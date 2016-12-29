High School Sports

December 29, 2016 11:25 PM

Nova girls top Ferguson to reach Junior Orange Bowl final

By Andre C. Fernandez

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

Nova’s girls’ basketball team advanced to the finals of the Junior Orange Bowl Classic Thursday afternoon with a 57-40 win over Ferguson at Miami Palmetto.

The Titans (10-3) will take on Long Island Lutheran, which eliminated South Broward in the other semifinal 54-44. Mackenzie Sadaka led the Bulldogs (14-2) in defeat with 15 points and three assists.

Rikiah Cowart led Nova with 18 points and eight rebounds and Erin Gutierrez had 15 points, four assists and four steals.

Ferguson (12-5) was ousted from the tournament a day after knocking off Chicago powerhouse Homewood-Flossmoor, ranked No. 17 nationally by MaxPreps.

MORE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Junior Orange Bowl semifinal - Nova 57, Ferguson 40 - NOVA (10-3): Gonzalez 12, Levy 6, Gutierrez 15, Cowart 18, Massop 4, Delancy 2. FER (12-5): Daniels 5, Abdala 9, Gonzalez 3, Y. Rodriguez 10, Pineda 6, A. Rodriguez 7.

Junior Orange Bowl semifinal - Long Island Lutheran 54, South Broward 44 - SB (14-2): Leaks 2, Ayulo 10, Sadaka 15, McClain 7, Walker 10. LIL: Patrick 5, Stone 8, Taylor 19, Samuels 6, Free 8, Cuccurullo 8.

Junior Orange Bowl Classic Consolation - Center Point 46, Miami High 40 - CP: (12-6): Boone 3, Orr 17, Drake 4, Henderson 13, Gray 1, Adams 8. MH (9-3): Rodriguez 3, Scott 4, Weldon 3, Bucknor 7, Wilson 12, Rachel 11.

Wednesday - Junior Orange Bowl quarterfinal - Nova 55, Wilson (SC) 30 - NOVA (9-3): Gonzalez 4, Levy 6, Gutierrez 11, Cowart 19, Massop 2, Stone 8, August 3, Roland 2. WIL: McQueen 4, Jones 4, Baker 6, Goodson 3, Washington 3, Barnes 4, Gregg 6.

Wednesday - Junior Orange Bowl quarterfinal - Ferguson 50, Homewood-Flossmoor (IL) 46 - FER (12-4): Daniels 5, Gonzalez 7, Rodriguez 8, Kingwood 2, Pineda 24, Grant 2, Charlton 2. HF (9-3): A. Dickson 5, Green 9, F. Dickson 6, Mo. Pruitt 5, Rubin 10, Mi. Pruitt 11.

Wednesday - Junior Orange Bowl quarterfinal - South Broward 57, Center Point (AL) 20 - CP: Orr 1, Hutchinson 4, Drake 2, Henderson 11, Adams 2. SB (15-1): Bell 2, Leaks 14, Ayulo 8, Sadaka 6, Thomas 3, McClain 8, Walker 16.

Wednesday - Junior Orange Bowl quarterfinal - Long Island Lutheran 50, Miami High 18 - LIL: Roberts 2, Patrick 7, Stone 8, Glezen 2, Taylor 11, Samuels 2, Korpinen 3, McLean 1, Free 6, Flinn 4, Cuccurullo 4. MH (9-2): McReynolds 2, Gomez 2, Rodriguez 1, Weldon 2, Bucknor 4, Wilson 3, Ward 2, Rachel 2.

----

Lady Bulldogs Holiday Classic - Braddock 50, South Miami 39 - SM: Garcia 12, Betancourt 2, Carvajal 7, Leal 2, Laidiely 8. BR: Hernandez 8, Lopez 17, Saavedra 2, Artola 8, McIntyre 15, Mcintire 1.

Lady Bulldogs Holiday Classic - Booker T. 46, Southwest 33 - SW: Rodriguez 10, Mauldin 2, Thomas My. 15, Thomas Mi. 2, Concepcion 4. BTW: Nelson 6, Pierre-Louis 1, Godwin 1, Burgess 19, Harris 3, Burke 6, Durant 11.

