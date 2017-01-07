Miami Country Day rolls past Ferguson

Shooting for a national championship isn’t a new goal for Miami Country Day.
With the stretch run of the high school basketball season underway, the Spartans are getting closer and closer.
Country Day entered the new calendar year ranked No. 3 in the country by MaxPreps and No. 4 by USA Today.
And Saturday night at the Miami High gym, the Spartans lived up to their lofty status with a 68-31 dismantling of cross-county contender Ferguson in the SUTS New Year’s Classic.
As several college coaches watched, Miami Country Day (18-1) put on a shooting clinic, making 13 three-pointers. The Falcons (12-7), a Class 8A state semifinalist last season, were overwhelmed in the second quarter by the long-distance barrage.
Sophomore Maria Alvarez nailed seven of those triples to finish with a game-high 21 points.
But the real offensive surprise was 5-10 junior guard Asha Taylor, who made four three-pointers and finished with 20 points. Taylor, known mainly for her defensive prowess, also had five steals.
University of Miami signee Kelsey Marshall finished with 15 points and five rebounds, and University of Illinois signee Channise Lewis totaled 12 assists, eight points and five rebounds. Junior center Aaysia Berry blocked four shots.
Miami Country Day won’t get much rest as it will face another state title contender when it plays Winter Haven (10-3), the top-ranked team in Class 8A, on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Archbishop McCarthy in the final day of the event.
MCD (18-1): Shaw 2, Alvarez 21, Lewis 8, Taylor 20, Marshall 15, Berry 2. FER (12-7): Grant 2, Daniels 3, Gonzalez 4, Y. Rodriguez 8, Pineda 10, Laureano 2, A. Rodriguez 2. Half: MCD 40-15. Three-pointers: Alvarez 7, Taylor 4, Marshall 2, Pineda. Rebounds: Lewis, Marshall, Berry 5. Assists: Lewis 12. Steals: Alvarez, Taylor 5. Blocks: Berry 4.
▪ Gulliver Prep 58 (12-6, 4-0 District), Key West 35: Gulliver: Thomas 5, Pinder 11, Haymore 8, Tyre 8, Boyd 10, Joseph 6, Hall 3, Kaplan 7. Half: GP 44-13.
Friday: SUTS Scouting Report New Year’s Classic
▪ South Plantation 49, St. Brendan 39: Juniors Madison Sjogreen (20 points) and Shatavia Hall (14 points) led the Paladins. SB: Bonet 2, Viaros 3, Soublette 2, Prieto 5, Lara 3, Alonso 10, Barrial 2. SP: Hall 14, Shogreen 20, Josue 6, Dellamand 9.
▪ Nova 40, Palm Beach Gardens 34: Lamar signee Rikiah Cowart controlled the inside scoring 20 points including 12 points in the first quarter. NOVA: Gonzalez 2, Levy 3, Gutierrez 7, Cowart 20, Massop 4, August 2. PBG: St Louis 2, Kemp 12, Poiter 4, Washington 6, Brown 6, Nelson 2, Moore 2.
▪ Lourdes 50, Everglades 43: In a see-saw battle, freshman Madi Porras paced Lourdes with 18 points. EVG: Whitehead 4, Gamble 2, Brown 11, Osideko 4, Young 22. LOUR: Porras 18, Codispoti 6, Midelo 8, Diaz 4, Vazquez 2, Sanchez 12.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 67, Mater Academy 14: The Mavericks made 10 three-pointers in the first half to build a 48-9 lead. Sophomores Carla Soto and Vanessa Grimaldo led with 12 points apiece, and Limestone College signee Reagan McCray had 10 points. AM: V Grimaldo 12, Gonzalez 5, McCray 10, M Grimaldo 8, Berrocales 6, Shinn 5, Goodwin 2, Juriga 6, Ca. Soto 12. MTA: Jimenez 7, Dalmou 4, Finales 1, Alicandu 2.
▪ Miami Senior 48, Dr. Krop 41: Sophomore Shekinah Rachel led the charge with 20 points in limited minutes because of foul trouble. DK: Collins 3, Walker 2, Phillips 2, Francois 21, Schecter 2, Robert 9. MIA: Rodriguez 8, Scott 6, Bucknor 6, Wilson 8, Rachel 20.
▪ Fort Lauderdale 66, Miami Central 31: Senior Tamiracle Taylor had 12 points in the first quarter and finished with 23 points. Senior Melanie De Oleo made seven 3-pointers and totaled 23 points, and Indiana signee Keyanna Warthen, another senior, added 18 points. FTL: Taylor 23, De Oleo 23, Warthen 18, Jones 2. CENT: Mosquera 13, Dariois 4, Jenkins 3, Thompson 2, Hall 2, Dossous 8.
