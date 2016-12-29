Nova girls top Ferguson to reach Junior Orange Bowl final

Nova’s girls’ basketball team advanced to the finals of the Junior Orange Bowl Classic Thursday afternoon with a 57-40 win over Ferguson at Miami Palmetto.
The Titans (10-3) will take on Long Island Lutheran, which eliminated South Broward in the other semifinal 54-44. Mackenzie Sadaka led the Bulldogs (14-2) in defeat with 15 points and three assists.
Rikiah Cowart led Nova with 18 points and eight rebounds and Erin Gutierrez had 15 points, four assists and four steals.
Ferguson (12-5) was ousted from the tournament a day after knocking off Chicago powerhouse Homewood-Flossmoor, ranked No. 17 nationally by MaxPreps.
Junior Orange Bowl semifinal - Nova 57, Ferguson 40 - NOVA (10-3): Gonzalez 12, Levy 6, Gutierrez 15, Cowart 18, Massop 4, Delancy 2. FER (12-5): Daniels 5, Abdala 9, Gonzalez 3, Y. Rodriguez 10, Pineda 6, A. Rodriguez 7.
Junior Orange Bowl semifinal - Long Island Lutheran 54, South Broward 44 - SB (14-2): Leaks 2, Ayulo 10, Sadaka 15, McClain 7, Walker 10. LIL: Patrick 5, Stone 8, Taylor 19, Samuels 6, Free 8, Cuccurullo 8.
Junior Orange Bowl Classic Consolation - Center Point 46, Miami High 40 - CP: (12-6): Boone 3, Orr 17, Drake 4, Henderson 13, Gray 1, Adams 8. MH (9-3): Rodriguez 3, Scott 4, Weldon 3, Bucknor 7, Wilson 12, Rachel 11.
Wednesday - Junior Orange Bowl quarterfinal - Nova 55, Wilson (SC) 30 - NOVA (9-3): Gonzalez 4, Levy 6, Gutierrez 11, Cowart 19, Massop 2, Stone 8, August 3, Roland 2. WIL: McQueen 4, Jones 4, Baker 6, Goodson 3, Washington 3, Barnes 4, Gregg 6.
Wednesday - Junior Orange Bowl quarterfinal - Ferguson 50, Homewood-Flossmoor (IL) 46 - FER (12-4): Daniels 5, Gonzalez 7, Rodriguez 8, Kingwood 2, Pineda 24, Grant 2, Charlton 2. HF (9-3): A. Dickson 5, Green 9, F. Dickson 6, Mo. Pruitt 5, Rubin 10, Mi. Pruitt 11.
Wednesday - Junior Orange Bowl quarterfinal - South Broward 57, Center Point (AL) 20 - CP: Orr 1, Hutchinson 4, Drake 2, Henderson 11, Adams 2. SB (15-1): Bell 2, Leaks 14, Ayulo 8, Sadaka 6, Thomas 3, McClain 8, Walker 16.
Wednesday - Junior Orange Bowl quarterfinal - Long Island Lutheran 50, Miami High 18 - LIL: Roberts 2, Patrick 7, Stone 8, Glezen 2, Taylor 11, Samuels 2, Korpinen 3, McLean 1, Free 6, Flinn 4, Cuccurullo 4. MH (9-2): McReynolds 2, Gomez 2, Rodriguez 1, Weldon 2, Bucknor 4, Wilson 3, Ward 2, Rachel 2.
Lady Bulldogs Holiday Classic - Braddock 50, South Miami 39 - SM: Garcia 12, Betancourt 2, Carvajal 7, Leal 2, Laidiely 8. BR: Hernandez 8, Lopez 17, Saavedra 2, Artola 8, McIntyre 15, Mcintire 1.
Lady Bulldogs Holiday Classic - Booker T. 46, Southwest 33 - SW: Rodriguez 10, Mauldin 2, Thomas My. 15, Thomas Mi. 2, Concepcion 4. BTW: Nelson 6, Pierre-Louis 1, Godwin 1, Burgess 19, Harris 3, Burke 6, Durant 11.
