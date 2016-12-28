Ferguson High girls’ hoops upsets nationally-ranked team

Ferguson’s girls’ basketball team has played tough against some high-level competition from across the country.
On Wednesday morning, the Falcons beat one of the nation’s best.
Led by Natalia Pineda’s 25 points and six rebounds, Ferguson upset Chicago powerhouse Homewood-Flossmoor, ranked No. 17 nationally by MaxPreps, in the quarterfinals of the Junior Orange Bowl Classic at Miami Palmetto.
Junior guard Yaire Rodriguez had 10 points and sophomore forward Cheyanne Daniels had seven points and 11 rebounds while matched up against 6-5 center Eva Rubin, an Arizona State University signee.
The Falcons (11-4) advance to play Nova, which beat Wilson (South Carolina) 55-30, in the semifinals Thursday at 3:30 p.m. South Broward (15-1) defeated Birmingham Center Point 57-20 and will play Long Island Lutheran in the other girls’ semifinal at 5 p.m.
On the boys’ side, South Miami beat McArthur 66-51 and advanced to play Cincinnati Oak Hills Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Oak Hills handed previously unbeaten Mater Academy its first loss, 52-45. Palmetto also advanced to the boys’ semifinals and will play either Coral Gables or Baltimore (Md.) Mt. St. Joseph at 8 p.m.
Lady Bulldogs Holiday Classic – Keys Gate 52, Braddock 12 – BR: Hernandez 2, Lopez 8, Artola 2. KG: Klinar 3, Swan 2, Velez 6, Calderon 8, Denis 29, Jones 2, Vazquez 2. Half: KG 27-7.
Lady Bulldogs Holiday Classic - Varela 47, Southwest 43 – Var: Lu 9, Dominguez 2, Mohamed-Hines 2, Dahati 2, Polanco 25, Quesada 8. SW: Rodriguez 8, Sarmiento 2, Funez 9, Thomas My. 14, Thomas Mi. 7, Mauldin 3. Half: SW 29-27.
Lady Bulldogs Holiday Classic - Booker T Washington 64, South Miami 11 – BTW: Nelson 7, Pierre-Louis 1, Godwin 10, Burgess 33, Robinson 3, Burke 4, Durant 6. SM: Garcia 11. Half: BTW 39-8.
Lady Bulldogs Holiday Classic - Keys Gate 58, Southwest 48 – KG: Klinar 2, Velez 13, Calderon 12, Denis 19, Jones 5, Castaneda 7. SW: Rodriguez 15, Funez 3, Sarmiento 3, Mauldin 2, Thomas My. 22, Thomas Mi. 3. Half: KG 25-22.
Adidas Holiday Slam - Ferguson 62, St. Brendan 44 - FER (10-3): Rodriguez 2, Osceola 8, Smith 19, Alpert 7, Baez 4, Navarra 16, Gonzalez 3, Lopez 3. StB: Fernandez 6, Martinez 2, E Iglesias 22, Vallendor 1, DelaTorre 8, Iglesias 5. Rebounds: Baez 8. Steals: Smith 5. Assists: Smith 5.
Hitchcock Holiday Classic - Archbishop McCarthy 57, Eastside 46 - AM (7-2): Enriquez 4, Avila 15, J Taylor 13, Jones 11, Jameau 5, Cucalon 2, Volmar 1, Messer 6. EAST (5-2): Robinson 18, Wyatt 4, Ivery 2, Davis 3, Asave 5, Richardson 15. Half: McCarthy 25-20. Three-pointers: Avila, J Taylor 2, Jones, Robinson 2, Davis, Richardson. Rebounds: Jameau 14. Steals: Jones 4. Assists: J. Taylor 2. Blocks: Jones 4.
Hollywood Christian New Year’s Classic - Dr. Krop 58, Posnack 32 - KR: O’Conner 15, Mckalla 13, Barber 22, Rajschmir 4, Joseph 4. POS: Wasserstrong 13, Kishner 11, Gamel 2, Rosenblat 2, Majmar 2, Sevner 2.
Tuesday - Westminster Christian Holiday Tournament - American 71, Westwood Christian 49 - WWC: M. Mejias 7, J. Shruter 2, A. Ferheia 2, B. Beauteius 10, S. Guthrie 9, E. Duwanna 12, J. Atempe 6. AM: M. Enriquez 6, J. Narvaez 10, B. Diaz 12, S. Harris, 19, J. Vichez 12, D. Hall 4, D. St. Louis 3, J. Havard 2. Half: AM 38-23.
Tuesday - Westminster Christian Holiday Tournament - SLAM 66, Coral Spring Christian 51 - SLAM: D. Garcia 11, K. Poitier 23, A. Hundley 7, D. Diaz 5, J. Cruz, 4, M. Hidalgo 2, J. Garcia 14. CSC: A. Daceus 9, S. Quintero 13, L. Pagan 6, M. McGilloway 2, D. Haugtow 5, I. Etienne 17. Half: SLAM 35-32.
Tuesday - Westminster Christian Holiday Tournament - Southridge 82, Chaminade 78 - SR: T. Dean 15, J. Rivers 7, G. Bedgood 6, J. Quiones 10, M. Damon 8, J. Djean 6, L. Flenor 18, J. Gonzalez 2, J Lee 2, T. Bidonne 8. C-M: B. Albano 4, A. Angeles 27. Y. Augustave 2, A. Drugan 12, D. Ortiz 3, J. Palacios 16, N. Pascucci 7, J. Richardson 7. Half: Chaminade 39-35.
Tuesday - Westminster Christian Holiday Tournament - Woodward Academy (GA) 79, Westminster Christian 72 - WA: S. Felix 1, M. Poindexter 6, H. Falconer 7, J. Cameron 27, W. Demorest 4, J. Turner11, B. Freedman 6, G. Sullivan 3, B. McDaniel 12. WC: C. Hernandez 2, J. Wright 3, T. Brigham 25, A. Torres 3, AJ Schaefer 3, J. Lopez 3, B. Wright 8, L. McCormick 4, M. Montalvo 21. Half: Tied at 35.
Tri-Valley Classic - Monte Vista (CA) 2, St. Thomas Aquinas 0: STA 12-1-2.
Tuesday - Tri-Valley Classic - St. Thomas Aquinas 2, Archbishop Mitty 0: Chloe O’Neill 1 goal, 1 assist; Bella Dorosy 1 goal; Rachel Tuffy 1 assist.
Tuesday - Tri-Valley Classic - St. Thomas Aquinas 2, Bishop O’Dowd 2: Chloe O’Neill 2 goals; STA 12-0-2.
