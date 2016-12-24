Aquinas holds off late comeback in battle of national powerhouses

1:59 Southridge LB Brandon James signs early with FIU Pause

1:49 Southridge LB Nadarius Fagan signs early with Syracuse

2:05 "Miracle Fruit" packs a powerful punch for cancer patients

1:00 2 easy ways to find more holiday joy

1:01 Commissioner's staffer involved in altercation at Brickell bar (part 1/2)

0:58 Heat honor Shaq by retiring his jersey during halftime ceremony

0:54 Miami Tight End David Njoku

2:41 Vinnie Viola talks about hockey and his life in the military

2:05 Wish comes true for North Miami Beach blind woman