Wednesday - Lady Bulldogs Holiday Classic - Varela 66, South Miami 26 - SM: Garcia 11, Betancourt 8, Carvajal 4, Leal 1, Gowon 2. VAR: Lu 17, Guillama 4, Zapata 2, Polanco 30, Quesada 7, Chaname 6. Half: Var 42-13.
Wednesday - Lady Bulldogs Holiday Classic - Booker T. 58, Braddock 12 - BTW: Nelson 9, Godwin 12, Burgess 18, Burke 4, Durant 15. BRD: Hernandez 4, Lopez 3, Billingsley 1, Artola 3, Mcintire 1. Half: BTW 28-6.
Queen of Palms Classic semifinal in Fort Myers - Hialeah 61, Dunbar 58 - HIA (12-1): Jones 27, Betties 12, Manhertz 10, Celestine 7, Bri Sweeting 5. DNB: Patterson 33, Powell 9, Young 6, Al. Mejia 3, Pennie 3, Am. Mejia 2. Three-pointers: Betties 4, Patterson 3, Manhertz 2, Jones, Celestine. Rebounds: Celestine 8. Steals: Betties 5. Assists: Jones 5. (Hialeah plays for the championship at 8:30 p.m. Friday.)
Queen of Palms Classic semifinal in Fort Myers - Archbishop McCarthy 59, Naples 19 - AM: McCray 18, Ca.Soto 10, Shinn 8, Cr.Soto 7, Berrocales 5, Gonzalez 3, M.Grimaldo 2, V.Grimaldo 2, Juriga 2. NPL: Garnett 7, Perry 12.
Wednesday - Queen of Palms Classic in Fort Myers - Hialeah 49 Cape Coral 37 - HIA (11-1): Jones 20, Celestine 14, Manhertz 9, Brown 4, Betties 2. Half: HIA 28-19. Three-pointers: Manhertz 3, Celestine. Rebounds: Celestine 6. Assists: Jones 6. Steals: Betties 7.
Wednesday - Naples Holiday Shootout - Miami Country Day School 62, St. Mary CSS (Canada) 19 - MCD (14-1): Lewis 14, Marshall 12, Alvarez 13, Jackson 6, Berry 6, Taylor 5, Shaw 2, Fishman 2, McCormack 2. STM: Cleland 6, Palango 3, Hughes 2, Trpcic 2, Turkstra 2, Summers 3, Pemon 1. Half: MCD 36-11. Three-pointers: Lewis 3, Cleland 2, Alvarez, Taylor, Palango, Summers. Rebounds: Jackson 12. Assists: Marshall 7. Steals: Lewis 5. Blocks: Jackson 2.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Junior Orange Bowl semifinal - South Miami 49, Oak Hills (Ohio) 46 (OT) - SM (13-0): Dawson III 18, Arnold 11, Tyler 12, Ferguson 4, Glover 2, Lopez 2. OH (5-2): Deifel 13, Holmes 3, Naber 4, Rudy 14, Batte 12. Half: 21-21. (South Miami plays Mt. St. Joseph for the boys’ championship at 8 p.m. Friday.)
Junior Orange Bowl semifinal - Mt. St. Joseph (Md.) 60, Palmetto 39 - PLM (10-3): Ajabshir 2, Castellano 13, Hamburger 5, Rodriguez 3, Starks 1, Dobbs 2, Martinez 13. MSJ (13-0): Myers 7, Bishop 14, Morsell 12, McMillan 3, Smith 18, Jackson 4, Robinson 2. Half: MSJ 31-18.
Junior Orange Bowl consolation - Mater Academy 61, McArthur 57 - McA (11-8): Bissainthe 13, Millwood 14, Brown 5, Woodstock 2, Saintil 13, Belvin 10. MAT (13-2): Ferguson 5, Nicholas 19, Monsanto 13, Chery 2, Duquesne 12, Joseph 2, Simoza 8.
