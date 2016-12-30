Nova fall against Long Island Lutheran in girls basketball

A third quarter that saw them go ice cold proved costly for the Nova girls basketball team on Friday night as the Titans dropped a 39-30 decision to Long Island Lutheran in the championship game of the Junior Orange Bowl Tournament at Palmetto High School.
Nova (10-4) led 15-14 early in the third quarter but then went 14 consecutive possessions without scoring as Lutheran, the top-ranked private school in New York, scored 11 consecutive points to take a 25-15 lead.
The deficit was 31-17 before the Titans (6-1) — led by Erin Gutierrez, who finished as the game’s leading scorer with 16 points — battled back, cutting the Crusaders lead to 35-30 with one minute left.
“That third quarter was a really rough stretch for us,” Nova coach Jason Hively said. “We were working hard to try and create shots but we just couldn’t get anything to fall. By the time we got out of that stretch, we were down 14 and that’s a tough mountain to climb against a great team like that.”
Hively could only watch in frustration as his team, which relies heavily on the three-pointer, couldn’t connect. Nova missed 13 three-pointers before Gutierrez finally nailed one at the 5:42 mark of the fourth quarter as the Titans finished 2 of 16 from beyond the arc.
“It was frustrating because they’re a really good team and we were working hard to try and create some good looks but sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in and that’s what happened to us,” said Gutierrez, who made the all-tournament team along with teammate Rikiah Coward. “This was still a great tournament to play in against quality competition, which will only help us moving forward.”
NOV (10-4): Gonzalez 7, Gutierrez 16, Cowart 4, Stone 2, August 1.
GIRLS’ CONSOLATION: South Broward trailed Ferguson by six (26-20) at halftime but the Bulldogs, led by Shante Walker (16 points), Mackenzie Sadaka and Natalia Leaks (13 points each), rallied in the second half to overtake the Falcons 56-49 for third place. South Broward is 17-2, and Ferguson, which was led by Natalia Pineda with a game high 18 points, fell to 10-7.
BOYS’ CONSOLATION: Jordan Hamburger’s 18 points and 11 more from Josmel Martinez wasn’t enough to carry Palmetto High past Cincinnati Oak Hills as the Panthers fell to Oak Hills 51-45 and settled for a fourth-place finish. Martinez also led the way in rebounds with eight as Palmetto fell to 10-5.
▪ Adidas Holiday Slam — Scarsdale 47, Champagnat 40: Scarsdale (New York) outscored Champagnat 21-12 in the fourth quarter to win the Adidas Holiday Slam Crazylight Boost Bracket at Florida Christian.
“We had some easy opportunities to put the ball in, but could not finish or take advantage of our size,” coach Daniel Serrano said.
Champagnat (10-3) led at the end of every quarter until the end. Scarsdale (5-1) took the lead at 35-34 on a three-pointer by Max Bosco.
“We need to be smarter and more disciplined,” Serrano said.
Braithe Ferguson led the Lions with 23 points, four three-pointers and was named to the all-tournament team. Bosco scored a game-high 27 points and was named tournament MVP.
Darren Collette
SD: Bosco 27, Wasserman 7, Hoffman 5, Goldman 2. Cham: Ferguson 23, Bermudez 6, Millet 4, Oquendo 5. Rebounds: Bermudez 7. Halftime: Cham 20-17.
Comments