Wednesday - Lady Bulldogs Holiday Classic - Varela 66, South Miami 26 - SM: Garcia 11, Betancourt 8, Carvajal 4, Leal 1, Gowon 2. VAR: Lu 17, Guillama 4, Zapata 2, Polanco 30, Quesada 7, Chaname 6. Half: Var 42-13.

Wednesday - Lady Bulldogs Holiday Classic - Booker T. 58, Braddock 12 - BTW: Nelson 9, Godwin 12, Burgess 18, Burke 4, Durant 15. BRD: Hernandez 4, Lopez 3, Billingsley 1, Artola 3, Mcintire 1. Half: BTW 28-6.

---

Queen of Palms Classic semifinal in Fort Myers - Hialeah 61, Dunbar 58 - HIA (12-1): Jones 27, Betties 12, Manhertz 10, Celestine 7, Bri Sweeting 5. DNB: Patterson 33, Powell 9, Young 6, Al. Mejia 3, Pennie 3, Am. Mejia 2. Three-pointers: Betties 4, Patterson 3, Manhertz 2, Jones, Celestine. Rebounds: Celestine 8. Steals: Betties 5. Assists: Jones 5. (Hialeah plays for the championship at 8:30 p.m. Friday.)

Queen of Palms Classic semifinal in Fort Myers - Archbishop McCarthy 59, Naples 19 - AM: McCray 18, Ca.Soto 10, Shinn 8, Cr.Soto 7, Berrocales 5, Gonzalez 3, M.Grimaldo 2, V.Grimaldo 2, Juriga 2. NPL: Garnett 7, Perry 12.

Wednesday - Queen of Palms Classic in Fort Myers - Hialeah 49 Cape Coral 37 - HIA (11-1): Jones 20, Celestine 14, Manhertz 9, Brown 4, Betties 2. Half: HIA 28-19. Three-pointers: Manhertz 3, Celestine. Rebounds: Celestine 6. Assists: Jones 6. Steals: Betties 7.

---

Wednesday - Naples Holiday Shootout - Miami Country Day School 62, St. Mary CSS (Canada) 19 - MCD (14-1): Lewis 14, Marshall 12, Alvarez 13, Jackson 6, Berry 6, Taylor 5, Shaw 2, Fishman 2, McCormack 2. STM: Cleland 6, Palango 3, Hughes 2, Trpcic 2, Turkstra 2, Summers 3, Pemon 1. Half: MCD 36-11. Three-pointers: Lewis 3, Cleland 2, Alvarez, Taylor, Palango, Summers. Rebounds: Jackson 12. Assists: Marshall 7. Steals: Lewis 5. Blocks: Jackson 2.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Junior Orange Bowl semifinal - South Miami 49, Oak Hills (Ohio) 46 (OT) - SM (13-0): Dawson III 18, Arnold 11, Tyler 12, Ferguson 4, Glover 2, Lopez 2. OH (5-2): Deifel 13, Holmes 3, Naber 4, Rudy 14, Batte 12. Half: 21-21. (South Miami plays Mt. St. Joseph for the boys’ championship at 8 p.m. Friday.)

Junior Orange Bowl semifinal - Mt. St. Joseph (Md.) 60, Palmetto 39 - PLM (10-3): Ajabshir 2, Castellano 13, Hamburger 5, Rodriguez 3, Starks 1, Dobbs 2, Martinez 13. MSJ (13-0): Myers 7, Bishop 14, Morsell 12, McMillan 3, Smith 18, Jackson 4, Robinson 2. Half: MSJ 31-18.

Junior Orange Bowl consolation - Mater Academy 61, McArthur 57 - McA (11-8): Bissainthe 13, Millwood 14, Brown 5, Woodstock 2, Saintil 13, Belvin 10. MAT (13-2): Ferguson 5, Nicholas 19, Monsanto 13, Chery 2, Duquesne 12, Joseph 2, Simoza 8.