Junior Orange Bowl consolation - St. Rita (Ill.) 57, Coral Gables 51 - STR: Williams 15, Matthews 10, Ihejirka 12, McGuire 3, Millender 3, Kingsley 9, Gladney 3, Oden 2. CG (6-7): Morley 9, Lovett 3, Dawkins 19, Walker 2, Guerrero 4, Huebner 3, Torres 6, Hall 1, Blet 4.
Wednesday - Junior Orange Bowl quarterfinal - South Miami 69, McArthur 51 - McA (11-7): Bissainthe 16, Millwood 8, LaBastille 1, Brown 5, Saintil 15, Belvin 6. SM (12-0): Dawson 28, Cerphy 2, Arnold 6, Tyler 8, Glover 10, Lopez 9, Rivera 4, Mercedes 2.
Wednesday - Junior Orange Bowl quarterfinal - Palmetto 52, St. Rita (IL) 34 - PLM (12-0): Castellano 2, Shinhoster 2, Hamburger 13, Rodriguez 14, Starks 5, Martinez 16. STR: Williams 10, Watts 6, Matthews 2, Ihejirka 2, McGuire 6, Millender 2, Gladney 4, Bartmann 2.
Wednesday - Junior Orange Bowl quarterfinal - Mt. St. Joseph (Md.) 73, Coral Gables 49 - MSJ (12-0): Myers 7, Bishop 11, Morsell 14, McMillan 8, Levi 2, Smith 11, N. Jackson 8, McDonald 2, Marshall 4, Robinson 6. CG (6-6): Morley 21, Lovett 2, Alfonso 6, Huebner 2, Torres 2, Brown 6, Hall 4, Blet 6.
Westminster Christian Under Armour Holiday Tournament: Championship Game - Southridge 57, Woodward Academy 55 - WDA: Bush 2, Powell 3, M.Poindexter 2, H.Falconer 5, J.Cameron 25, J.Turner 4, B.McDaniel 14, Powell 3, Sullivan 2. SRD: T.Dean 7, J.Rivers 7, G.Bedgood 15, J.Figueroa 9, J.Quiones 6, M.Damon 6, L.Flenor 8, J.Gonzalez 2, J.Lee 4. Half: WDA 30-27.
Westminster Christian Under Armour Holiday Tournament: Third Place Game - American 57, SLAM 40 - SLAM: D.Garcia 8, K.Poitier 15, Hundley 3, Santa Cruz 6, D.Diaz 3, D.Llevena 4. AMER (11-3): M.Enriquez 4, J.Narvaez 10, Diaz 6, S.Harris, 18, J.Vilchez 16, D.Hall 8, Labaut 2, D.St. Louis 2, J.Howard 2. Half: AMER 27-16. Rebounds: Harris 9. Assists: Hall 5. Steals: Harris 4.
Westminster Christian Under Armour Holiday Tournament - Coral Springs Christian 67, Westminster Christian 80 - CSC: S.Quintero 36, D.Haugtow 12, I.Etienne 3, T.Quintero 12, L.Pagan 6, J.Brown 10. WC: C.Hernandez 2, J.Wright 2, T.Brigham 13, A.Torres 2, J.Lopez 4, B.Wright 11, L.McCormick 10, M.Montalvo 33, D.Verdaja 5. Half: WC 43-34.
Westminster Christian Under Armour Holiday Tournament - Westwood Christian 85, Chaminade-Madonna 60 - WWC: M.Mejias 8, J.Shruter 8, A.Ferheia 15, B.Beauteius 2, S.Guthrie 13, E.Duwanna 19, J.Atempe 12. CM: B.Albano 14, A.Angeles 12, A.Drugan 4, J.Palacios 8, N.Pascucci 10, J.Richardson 6, Trop 6, Karant 6. Half: WWC 34-24.
Wednesday - Westminster Christian Under Armour Holiday Tournament - Chaminade-Madonna 76, Coral Springs Christian 66 - CM: Albano 14, Angeles 16, Augustave 3, Drugan 7, Palacios 16, Pascucci 9, Richardson 2, Pluwket 2, Ricardson 2, Trop 1. CSC: Daceus 2, Quintero 14, McGilloway 2, Haugtow 10, Etienne 2, Quintero 34.
