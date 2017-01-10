Palmetto shuts out Miami Beach in GMAC quarterfinals

Emily Lamas scored two first half goals and, thanks to some good lockdown defense and solid goalkeeping from Mary Franceschi, Palmetto’s girls’ soccer shut out Miami Beach 3-0 in a GMAC quarterfinal Tuesday night at Memorial Field.
Palmetto (12-4) will take on Miami Springs in a semifinal Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Tropical Park. Undefeated Coral Reef will square off against Coral Gables at 8 p.m. in the other semifinal.
“Once we got the lead, I think that really put [Miami Beach] back on their heels a little bit and allowed us to dictate the action,” Palmetto coach Sam Steele said. “We got a little bogged down offensively in the second half but our defense was solid and that carried us through.”
Lamas scored once before the first half water break and again after with Sophia Bainger assisting on both goals. Alexandra Brand put things away with a goal in the game’s 70th minute on an assist from Maria Butler.
GMAC quarterfinal - Miami Springs 8, Reagan 0: Freshman Gabi Cimino led the way for Miami Springs as she scored four of her team's eight goals to lead the Golden Hawks (16-1-1) to the lopsided home win. Cimino, who now has 43 goals on the year, scored three of her goals in the first half as Springs took a 5-0 lead at halftime.
Jasmine Romay also enjoyed a big day with three goals while Sophia Gomez had one. Victoria Kristaly and Angela Moon had two assists each. Springs goalie and FIU commit Brianna Gomez posted her 16th shutout of the year.
GMAC quarterfinal - Coral Reef 8, MAST 0: The host Barracudas, Miami-Dade's top ranked team remained perfect at 16-0 by dominating MAST. Reef was led by Rayquel Barry who scored three goals. Gabby Alzate, Bianca Mandini, Paige Nunez and Tianna Rivera each scored one.
GMAC quarterfinal - Coral Gables 5, TERRA 1: Amy Ransom scored four of her team's five goals to lead Coral Gables (11-4-4) at Indian Hammocks Park. Julianna Bonavita had the other Gables goal as well as two assists. Madison Abella also had two assists.