Junior Orange Bowl consolation - St. Rita (Ill.) 57, Coral Gables 51 - STR: Williams 15, Matthews 10, Ihejirka 12, McGuire 3, Millender 3, Kingsley 9, Gladney 3, Oden 2. CG (6-7): Morley 9, Lovett 3, Dawkins 19, Walker 2, Guerrero 4, Huebner 3, Torres 6, Hall 1, Blet 4.

Wednesday - Junior Orange Bowl quarterfinal - South Miami 69, McArthur 51 - McA (11-7): Bissainthe 16, Millwood 8, LaBastille 1, Brown 5, Saintil 15, Belvin 6. SM (12-0): Dawson 28, Cerphy 2, Arnold 6, Tyler 8, Glover 10, Lopez 9, Rivera 4, Mercedes 2.

Wednesday - Junior Orange Bowl quarterfinal - Palmetto 52, St. Rita (IL) 34 - PLM (12-0): Castellano 2, Shinhoster 2, Hamburger 13, Rodriguez 14, Starks 5, Martinez 16. STR: Williams 10, Watts 6, Matthews 2, Ihejirka 2, McGuire 6, Millender 2, Gladney 4, Bartmann 2.

Wednesday - Junior Orange Bowl quarterfinal - Mt. St. Joseph (Md.) 73, Coral Gables 49 - MSJ (12-0): Myers 7, Bishop 11, Morsell 14, McMillan 8, Levi 2, Smith 11, N. Jackson 8, McDonald 2, Marshall 4, Robinson 6. CG (6-6): Morley 21, Lovett 2, Alfonso 6, Huebner 2, Torres 2, Brown 6, Hall 4, Blet 6.

---

Westminster Christian Under Armour Holiday Tournament: Championship Game - Southridge 57, Woodward Academy 55 - WDA: Bush 2, Powell 3, M.Poindexter 2, H.Falconer 5, J.Cameron 25, J.Turner 4, B.McDaniel 14, Powell 3, Sullivan 2. SRD: T.Dean 7, J.Rivers 7, G.Bedgood 15, J.Figueroa 9, J.Quiones 6, M.Damon 6, L.Flenor 8, J.Gonzalez 2, J.Lee 4. Half: WDA 30-27.

Westminster Christian Under Armour Holiday Tournament: Third Place Game - American 57, SLAM 40 - SLAM: D.Garcia 8, K.Poitier 15, Hundley 3, Santa Cruz 6, D.Diaz 3, D.Llevena 4. AMER (11-3): M.Enriquez 4, J.Narvaez 10, Diaz 6, S.Harris, 18, J.Vilchez 16, D.Hall 8, Labaut 2, D.St. Louis 2, J.Howard 2. Half: AMER 27-16. Rebounds: Harris 9. Assists: Hall 5. Steals: Harris 4.

Westminster Christian Under Armour Holiday Tournament - Coral Springs Christian 67, Westminster Christian 80 - CSC: S.Quintero 36, D.Haugtow 12, I.Etienne 3, T.Quintero 12, L.Pagan 6, J.Brown 10. WC: C.Hernandez 2, J.Wright 2, T.Brigham 13, A.Torres 2, J.Lopez 4, B.Wright 11, L.McCormick 10, M.Montalvo 33, D.Verdaja 5. Half: WC 43-34.

Westminster Christian Under Armour Holiday Tournament - Westwood Christian 85, Chaminade-Madonna 60 - WWC: M.Mejias 8, J.Shruter 8, A.Ferheia 15, B.Beauteius 2, S.Guthrie 13, E.Duwanna 19, J.Atempe 12. CM: B.Albano 14, A.Angeles 12, A.Drugan 4, J.Palacios 8, N.Pascucci 10, J.Richardson 6, Trop 6, Karant 6. Half: WWC 34-24.

Wednesday - Westminster Christian Under Armour Holiday Tournament - Chaminade-Madonna 76, Coral Springs Christian 66 - CM: Albano 14, Angeles 16, Augustave 3, Drugan 7, Palacios 16, Pascucci 9, Richardson 2, Pluwket 2, Ricardson 2, Trop 1. CSC: Daceus 2, Quintero 14, McGilloway 2, Haugtow 10, Etienne 2, Quintero 34.

