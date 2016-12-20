Gibbons wins BCAA title at Kreul Classic

Khris Bogle brought the toughness as a highly touted 6-6 sophomore defensive end to help Cardinal Gibbons hold off Winter Haven for the Kreul Classic BCAA Challenge title on Tuesday.
Bogle’s high-energy play off the bench highlighted by a thunderous dunk in traffic, hustle steal running out of bounds and late offensive rebound proved vital as Gibbons beat the Blue Devils 49-47 at the Coral Springs City Gymnasium.
“After football season, my job is to come in and do the little things to help the team,” Bogle said. “My coach said when I get into game to put my body into it. Scoring doesn’t matter to me. I just like to rebound and block shots.”
Add a momentum-swinging dunk in traffic to the list of things Bogle brings to the table. Winter Haven led 29-28 at halftime before Bogle provided the spark Gibbons was looking for with a dunk in traffic to push the Chiefs lead to 40-34 with 1:02 left in the third quarter.
Bogle helped the Chiefs stave off the Blue Devils with two free throws to push the lead to 46-41 with 3:31 left, an offensive rebound and steal by back tapping the ball before it fell out of bounds to secure the five-point lead with 2:12 left.
Chiefs’ state champion winning coach Marty Seidlin said Bogle’s football mentality brings a dimension thast can change games.
“It’s early but our football coaches think Khris will be an NFL prospect one day,” Seidlin said. “He started as a freshman and I love him. He is a great, great football player. He is a defensive end. He brings us toughness.”
Bogle’s hustle plays loomed large with scoring at a premium in the Final. Ricardo Jackson led the Chiefs with 13 points, and Gertatus Urbonavicius added 11 points.
The Chiefs, however, had to sweat out the final minute as Keon Scott lost the ball out of bounds with 46 seconds left and the Chiefs leading 48-46. But Dorian James (20 points) missed a bank shot from close, and the Blue Devils couldn’t get off a three-point attempt after Urbonavicius’ free throw made it a 49-46 game with 12.8 seconds left.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Miami High 58, Hialeah 49: MIA (8-1): Garcia 5, Mera 15, Reyes 11, Francisco 11, Duncan 5, Shannon 11. HIA (4-4): Joseph 7, Paul 6, Francois 6, Reyes 6, Louis 16, Sanchez 3, Jordan 5. Rebounds: Mera 11, Shannon 10. Assists: Reyes 10. Steals: Shannon 4. Blocks: Francisco 5. HT: HIA 34-25.
▪ Riviera Prep 60, Archimedean 27: RP (6-6): Perez-Miralles 11, Del Valle 8, De La Paz 11, Puig 15, Schreiber 5, Hoynack 5, Shapiro 3, Esslinger 2. Assist: Perez-Miralles 7. Three-pointers: Del Valle 2. Steals: De La Paz 5. Rebounds: Puig 10.
MONDAY’S RESULTS
▪ BCAA Challenge — Cypress Bay 50, Coral Springs Charter 42: CB (9-2): Foster 10, Anderson 3, Garcia 16, Quinteros 7, T. Krivitzkin 9, J. Krivitzkin 1, Ulino 2, Paul 2. CSC (1-4): J. Robinson 6, Harvey 2, Reynolds 9, R Robinson 2, Tajalli 4, Allen 7, McGregor 3, Jeanty 9. Three-pointers: J. Robinson, Reynolds, Foster 2, Anderson, Quinteros, T. Krivitzkin. HT: CSC 20-15
▪ BCAA Challenge — Taravella 80, Ft. Lauderdale 75: TAR (4-6): Christia 26, Sanchez 18, Lubin 4, Flowers 2, Greene 15, Fitschen 2, McMillion 14. FL (1-9): Prophete 57, Davis 13, Jackson 5. Three-pointers: Prophete 5, Davis 3, Jackson, Sanchez 2, Greene. HT: FTL 31-23.
▪ Publix Challenge — Pine Crest 59, Deerfield Beach 54: PC (6-3): Marzouca 6, Pippen 10, Polley 1, Vertus 14, Anderson 1, A. Haeffner 3, Egozi 10, B Haeffner 14. DB (7-5): Brave 2, Louis 14, Davis 15, McKenzie 4, Desulme 2, Petigny 2, Senatus 11, Carpenter 4. Three-pointers: Marzouca, Pippen, Vertus 2, B Haeffner, Carpenter, McKenzie, Senatus 2. HT: PC 30-23.
▪ Publix Challenge — University School 80, Atoscocita (TX) 70: US (5-4): Moore 12, Flowers 3, Sanguinetti 20, Renaud 4, Alters 3, Saunders 3, Koprivica 6, Carey 29. Three-pointers: Moore 3, Flowers, Sanguinetti, Saunders, Carey 3, White. HT: US 51-32
▪ PSI 91 — Cardinal Gibbons 70, Sidwell Friends (DC) 59: CG (7-3): Antoine 27, Zeschke 1, Armstead 4, Krause 14, Fox 15, Mergilles 4, Pierre 5. SF (6-3): Gleklen 3, Pickens 8, Masters 17, Willing 12, Assimakopoulos 6, Lyde 13. Three-pointers: Antoine 2, Fox 5, Gleklen, Masters 5, Willing 2. HT: CG 43-28.
▪ PSI 91 — Ft. Lauderdale 58, Coral Glades 38: FL (10-3): Taylor 3, Warthen 22, De Oleo 9, Jones 7, Fullard 10, Boyce 6, Sapp 1. CG (6-10): Kleinert 10, Donaldson 4, Knaebel 3, Lawson 5, Bruneel 5, Gabriel 11. Three-pointers: De Oleo 3, Fullard 2, Knaebel, Bruneel. HT: FL 28-15.
