Calvary Christian boys’ basketball rolls in Kreul Classic

Calvary Christian used its Kreul Classic Under Armour Challenge matchup against Archbishop Carroll to prove there is more to the Eagles than its ballyhooed NBA sized front line.
Senior 6-5 guard Jerald Butler scored a game-high 20 points and the Eagles’ unsung players, who get overshadowed by 6-8 junior Solomon Uyaelunmo, 6-10 junior Elochukwu Eze and 7-0 Victor Uyaelunmo, came up big to help Calvary hold off the feisty Bulldogs 58-46 at Coral Springs on Monday.
Rasheem Etienne had 11 points, Angel Lebron had eight points and Kahleel Gray had six points, each played pivotal roles to help the Eagles (7-1, RMF Magazine No. 4) break away from a too close to call 40-38 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Butler, the most prominent name in the backcourt, said the Eagles’ other guards are out to prove they can hold their own.
“Our role players stepped up big time,” Butler. “Angel shot a clutch three, then took it down the middle, faked the pass and scored. Rasheem and Kahleel were coming down shooting clutch shots. Without them we would not have won the game. We hear all the time that we don’t have enough guards.”
Victor Uyaelunmo finished with 13 points, a career-high 27 rebounds and five blocks. Joseph Gomez, the Bulldog’s biggest player at 6-4, scored a team-high 13 points.
Archbishop (RMF Magzine No. 12) stayed in the game with its pesky full-court defense but ultimately their vaunted three-point attack failed them and the Eagles capitalized on that cold shooting to close the game out.
Victor Uyaelundo, a USC signee, converted a shot while being fouled to start the decisive spurt and give the Eagles a 46-40 lead with 4:54 left.
Gomez converted a three-point play to stem the tide but Uyaelundo added three free throws and timely offensive rebounding down the stretch to put the game away.
“Archbishop made us a whole lot better,” Butler said. “How to handle preassure. They are short but very tough and scrappy. We have to learn how to play through contact. This will help us alot. We have to know how to face adversity.”
▪ Kreul Classic — Calvary Christian 58, Archbishop Carroll 46: CC (7-1): Etienne 11, Butler 20, V. Uyaelundo 13, Lebron 8, Gray 6. AC: Russo 3, Aarestrup 3, Cordero 7, Deribeaux 6, Villamil 6, Gomez 13, Silva 8.
MORE BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Kreul Classic — Palmetto 71, Coral Springs 68: PAL: Hamburger 26, Martinez 20. CS: Fleurizard 18, Lucien 14.
▪ Kreul Classic — Dillard 75, St. Raymond 71
▪ Kreul Classic — Bishop Loughlin 71, Westminster Academy 70.
▪ Pine Crest 59, Deerfield Beach 54: PC (6-5): Alex Vertus 14, Brett Haeffner 14, Mike Egozi 10, Scotty Pippen 10.
▪ North Miami 86, HML 25: NM: Donte Innocent 16, Richard Charles 16, Marc Meronne 8, Garald Cassamajor 11. Steals: Marc Meronne 6, Garald Cassamajor 4. Assists: Marc Meronne 5.
▪ Riviera Prep 58, Pinecrest Prep 43: RP (5-6): David Perez 30, Del Valle 5, Greenstein 2, Puig 2, Schreiber 5, De La Paz 16. Steals: De La Paz 6. Rebounds: De La Paz 7. Three-pointers: De La Paz 2. HT: 24-22 PCP.
▪ Hebrew Academy 74, Doctors charter 37: HBR (10-1): Tal 21, Esformes 36, Schiff 4, A Stein 4, Yerushalmi 1, Apoj 6, Kahn 2. HT: HBR 36-18. Three-pointers: Esformes 9, Tal 1. Rebounds: J. Stein 12.
▪ Jackson 67, TERRA 26: Wendell Petit-Homme 18, Leron Garnette 15.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Kreul Classic — Fort Lauderdale 58, Coral Glades 36.
▪ Kreul Classic — Cardinal Gibbons 70, Sidwell Friends (DC) 59.
▪ Crescom Bank Holiday Invitational (SC) — Ferguson 70, Carmel Christian Academy 42: FER: Pineda 18, Daniels 16, Laureano 10, Y. Rodriguez 7, Gonzalez 6, Tay Grant 5, Charlton 4, Kingwood 2, A. Rodriguez 2. CCA: Barnett 15, McLean 12, Dotson 5, Johns 5, Cunningham 3, McGuirt 1, Williams 1. HT: FER 30-19. Three pointers: Pineda, Tay Grant. Assists: Pineda 5, Laureano 3. Rebounds: Kingwood 8, Daniels 7, Laureano 7. Steals: Y. Rodriguez 6, Pineda 5. Blocks: Sosa.
