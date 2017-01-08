Jordan Wright leads Dillard to win over rival Blanche Ely

Dillard star forward Jordan Wright was Blanche Ely’s biggest problem as the two storied programs resumed their rivalry before a standing room only crowd at Blanche Ely on Saturday night.
In the physical and intense matchup of defending state champions Wright proved the difference as the Panthers held off the Tigers 69-64.
Wright finished with a game-high 27 points, fueled the Panthers’ quick start with 11 of his 19 first half point in the first quarter and then squashed the Tigers’ rally late in the second quarter with a key three-pointer with 23 seconds left in the first half and nine points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Dillard led 25-14 at the end of first quarter before Ely battled back with a 12-4 run behind Michael Forrest’s seven points in the second quarter, Yanez Rogers floater and three-pointer and Nicolas Stampley’s dramatic block of a Robert Johnson two hand dunk attempt, which electrified the partisan Ely crowd.
Stampley’s rejection preserved a 29-26 lead with 3:15 left but Dillard used its defense to answer with a 11-3 run. The Panthers had three consecutive baskets off steals and Wright draining a three-pointer to push the lead to 40-29.
Raiquan Gray added 16 points for Dillard.
Jeremy Taylor led the Tigers with 21 points and his layup closed the lead to 51-49 with 1:37 left in the third quarter.
The score was tied 57-57 with 4:05 left before Wright led the Panthers’ game-closing surge with a tip in, a three-point play and then another layup with 1:03 left for a 65-59 lead with 1:03 left.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Saturday - SUTS New Year’s Classic results
IMG Academy 66, Lourdes 42 - Lou: Porras 18, Sanchez 8, Midolo 6. Rebounds: Midolo 6.
Doral Academy 65, Mater Academy 28
Cardinal Newman 61, Everglades 34 - CN: Hundley 12, Ayuso 4, Viton 5, Donovan 4, Taber 2, Contendo 2, Morris 19, Allen 6, Mayes 4. EVER: Gamblo 2, Maturah 3, Brown 11, Osidoko 1, Young 16.
Cardinal Gibbons 56, Palm Beach Lakes 46 - CG: Antoine 24, Armstead 14, Krause 10, Mergilles 2, Pierre 4, LaBranche 2. PBL: Rainey 5, St Felix 6, St Felix 12, Brown 1, Pinny 6, Inman 2, Simmons 15.
Fort Lauderdale 51, Miami High 42 - MHS: Gomez 2, Perez 2, Rodriguez 6, Weldon 11, Bucknor 8, Wilson 7, Rachel 6. FTL: Taylor 10, Warthen 23, Sapp 5, Jozana 10, Fullard 3.
Archbishop McCarthy 60, Krop 32 - KR: Collins 2, Joseph 8, Francois 21, Knowles 4, Schecter 3. AM: Gonzalez 2, McCray 13, M Grimaldo 9, Cr Soto 1, Berrocales 8, Shinn 14, Goodwin 2, Juriga 4, Ca. Soto 7.
Nova 64, Wellington 45 - WEL: Duncan 3, Jones 16, Steuvor 5, Debose 12, Freeman 3, McCoy 6. Nova: Gonzalez 8, Levy 3, Gutierrez 16, Howard 3, Cowart 20, Massop 8, August 4, Russell 2.
Westminster Academy 59, South Plantation 31 - SP: Hall 6, Sjogreen 18, James 2, Bridges 3, Dallemond 2. WA: Erickson 12, Mattair 15, Wallhoff 3, A. Sampo 7, Atkinson 2, G. Sampo 5, Rosa 10, Alday 2.
Coconut Creek 65, Sagemont 21 - CC: Hixon 12, Dozier 22, Dennis 2, Seraphin 11, Mackey 6, Lee 8, Benjamin 4. Sage: Prudent 9, N. Lopez 3, T. Lopez 1, Castillo 6, Bodker 2.
Hallandale 51, St. Brendan 22 - Hall: Walters 16, Shepard 3, Heaven 16, Seabrook 4, Wiggins 7, Ellis 9, Royal 5. StB: Viaros 2, Prieto 6, Lara 1, Vidal 5, Barrial 2, Diaz 2.
Flanagan 50, Boyd Anderson 44 - FL: Lubin 19, Richards 4, Deal 8, Theodale 5, Sharpe 9, McDuffie 4. BA: Nelson 4, Campbell 6, Johnson 2, Williams 9, Lawson 11, Harley 10, Roach 2.
Comments