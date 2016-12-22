Four Southridge football stars sign early

Southridge’s goal this football season was to "restore its empire."
Winning the school’s first state championship since 1993 was the start.
On Thursday morning, Southridge continued to celebrate as four of its top players reaped the benefits of their accomplishments on both the football field and in the classroom by signing early with FBS-level colleges.
Linebackers Brandon James and Nadarius Fagan joined cornerback Shawn Davis and tight end Kemore Gamble on stage during a ceremony at the school’s auditorium.
James signed with FIU, Fagan signed with Syracuse and both Davis and Gamble signed with the University of Florida.
"I’m excited to start a new chapter and have a chance to bring FIU up," James said. "My dad played at Southridge and played for coach [Butch] Davis at the University of Miami. Coach is a winner and he knows how to build a program."
James led Miami-Dade County in tackles with 166 and recorded five sacks and an interception.
Davis had a county-high six interceptions this past season, the most notable of which was a 96-yarder returned for a touchdown in the Spartans’ state semifinal comeback win over Deerfield Beach.
"To mean so much that I can take the next step and play in ‘The Swamp," Davis said. "We played two years of high school together, me and Kemore, so this is great to be able continue that."
Added Gamble: "This is a dream come true to get to play at my favorite college growing up."
Gamble, a 6-4, 220-pound athlete, excelled at tight end both as a blocker and pass catcher, often beating defenders one-on-one in the end zone at key moments in games. Gamble is rated the No. 11 player nationally at his position by 247Sports.com.
Fagan finished the season with 119 tackles, a sack and an interception.
In addition to its four early enrollees, Southridge expects to have a double-digit number of signees on National Signing Day on February 1.
"I just want to keep bringing back the tradition of Syracuse and try to compete for an ACC championship," Fagan said. "My family supported me the whole way and that helped me be able to have the opportunity to sign early."
