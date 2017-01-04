Southridge’s Antwan Collier (UCF), Deandre Johnson (Tennessee) enroll early in college

Southridge had two more players officially enroll early with colleges Wednesday.
Defensive back Antwan Collier signed with UCF and defensive end Deandre Johnson signed with Tennessee.
The two were integral parts of a Southridge defense that recorded eight shutouts this season and carried the Spartans to the Class 8A state championship.
Johnson (6-4, 275 pounds) finished with 88 tackles and 10 sacks.
“The great football tradition and the history of the program at Tennessee is great,” Johnson said. “I loved Knoxville when I went there and I just feel like I can go there and be successful.”
Collier, a versatile athlete at 6-2 175 pounds, delivered clutch performances as a dual-threat quarterback toward the end of the season in addition to his defensive contributions. In the playoffs, Collier ran for 254 yards and two touchdowns.
Collier finished the season with four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 43 tackles and a fumble return for a touchdown.
“I love the fact that UCF has a 90 percent graduation rate and I’ll be closer to home and closer to my mom,” Collier said. “I just have to work hard and compete and I’ll have a chance to graduate and continue my football career.”