Wednesday - Westminster Christian Under Armour Holiday Tournament - Westwood Christian 72, Westminster Christian 68 - WWC: Mejias 5, Shruter 2, Ferheia 15, Beauteius 2, Guthrie 8, Duwanna 14, Atempe 14, Molina 8, Rodriguez 2. WC: Hernandez 4, Wright 2, Brigham 13, Torres 2, Lopez 13, Wright 6, McCormick 10, Montalvo 16, Verdaja 2.

Wednesday - Westminster Christian Under Armour Holiday Tournament - Southridge 63, SLAM 48 - SRD: Dean 15, Rivers 7, Bedgood 6, Quiones 10, Damon 8, Djean 6, Flenor 18, Gonzalez 2, Lee 2, Bidonne 8. SLAM: Garcia 16, Poitier 18, Hundley 6, Santa Cruz 6, J. Garcia 3.

Wednesday - Westminster Christian Under Armour Holiday Tournament - Woodward Academy 61, American 59 - AMER: Enriquez 45, Narvaez 10, Diaz 6, Harris, 10, Vichez 16, Hall 8, St. Louis 3, Howard 2. WDA: Bush 2, Powell 1, Poindexter 2, Falconer 8, Cameron 17, Turner 8, Freedman 6, McDaniel 13, Wright 2, Gilbert 3.

---

Hollywood Christian New Year’s Classic: Championship Game - Dr. Krop 62, Greater Miami Academy 49 - DK: O’Conner 13, McKalla 13, Barber 16, Rajschmir 3, Thompson 3, Joseph 14. GMA: Butler 7, Anderson 4, Cabollero 5, Bautista 6, S.Garcia 10, D.Bautista 2, C.Garcia 15. Three-pointers: O’Conner 2. Rebounds: Joseph 10.

Hollywood Christian New Year’s Classic semifinal - Dr. Krop 62, Archbishop Curley 48 - DK: O’Conner 10, Mckalla 14, Barber 16, Rajshmir 3, Thompson 2, Joseph 14, Biton 3. Three-pointers: O’Conner 3, Mckalla 2, Biton.

---

Ocoee Great 8 Tournament - Archbishop Carroll 73, Dr. Phillips 53 - AC: Aarestrup 15, Silva 13, Gomez 12, Deribeaux 10, Cordero 7, Villamil 7, Barbic 6, Cruz 3. DP: Poventad 20, Smith 14, Daniel Love 10, Dante Love 6, Burton 2, Tillman 1. Half: AC 34-21. Three-pointers: Aarestrup 5, Silva 3, Cordero 2, Deribeaux 2, Cruz, Smith. Rebounds: Gomez 14. Assists: Cordero 4. Blocks: Gomez 6.

Wednesday - Ocoee Great 8 Tournament - Archbishop Carroll 71, Tampa Chamberlain 48 - AC: Gomez 20, Silva 19, Aarestrup 14, Mendez 4, Cordero 3, Villamil 3, Joray 3, Barbic 3, Deribeaux 2. CHA: Wilson 16, Singleton 11, Watson 7, Love 5, Edwards 4, Pineda 2, Sanders 1. Half: AC 37-35. Three pointers: Aarestrup 4, Silva 2, Cordero, Villamil, Barbic, Joray, Love, Wilson, Watson. Rebounds: Silva 6. Assists: Cordero 7. Steals: Deribeaux 4.

---

Hitchcock Classic in Gainesville - Archbishop McCarthy 74, Atlantic Cost 55 - AM (8-2): Enriquez 17, J.Taylor 23, Jones 13, Jameau 2, Volmar 5, S.Taylor 5, Messer 4, Cucalon 5. AC: I.Green 8, C.Green 8, Beverly 3, Wiggins 7, Ellison 12, Ben 7, Rogers 10. Half: AM 44-29. Three-pointers: J.Taylor 6, Enriquez 3, Jones 2, Volmar, S.Taylor, Cucalon. Rebounds: Jones 8. Assists: Guelce 4. Steals: Jones 3. Blocks: Jameau 3, Jones 3.