Wednesday - Westminster Christian Under Armour Holiday Tournament - Westwood Christian 72, Westminster Christian 68 - WWC: Mejias 5, Shruter 2, Ferheia 15, Beauteius 2, Guthrie 8, Duwanna 14, Atempe 14, Molina 8, Rodriguez 2. WC: Hernandez 4, Wright 2, Brigham 13, Torres 2, Lopez 13, Wright 6, McCormick 10, Montalvo 16, Verdaja 2.
Wednesday - Westminster Christian Under Armour Holiday Tournament - Southridge 63, SLAM 48 - SRD: Dean 15, Rivers 7, Bedgood 6, Quiones 10, Damon 8, Djean 6, Flenor 18, Gonzalez 2, Lee 2, Bidonne 8. SLAM: Garcia 16, Poitier 18, Hundley 6, Santa Cruz 6, J. Garcia 3.
Wednesday - Westminster Christian Under Armour Holiday Tournament - Woodward Academy 61, American 59 - AMER: Enriquez 45, Narvaez 10, Diaz 6, Harris, 10, Vichez 16, Hall 8, St. Louis 3, Howard 2. WDA: Bush 2, Powell 1, Poindexter 2, Falconer 8, Cameron 17, Turner 8, Freedman 6, McDaniel 13, Wright 2, Gilbert 3.
Hollywood Christian New Year’s Classic: Championship Game - Dr. Krop 62, Greater Miami Academy 49 - DK: O’Conner 13, McKalla 13, Barber 16, Rajschmir 3, Thompson 3, Joseph 14. GMA: Butler 7, Anderson 4, Cabollero 5, Bautista 6, S.Garcia 10, D.Bautista 2, C.Garcia 15. Three-pointers: O’Conner 2. Rebounds: Joseph 10.
Hollywood Christian New Year’s Classic semifinal - Dr. Krop 62, Archbishop Curley 48 - DK: O’Conner 10, Mckalla 14, Barber 16, Rajshmir 3, Thompson 2, Joseph 14, Biton 3. Three-pointers: O’Conner 3, Mckalla 2, Biton.
Ocoee Great 8 Tournament - Archbishop Carroll 73, Dr. Phillips 53 - AC: Aarestrup 15, Silva 13, Gomez 12, Deribeaux 10, Cordero 7, Villamil 7, Barbic 6, Cruz 3. DP: Poventad 20, Smith 14, Daniel Love 10, Dante Love 6, Burton 2, Tillman 1. Half: AC 34-21. Three-pointers: Aarestrup 5, Silva 3, Cordero 2, Deribeaux 2, Cruz, Smith. Rebounds: Gomez 14. Assists: Cordero 4. Blocks: Gomez 6.
Wednesday - Ocoee Great 8 Tournament - Archbishop Carroll 71, Tampa Chamberlain 48 - AC: Gomez 20, Silva 19, Aarestrup 14, Mendez 4, Cordero 3, Villamil 3, Joray 3, Barbic 3, Deribeaux 2. CHA: Wilson 16, Singleton 11, Watson 7, Love 5, Edwards 4, Pineda 2, Sanders 1. Half: AC 37-35. Three pointers: Aarestrup 4, Silva 2, Cordero, Villamil, Barbic, Joray, Love, Wilson, Watson. Rebounds: Silva 6. Assists: Cordero 7. Steals: Deribeaux 4.
Hitchcock Classic in Gainesville - Archbishop McCarthy 74, Atlantic Cost 55 - AM (8-2): Enriquez 17, J.Taylor 23, Jones 13, Jameau 2, Volmar 5, S.Taylor 5, Messer 4, Cucalon 5. AC: I.Green 8, C.Green 8, Beverly 3, Wiggins 7, Ellison 12, Ben 7, Rogers 10. Half: AM 44-29. Three-pointers: J.Taylor 6, Enriquez 3, Jones 2, Volmar, S.Taylor, Cucalon. Rebounds: Jones 8. Assists: Guelce 4. Steals: Jones 3. Blocks: Jameau 3, Jones 3.
