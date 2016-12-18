Wright leads Dillard to Kreul Classic win; plus results roundup

When it’s money time, count on Dillard’s Jordan Wright.
The 6-6 senior forward went quiet through three quarters against Max Preps Basketball No. 23 Westminster Academy before scoring 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter to spark Dillard to a 63-58 victory at the Kreul Classic on Saturday at the Coral Springs Gymnasium.
It marked the Lions’ first loss of the season.
Westminster Academy (11-1) led 39-38 at the end of the third quarter before Wright lived up to his reputation as a crunch-time player in the fourth quarter with a lay-in, tip-in and highlight of the night — a dunk off a Stanley Garner miss — to push the lead to 56-47 with 1:45 left.
“At halftime coach [Darryl Burrows] said settle down; just let the game come to me,” said Wright. “That is what I did. My team needed me. We were down at the moment. My teammates trusted in me. They said just play my game. Westminster was doing a lot of talking. We had to do it to them.“
Raiquan Gray had 16 points to lead Dillard (9-2), but he sat as the Panthers’ superior depth fueled their run.
Westminster went up 34-25 in the third quarter with 4:10 left, when Paul Atkinson converted a put-back. Dillard answered with a 13-5 run to close to within 39-38 at the end of the third quarter as Gray hit a jumper and Bryce Oliver -- who provided a huge emotional boost with a block to preserve a 42-41 lead -- converted a layup off a steal.
Paul Atkinson led the Lions with 21 points. Jason Strong had 16 points, and Chase Johnston added 10 points.
DILLARD 63, WESTMINSTER ACADEMY 58: DIL (9-2): Wright 5-2-12, Oliver 3-0-6, Coddington 2-0-5, Garner 3-2-8, Bartley 3-0-6, Sellars 1-0-3, Gray 7-1-16, Gadson 0-2-2, R Johnson 2-1-5. WA (11-1): Strong 6-4-16, Scott 3-1-8, Johnston 3-1-10, P Atkinson 9-3-21, Mattair 0-3-3. Half: WA 23-20. 3-Ptrs: Johnston 3, Scott, Coddington, Sellars, Gray.
More Kreul Classic
BOYS
▪ Archbishop Carroll 64, Dayton, Ohio-Centerville 57: AC (11-1): Silva 19, Villamil 16, Deribeaux 14, Gomez 11, Barbic 2, Aarestrup 2. CEN (2-1): Saben 27, Lash 9, Velasco 8, Grandin 6, Shelton 3, Marchal 3. Half: AC 36-25. 3-Ptrs: Deribeaux 3, Villamil, Lash, Saben. Rebounds: Gomez 7, Silva 7. Assists: Silva 3, Cordero 3.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 70, Coral Springs Charter 49: CG (7-0): Scott 9, Jackson 23, Robinson 10, Meredit 2, Urbonavicius 7, Ogneovic 1, Dalger 18. CSC (1-3): Weber 8, J Robinson 6, R Robinson 2, Tajalli 10, Allen 5, Lopez 3, McGregor 6, Jeanty 9. Half: CG 40-19. 3-Ptrs: Weber 2, J Robinson, Scott, T Robinson.
▪ Palmetto 62, St. Thomas Aquinas 30: PALM (8-2): Castellano 5, Hamburger 9, Rodriguez 8, Martinez 24, Starks 16. STA (5-4): Yibrin 2, Ricca 7, Stephens 6, Ma Akuchie 2, Mi Akuchie 5, Novacek 7. Half: PALM 29-19. 3-Ptrs: Hamburger 2, Martinez 2, Starks 2, Ricca, Castellano.
▪ University School 52, Pine Crest 44: UNIV (4-4): Moore 10, Flowers 7, Sanguinetti 7, Saunders 6, Koprivica 8, Carey 14. PC (5-3): Marzouca 5, Pippen 9, Vertus 7, A Haeffner 2, Egozi 12, B Haeffner 9. Half: PC 27-22. 3-Ptrs: Moore 2, Vertus 2, Marzouca, Pippen, B Haeffner, Saunders.
▪ American Heritage 60, New York-Middletown 50: AH (3-3): Backer 12, McBean 3, Spencer 6, Grant19, Lamont 16, Slaton 2, Anberg 2. MDT (2-4): Galarza 7, Campbell 6, Gill 11, Harris 2, Nichols 14, Roberts 3, Brown 7. Half: AH 31-23. 3-Ptrs: Lamont 4, Brown 2, Grant 2, Backer, Galarza, Gill, Roberts.
▪ Coral Springs 51, McArthur 49: CS (11-2): Lucien 14, Moore 7, Fleurizard 5, Watson 7, Francois 6, Lowery 4, London 8. McA (8-6): Bissainthe 8, Millwood 9, Labastille 4, Brown 8, Saintil 15, Belvin 5. Half: MCA 24-21. 3-Ptrs: Saintil 2, Belvin.