▪ Westminster Academy 49, Hallandale 45: Eighth grade sensation Emma Walhoff scored 16 points for the victorious Lions. Junior Armani Heaven led the Chargers with 18 points. WA: Erickson 6, Muffair 9, Walhoff 16, Rosa 13, Aiday 5. HALL: Walters 16, Wiggins 8, Ellis 3, Heaven 18.
▪ Boca Raton 54, Oxbridge Academy 47: Boca took a 23 -21 lead into halftime and never looked back. Sophomore Audrey Ramsey had 17 points, and Harvard signee Rachel Levy added 13 points. Freshman Kelsey Mingo contributed 11 points. Sophomore Aaliyah Stanley led Oxbridge with 24 points. OA: Stanley 24, Race 8, Zaph 6, Wilcox 4, Halyard 2. BR: Ramsey 17, Gaudette 2, Levy 13, Alfieri 1, Pratt 9, Mingo 11.
▪ Palm Beach Central New Years Classic: Championship, Columbus 54, Florida Christian 47: Col: Mata 10, Vidal 10, Rodriguez 9, Pace 8, Brooks 7, Vento 3, Valdez 3, Armstrong 2, Cooper 2. Fl. Chr: Keller 17, Square 14, Valdes 10, Porilles 6. Assists: Mata 5. Rebounds: Brooks 9. Steals: Pace 3. Blocks: Brooks 4. 3 pt: Vidal 2, Mata 1, Vento 1, Rodriguez 1, Pace 1, Keller 5, Square 1. Half: Col 17 Fl.Chr 14. Columbus 11-5.
▪ Gulliver Prep 68, Key West 58: GP Mashburn 18 Sanders 19 LaMonica 13 Robinson 9 Taylor 3 Silberman 2 Perry 4 KW Jefferson 33 Hughes 11 Page 6 Cabey 4 Howard 2 Matthews 2. 3 pt: Mashburn 1, Sanders 1, Taylor 1, Jefferson 4 Assists: Robinson 6 Rebounds: LaMonica 12
▪ Friday - All-Catholic New Year’s Tournament at Belen - Semifinal - Archbishop McCarthy 56, San Ignacio de Loyola (PR) 55: AM (10-3): Enriquez 6, Taylor 12, Avila 16, Jones 17 Jameau 5. Three-pointers: J.Taylor 4, Avila 3, Jones.
▪ Friday - Pine Crest 2, North Broward Prep 2: Madeleine Turner (PC) 2 goals. PC 12-4-2.
▪ Friday - University School 2, West Palm Beach-King’s Academy 1: Cory Adika 1 goal, 1 assist; Jesse Miot goal. UNIV 8-1-2.
▪ Friday - Ransom Everglades 4, Pine Crest 1: Michael Colonna, Aidan Godoy 2 goals each. Alex Stuart 2 assists; Juan Rizo-Patron assist. RE 10-3-3.
▪ South Florida Championships at McArthur - 97: Tanaly Lopez (Liberty) pin :16; 106: Katalina Bartlett (Coral Gables) tech 15-0 113: Nadriska Fragoso (Lib) pin 1:00; 120: Melissa Availa (Taravella) dec. Kiyanna Gayle (Taravella) 3-0; 126: Jalisa Jones (McArthur) pin 3:37; 132: Frances Garcia (Lib) maj. dec. 10-2; 138: Angela Bermudez (Matanzas) pin 5:58; 145: Amara Morales (Lib) pin :54 Coldsmirley Leon (Jackson); 152: Chelsea Fleuridor (Lib) pin :50; 160: Mia Liu (Somerset) pin :43; 170: Kenisha Jacsaint (Olympic Heights) pin 1:03 Catherine Morar (S. Plantation); 182: Haley Doyle (Liberty) pin 1:00 220: Mya Edmonson (Lib) pin :53.
Consolation finals - 97: Tania Diaz (McA) dec. Dayra Beltran (Kil) 6-5; 106: Brianna Tucker (Nova) pin 4:46 Rocio Pupo (Killian); 113: Makayla Wilder pin 3:13; Daniela Salvateria (Key West); 120: Hillary Giffard (Jac) pin 2:00; 126: Stephanie Benavides (SW) pin :59 Nubia Gammons (Nova); 132: Tsiana Jones (McA) pin 4:35 Jolianne Scholl (Killian); 138: Hanna Costa (Oly) pin 3:15 Debonaire Lindsay (Nova) 145: Genneshia Charlot (Jac); 152: Paula Forchu (Jac); 182: Selena Berry (BTW) pin :56.