▪ Miami High 81, American 12: MIA: Rachel 14, Scott 12, Gomez 11, Whitley 11, Perez 11, Weldon 10, J.Rodriguez 6, A.Rodriguez 4, Cabanzon 2. AME: Dixon 8, Chilsom 4. Three-pointers: Scott 2, Whitley, Gomez, Perez, Dixon, Chislom. Rebounds: Rachel 7. Assists: Scott 6. Steals: Ward 5.
▪ Booker T. Washington 54, TERRA 50: BTW: Burgess 30, Burke 10, Leonard 5, Godwin 4, Nelson 3, Pierre-Louis 2. TER: Hernandez 31, Cosomano 13, Lopez 2, Aguila 2 Vasquez 1, Chutain 1. Three-pointers: Burgess 2, Hernandez 4. Rebounds: Pierre-Louis 6. Assists: Leonard 5.
▪ Braddock 43, South Miami 42: BRA: Hernandez 4, Lopez 13, Alaniz 2, Esposito 4, McIntyre 11, Artola 9. SM: Garcia 15, Capers 7, Bentacourt 7, Laidley 6, Carvajal 4, Barrs 3. HT: BRA 21-19.
▪ Hebrew Academy 49, Doctors Charter 33: HBR (5-5): Chami 8, Sedighim 14, Herskowitz 8, Ebner 4, K. Wolfson 6, Sugar 3, Reich 6, A. Wolfson 11. HT: HBR 24-14. Three-pointers: Herskowitz 1. Assists: Reich 5
▪ The Rock Tournament — Westminster Academy 61, Village School (TX) 52: WA (9-1): ERickson 12, Mattair 9, Wallhoff 16, Sampo 2, Rosa 18, Alvay 4. Rebounds: Sampo 10.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ Miami Springs 2, Norland 1: Cesar Frias 2 goals. Richard Molina assist. MS 5-7-1.
▪ Palmetto 4, Killian 0: Diego Murillo 3 goals. Tyler Larco goal. Marcos Young assist. Santiago Diaz 2 assists. PAL 5-4-2.
▪ South Dade 3, Homestead 0: Elijah Cheng 2 goals. Julian Urrea goal. Giovanny Trejo shutout.
▪ Coral Reef 2, Ferguson 0: Tomas Cora goal. Austen Maysonet goal. Patrick Munoz assist. Felipe Gaitan assist.
▪ Columbus 4, Southwest 0: Julian Sara goal, 2 assists. Kevin Youmans goal. Daniel Mayorga goal, assist. Giovanni Borgeat goal. COL 12-3-1.
▪ Miami Beach 2, Coral Gables 2: Josue Aguilar goal. Marc Amores goal. Tomas Iglesias 2 assists. MB 13-0-1.
▪ Mater Academy 2, Doral Academy 2: Issac Banegas goal. Jeyton Macias goal.
▪ Riviera Prep 9, Hialeah Educational 1: Alejandro Leal 3 goals. Carlos Vaca goal. Harrison Brown 5 goals. RP 9-2.
▪ Varela 5, Southridge 0: Mathew Correa goal. Luis Alvarez goal. Cesar Paredes 3 assists. Sebastian Alvarez assist. Christian Acevedo assist. Luis Alvarez assist.
▪ SLAM 10, Westwood Christian 0: Fernando Acosta 3 goals. Nicolas Garcia goal. Javier Joel Sanchez goal. Arlen Navarro goal. Diego Reyes goal. Hector Munos 2 goals. Giovanni Queiruga goal.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ Douglas 8, Deerfield Beach 0: SD 11-3-1. Jamie Morris 2 goals, 2 assists. Krystina Masihy 2 goals. Camila Pacocha 2 goals. Yordan Scales goal, 2 assists. Isabella Zapata 2 assists. Jordan Strauss assist. Cloe Groulx assist. Rachel Fiskin shutout.
▪ Miami Beach 3, Coral Gables 1: Samantha Wald 3 goals. MB 15-2.
▪ Carrollton 13, Keys Gate 0: Michelle Diaz Silveira 3 goals. Anna Diaz Silveira 3 goals. Drew Wells 3 goals. Sarah Berenguer 2 goals.
▪ Mater Academy 5, American 0: Amanda Diaz 2 goals, assist. Melanie Chiquillo goal, 2 assists. Cristina Lopez goal. Karla Vargas goal. MA 13-4-1.