TOC Tournament in Atlanta - Doral Academy 57, Columbia 48 - DOR (15-2): Santos 15, Cobas 13, K. Perez 11, Nuñez 9, Ayesa 6, R.Perez 3. COL: Ken.Eskidge 18, R.Cobb 12, J.Cobb 8, Longstreet 6, Taylor 4. Half: DOR 34-23. Three-pointers: Santos 5, Ken.Eskidge 3, Ayesa 2, Cobb, Longstreet, Nuñez, K.Perez, R.Perez. Rebounds: Santos 7. Assists: Nuñez 5. (Doral Academy is 3-0 in the tournament and playing for the championship on Friday.)
Wednesday - TOC Tournament - Doral Academy 64, Lakewood 54 - DOR: Nuñez 18, R. Perez 16, Cobas 11, K. Perez 7, Carrocera 6, Ayesa 3, Santos 3. LW: Singleton 16, Wilson 13, Perdue 8, A. Lawson 7, Pack 5, Still 3, Osborne 2. Half: DOR 34-31. Three-pointers: Singleton 4, Carrocera 2, Nuñez 2, K. Perez 2, R. Perez 2, Ayesa, Pack, Santos. Rebounds: R. Perez 6. Assists: Nuñez 4.
Lake Mary Prep Holiday Tournament semifinals in Orlando - Braddock 60, Lake Mary Prep 59 - BRD (5-6): Garcia 16, Dupont 13, Daniel 11. Half: 30-30. Three-pointers: Garcia 3, Dupont 2. Rebounds: Daniel 8, Garcia 7.
Wednesday - Lake Mary Prep Holiday Tournament in Orlando - Quarterfinals - Braddock 60, Lakeland Victory Christian 42 - BRD (4-6): Dupont 16, Penalver 14, Garcia 10, Daniel 6, Valdes 6. Half: BRD 33-17. Three-pointers: Penalver 2, Dupont 2, Garcia 2. Rebounds: Dupont 6, Castellanos 5.
Wednesday - Lake Mary Prep Holiday Tournament in Orlando - Coral Reef 64, Orlando Celebration 49 - CR: Lopez 3, A. Perez 19, Louis 9, M. Perez 15, Cannady 9, Houston 8. Rebounds: Louis 9. Assists: Perez 3, Lopez 3. Steals: Houston 2. Blocks: Louis 5.
Wednesday - Adidas Holiday Slam at Florida Christian School - Ferguson 62 St. Brendan 44 - Shaka Smith led all Ferguson scorers with 19 points. Edmund Iglesias of St. Brendan had a game-high 22 points with nine rebounds. FERG (10-3): Rodriguez 2, Osceola 8, Smith 19, Alpert 7, Baez 4, Navarra 16, Gonzalez 3, Lopez 3. STB: Fernandez 6, Martinez 2, E.Iglesias 22, Vallendor 1, DelaTorre 8, Valdes 5. Rebounds: Iglesias 9, Baez 8. Steals: Smith 5. Assists: Smith 5.
Wednesday - Adidas Holiday Slam at Florida Christian School - Calusa Prep 54, Wekiva 45 - Nathan Mepandy (CP) 18 points, six rebounds, five assists.
Wednesday - Adidas Holiday Slam at Florida Christian School - Cornerstone Christian (OH) 68, Killian 54: Elton Walker (KIL) 20 points.
Wednesday - Adidas Holiday Slam at Florida Christian School - Champagnat Catholic 56, Faith Christian 43: Esteban Bermudez (CC) 13 points, nine rebounds; Jonah Wilson (FC) 17 points.
Wednesday - Adidas Holiday Slam at Florida Christian School - Freedom Christian (NC) 59, Florida Christian 54: Kristian Valdes (FC) 20 points.
Wednesday - Adidas Holiday Slam at Florida Christian School - Scarsdale (NY) 55, Booker T. Washington 50: Jacaree Eason (BTW) 15 points, five rebounds.