---

TOC Tournament in Atlanta - Doral Academy 57, Columbia 48 - DOR (15-2): Santos 15, Cobas 13, K. Perez 11, Nuñez 9, Ayesa 6, R.Perez 3. COL: Ken.Eskidge 18, R.Cobb 12, J.Cobb 8, Longstreet 6, Taylor 4. Half: DOR 34-23. Three-pointers: Santos 5, Ken.Eskidge 3, Ayesa 2, Cobb, Longstreet, Nuñez, K.Perez, R.Perez. Rebounds: Santos 7. Assists: Nuñez 5. (Doral Academy is 3-0 in the tournament and playing for the championship on Friday.)

Wednesday - TOC Tournament - Doral Academy 64, Lakewood 54 - DOR: Nuñez 18, R. Perez 16, Cobas 11, K. Perez 7, Carrocera 6, Ayesa 3, Santos 3. LW: Singleton 16, Wilson 13, Perdue 8, A. Lawson 7, Pack 5, Still 3, Osborne 2. Half: DOR 34-31. Three-pointers: Singleton 4, Carrocera 2, Nuñez 2, K. Perez 2, R. Perez 2, Ayesa, Pack, Santos. Rebounds: R. Perez 6. Assists: Nuñez 4.

---

Lake Mary Prep Holiday Tournament semifinals in Orlando - Braddock 60, Lake Mary Prep 59 - BRD (5-6): Garcia 16, Dupont 13, Daniel 11. Half: 30-30. Three-pointers: Garcia 3, Dupont 2. Rebounds: Daniel 8, Garcia 7.

Wednesday - Lake Mary Prep Holiday Tournament in Orlando - Quarterfinals - Braddock 60, Lakeland Victory Christian 42 - BRD (4-6): Dupont 16, Penalver 14, Garcia 10, Daniel 6, Valdes 6. Half: BRD 33-17. Three-pointers: Penalver 2, Dupont 2, Garcia 2. Rebounds: Dupont 6, Castellanos 5.

Wednesday - Lake Mary Prep Holiday Tournament in Orlando - Coral Reef 64, Orlando Celebration 49 - CR: Lopez 3, A. Perez 19, Louis 9, M. Perez 15, Cannady 9, Houston 8. Rebounds: Louis 9. Assists: Perez 3, Lopez 3. Steals: Houston 2. Blocks: Louis 5.

---

Wednesday - Adidas Holiday Slam at Florida Christian School - Ferguson 62 St. Brendan 44 - Shaka Smith led all Ferguson scorers with 19 points. Edmund Iglesias of St. Brendan had a game-high 22 points with nine rebounds. FERG (10-3): Rodriguez 2, Osceola 8, Smith 19, Alpert 7, Baez 4, Navarra 16, Gonzalez 3, Lopez 3. STB: Fernandez 6, Martinez 2, E.Iglesias 22, Vallendor 1, DelaTorre 8, Valdes 5. Rebounds: Iglesias 9, Baez 8. Steals: Smith 5. Assists: Smith 5.

Wednesday - Adidas Holiday Slam at Florida Christian School - Calusa Prep 54, Wekiva 45 - Nathan Mepandy (CP) 18 points, six rebounds, five assists.

Wednesday - Adidas Holiday Slam at Florida Christian School - Cornerstone Christian (OH) 68, Killian 54: Elton Walker (KIL) 20 points.

Wednesday - Adidas Holiday Slam at Florida Christian School - Champagnat Catholic 56, Faith Christian 43: Esteban Bermudez (CC) 13 points, nine rebounds; Jonah Wilson (FC) 17 points.

Wednesday - Adidas Holiday Slam at Florida Christian School - Freedom Christian (NC) 59, Florida Christian 54: Kristian Valdes (FC) 20 points.

Wednesday - Adidas Holiday Slam at Florida Christian School - Scarsdale (NY) 55, Booker T. Washington 50: Jacaree Eason (BTW) 15 points, five rebounds.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Booker T. Washington QB Daniel Richardson on winning South Florida Player of the Year

View more video

High School Sports Schedule and Score

Play of the week


Get your videos in! Upload your best sports moves and you can win $1,000 for your school's Athletic Department.

Sports Videos