 4, Flores 4, Billings 2, Walton 15, Thurston 6, Lamadriz 5. CP: Bravo 4, Gracia 6, Santiago 1, Isaza 2, Tellez 2. Half: CG 29-11. 3-Ptrs: Walton. Rebounds: Walton 8. Assists: Billings 2. Steals: Flores 6, Billings 6.
▪ Miami High 60, Miami Beach 27: MH: Gomez 1, Whitley 6, Perez 4, J.Rodriguez 3, Scott 2, Weldon 18, Bucknor 12, Cabanzon 2, A.Rodriguez 2, Rachel 12. MB: Dalphe 16, Palacios 9, Perez 2. Half: MH 25-17. 3-Ptrs: Palacios 3, Dalphe 3, Rodriguez, Whitley. Rebounds: Rachel 10. Assists: Weldon 5. Steals: Weldon 4, Perez 4, Bucknor 4. Blocks: Bucknor 3, Rachel 1.
▪ Miami Country Day 58, Boca Raton 34: MCD (20-1): C. Lewis 20, K. Marshall 9, M. Alvarez 11, A. Berry 10, A. Taylor 8. BR: A. Ramsey 3, R. Levy 10, G. Marko 18, K. Mingo 3. Half: 17-17. 3-Ptrs: Alvarez 3, Marko 3, Lewis 2, Marshall 2, Taylor 2, Ramsey, Levy, Mingo. Rebounds: Berry 14. Assists: Marshall 7. Steals: Lewis 2, Alvarez 2. Blocks: Berry 4.
▪ Ferguson 54, Lourdes Academy 40: FER: Pineda 20, Y.Rodriguez 13, Daniels 6, A.Rodriguez 6, Kingwood 4, Buitrago 3, Gonzalez 2. LOUR: Porras 8, Sanchez 8, Codispoti 7, Midolo 7, Ju.Vazquez 6, Pagliary 2, Diaz 2, Half: FER 34-23. 3-Ptrs: Pineda 4, Buitrago, Y.Rodriguez. Rebounds: A.Rodriguez 10. Assists: Y.Rodriguez 10. Steals: Y.Rodriguez 4. Blocks: Daniels 6.
▪ Killian 49, Homestead 8: KIL: Cannon 25, Gilliard 6, Arvonio 4, Kendrick 4, Garcia 2, Bell 2, Mercado 2, Vinson 2, Major 2. HOME: Macedo 8. Rebounds: Gilliard 10. Assists: Cannon 2. Steals: Cannon 15. Blocks: Cannon 2.
▪ Pine Crest 47, Chaminade-Madonna 17: PC (11-3): Maria Ballesteros 21 pts. CM: Kayla Vergara 7 pts. Rebounds: Danielle Bejar (PC) 9.
▪ Tuesday - Pembroke Pines Ch. 55, West Broward 25: PPC: Alayon 26, Jimenez 9, Parrilla 9, Nelson 7, Germain 2, Herring 2. WB: Espinoza 2, Adams 2, Hernandez 6, Hanson 8, Rena 7. Half: PPC 33-17.
▪ Tuesday - Keys Gate 58, Westminster Christian 35: KG: Moore 20, Denis 18, Jones 10, Klinar 5, Velez 5. WC: Benitez 15, Poveda 8, Coakley 8. 3-Ptrs: Moore 4, Denis, Klinar. Rebounds: Denis 15.
▪ Tuesday - TERRA 54, South Miami 37: TERRA: Rachel Hernandez 20 pts, Taormina Cosomano 8 pts, Rebecca Farinas 7 pts.
▪ Tuesday - SLAM 77, Archimedean Academy 9: SLAM: Marta Franco 14 pts, Stephanie Perez 14 pts, Nayelee Velasquez 12 pts.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ SLAM 51, Calusa Prep 35: SLAM: D.Garcia 18, K.Poitier 14, J.Brooks 15, O.Diaz 8. CP: N.Mepandy 15. Rebounds: Brooks 7. Assists: Hundley 6.
▪ Pine Crest 60, Chaminade-Madonna 35: PC (8-7): Chris Marzouca 13 pts, 4 reb, 5 asts, 6 stls; Scotty Pippen 22 pts, 4 asts; Brett Haeffner 12 pts, 8 rbds.
▪ Tuesday - South Miami 58, Southwest 10: SM: Dawson 12, Arnold 16, Tyler 7, Glover 10, Lopez 5, Wright 4. SW: Pineiro 2, Hernandez 8, Ramirez 2, Pratt 2, Murray 13, Garcia 3, Carbonell 2. Half: SM 26-9. 3-Ptrs: Arnold 4, Hernandez 2, Tyler. Rebounds: Dawson 10. Assists: Dawson 10, Glover 10. Steals: Dawson 5.
▪ Tuesday - Palmer Trinity 56, Coral Shores 53: PT (10-3): Bess 13, Diaz 12, Waldman 12. CC: Woods 14, Kling 13. Half: PT 34-29. 3-Ptrs: Woods 3, Kling 2, Bess 2. Rebounds: Diaz 6. Assists: Friedland 4. Steals: Cuellar 3, Friedland 3.
▪ Tuesday - Monsignor Pace 82, MAST Academy 35: MP (6-10): Pereda 13, Smart 12, Stridiron 11, Rodriguez 8, Diaz 7, Frazier 7, Carter 6, Yalledy 6, Shaw 3, Pound 3, Joseph 2, Perez 2, Cowins 2. MAST: Torres 11, Gaskun 10, Rodriguez 8, Matos 2, Ruiz 2, Pierre 2. Half: MP 63-26. 3-Ptrs: Pereda 4, Carter 2, Rodriguez 2, Stridiron, Diaz, Smart, Yalledy, Frazier, Gaskun. Rebounds: Stridiron 7, Joseph 7. Assists: Shaw 5. Steals: Pereda 4.
▪ Tuesday - Miami Christian 90, Schoolhouse Prep 61: MC (14-2): Rosario 32, Rivera 19, Camacho 8, Haase 7, Hernandez 9, Alvarez 9, Valbuena 2, Oquendo 2, Machado 2. Rebounds: Rosario 7. Assists: Rosario 5. Steals: Rivera 6.
▪ Tuesday - Southridge 54, Palmetto 48: SR (11-2):Dean 18, Bedgood 3, Damon 12, Figueroa 6, Quinones 6, Deguerre-Jean 3, Flenor 4, Lee 2. PALM: Castellano 14, Shinhoster 7, Hamburger 6, Menendez 4, Starks 2, Martinez 13, Ajabshir 2. Half: 33-23. 3-Ptrs: Castellano 3, Quinones 2, Hamburger, Bedgood.
▪ Tuesday - Mourning 70, Reagan 42: Dorcely 13 pts, 8 rbs, 3 blks; Rumph 12 pts, 14 rbs, 5 ast; Ydevert 11 pts, 6 rbs; Edman 10 pts, 3 ast.
Comments