▪ Sunset 69, Miami Springs 57: SUN (5-6): T. Pierre 28, J. Williams 3, B. Harries 12, L. Martinez 15, S. Gorban 6, K. Mc Duffie 4. Assists: T.Pierre 8. Rebounds: B. Harries 10. Three-pointers: L. Martinez 3.
▪ City of Palms Classic — Miami Christian 81, St.Peterberg (Tampa) 67. MC (10-0) Rosario 20, Alvarez 18, Camacho 15, Haase 14, Hernandez 8, Diaz 4, Rivera 2. Rebounds: Haase 6, Assists: Camacho 3. Steals: Alavarez 8. HT: MC 44-30.
▪ Doral Academy 60, Killian 44: DA: Santos 27, Cobas 9, R. Perez 9, Nuñez 8, Ayesa 3, K. Perez 3, Sinclair 1. KIL: King 13, Walker 9, Calatayud 5, Nelson 5, Moultrie 4, Butler 3, Smith 3, Gutierrez 2. HT: DA 30-19. Three-pointers: Santos 9, Ayesa, Butler, Calatayud, R Perez, K. Perez, Nelson, Smith
▪ Varela 66, Coral Park 35: Varela- Hidalgo 2, Larios 4, Valdes 3, Lopez 8, La Rosa 4, Echavarria 12, Abbate 18, Del Rio 2, Rivas 2, Valencia 6, Ponce de Leon 5. CP: Jara 5, Fernandez 3, Hernandez 2, Negron 1, Paulin 8, Marin 6, Fare 8, Travieso 2. Rebounds: Hidalgo 6. Assists: Valdes 4. Steals: Abbate 6.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Riviera Preparatory 45, Hialeah Educational Academy 14: RP (8-7): Demoya 10, Carmenates 12, Arvelo 4 , Berrio 4, H.Vasconcello 2, I Vasconcello 5, Gottenger 2, Bernal 2, Portes 4. HIA: Tores 9, Medeiros 4, Quinteras 1.
▪ Hebrew Academy 53, Pine Crest Prep 10: HBR (6-5): Chami 14, Sedighim 6, Herskowitz 3, Ebner 2, K. Wolfson 2, Sugar 2, Reich 6, A. Wolfson 9, Kahn 2, Cohen 2, Gordon 5. Half: HBR 28-2. 3-Ptrs: Herskowitz 1, Gordon 1: Rebounds A. Wolfson 11 Assists: Reich 7.
▪ Doral 65, TERRA 24: DA: Martinez 15, Barrios 13, Sanders 11, Cejka 8, Vega 6, Rubio 2, Perez 2, De Armas 2, Crespo 2, Torres 2, Guzman 2. TER: Hernandez 4, Medina 4, Farinas 2, Cosomano 2, Lopez 8, Garcia 6, Campos 4. HT: 33-14 DA. Three-pointers: Martinez 3, Sanders 3, Barrios 3. DA 12-3.
MONDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Miami Country Day School 54, Elizabeth Seton (Bladensburg, MD) 49: MCD (11-0): C. Lewis 18, K. Marshall 20, D. Jackson 4, A. Berry 6. A. Taylor 6. ES: T. Gray 1, B. White 2, J. Hines 6, J. Whitsitt 3, T. Clayborne 14, A. Hagood 18, A. Bevans 5. HT: MCD 30-16. Three-pointers: Lewis 4, Marshall 4, Whittsitt 1, Hagood 4, Brown 1. Rebounds: Jackson 5. Assists: Lewis 8. Steals: Lewis 3, Alvarez 3, Taylor 3. Blocks: Jackson 2.
▪ Coral Reef 50, Homestead 9: CR: A. Fernandez 10, G. Roberts 7, A. Gilzean 6, A. Jean 6, Z. Alvarez 5, N. Madruga 4, N. Hunte 4, G. Lorenzo 2, B. Hunt 2, A. McDonald 2, L. Grant 2. HOM: F. Macedo 6, G. Ocampo 2, E. Smith 1.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ Coral Reef 6, Killian 0: Gabby Alzate goal. Tatiana Rodriguez goal. Montana Ligman shutout. CR 15-0-0.
▪ American Heritage 1, Archbishop McCarthy 0: AM 12-1-6.
▪ Miami Springs 8, Jackson 0: Gaby Andollo 3 goals. Katherine Inhoof 2 goals. Sophia Gomez goal. Danielle Clough goal. Keylin Alfaro assist. MS 15-1.
▪ Braddock 8, Miami High 0: Jillian Falcon 3 goals, 2 assists. Adrianna Hernandez 2 goals, assist. Miranda Morgan goal. Christine Valdes goal. Nicole Caldera goal. Diana Valdes shutout. BRA 7-7-1.
▪ Mater Academy 8, Sunset 0: Karla Vargas 3 goals, assist. Amanda Diaz 2 goals, assist. Karla Celis 2 goals, assist. Melanie Chiquillo goal, 2 assists. MA 14-4-1.
▪ Douglas 8, Coral Springs 0: Krystina Masihy 2 goals. Marley Hall goal. Yordan Scales goal, 3 assists. Emily Morris goal, assist. Isabella Zapata goal. Jordan Strauss goal. Amanda Straus goal. Jamie Morris 2 assists. Madison Ciccone assist. Rachel Fishkin shutout. SD 12-3-1.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ American Heritage Plantation 2, American Heritage Delray 1: Shanyder Borgelin goal. Landon Lupo goal. AHP 14-0-2.
▪ Varela 1, Killian 0: Andy Mendez goal. Santiago Zabala assist.
▪ South Dade 3, Homestead 0: Elijah Cheng 2 goals. Julian Urrea goal. Giovanny Trejo shutout.
Comments