▪ Montgomery, Ala.-G.W. Carver 60, Blanche Ely 57: GWC (7-3): Walton 14, Gaston 3, Givhan 16, Turner 15, Webster 4, Williams 6, Lipson 2. ELY (12-2): Taylor 18, Rogers 7, Maloney 10, Forrest 7, Strowbridge 8, Stampley 7. Half: ELY 29-27. 3-Ptrs: Strowbridge 2, Walton, Gaston, Williams, Rogers.
▪ Houston-Atoscocita 79, Deerfield Beach 69: ATO (7-4): Rollins 2, Wilson 5, Brooks 4, Harrison 15, Smith 8, Champane 17, Bazile 2, White 26. DB (7-4): Carpenter 9, Louis 32, McKenzie 3, Desulme 4, Petigny 3, Senatus 4, Davis 14. Half: DB 31-25. 3-Ptrs: Wilson, Champane, Carpenter, Louis, McKenzie.
▪ McLean, Va.-Potomac School 46, Cypress Bay 30: PS (7-1): Martin 8, Law 2, Grimes 13, Tyson 2, Flowers 7, Bacon 10, Ferris 4. CB (8-2): Foster 6, Anderson 2, Garcia 7, Quinteros 7, T Krivitzkin 6, J Krivitzkin 2. Half: PS 31-13. 3-Ptrs: Martin, T Krivitzkin.
▪ Winter Haven 73, Fort Lauderdale 67: WH (7-3): Storr 6, Anglin 21, James 14, Birdsong 3, Lowery 12, Butler 3, Dilts 2, McSpadden 8, Hutton 2, Anderson 2. FTL (1-8): Prophete 30, Gammage 12, Vincent 6, Belias 4, Reyes 2, Jackson 6, Davis 7. Half: WH 38-35. 3-Ptrs: Prophete 2, Gammage 2, Jackson, Davis, Anglin, James.
▪ Liberty Township, Ohio-Lakota East 44, Taravella 38: LE (3-2): Peck 3, See 6, Kuhlman 16, Blount 3, Cox 16. TAR (4-5): Greene 3, Brown 2, Sanchez 4, Fitschen 8, Lubin 11, McMillion 10. Half: LE 22-20. 3-Ptrs: Kuhlman 2, Greene, Lubin, McMillion, See.
▪ Brantford, Ontario, Canada-TRC Wolfpack 69, Birmingham, Ala.-Central Park Christian 60: TRC (17-2): Ejim 15, Nsoseme 8, Vernon 11, Grace 3, John 2, Makuoi 5, Levnaic 6, Lewis 9, Francolini 10. CPC (1-3): Mahan 15, Dante 13, Sissoko 11, Smith 16, Verlasevic 3, Hinton 2. Half: CPC 31-22. 3-Ptrs:Francolini 3, Ejim 3, Mahan 3, Smith, Verlasevic, Grace, Levnaic, Lewis.
▪ Connecticut-Hamden Hall 72, Brantford, Ontario, Canada-Rise Prep 67: HH (2-2): Draffan 14, Rountree 20, Villano 7, Wright 8, Baker 18, Rice 3, Brown 2. RP (15-9): Middaugh 16, Baugh 7, Kumal 8, Mensah 8, Brooks 5, Stajic 11, Cortes 5, John 5, Malcolm 2. Half: Tied at 27. 3-Ptrs: Stajic 3, T Rountree 3, Baker 2, Middaugh, Kumal, Brooks, Cortes, John.
▪ Newark, N.J.-Barringer 75, Jacksonville-Impact Christian 53: BAR (1-1): Griggs 5, Ingram 7, Clark 13, McNeil 10, Skelly 3, Reynosa 2, Abel 2, Bernadez 6, Curiel 26. IC (6-5): Jackson 8, Holmes 17, Cole 7, Peterson 11, Mack 11. Half: BAR 44-19. 3-Ptrs: Jackson 2, Holmes, Griggs.
▪ Bronx, N.Y.-St. Raymond 74, Brooklyn, N.Y.-Bishop Loughlin 72: STR (2-2): Watson 13, Valera 2, Washington 24, Silverio 15, Taylor 3, Rivera 6, Lee 9, DeLaunay 2. BL (2-2): Nowell 17, Williams 21, Hernton 5, Thomas 8, Gaffney 12, Champagnie 2, Nunez 7. Half: STR 37-35. 3-Ptrs: Nowell 3, Washington 3, Williams 2, Nunez, Hernton, Silverio.
GIRLS
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 52, Coral Glades 40: CG (6-3): Antoine 20, Armstead 3, Krause 14, Fox 2, Pierre 13. CGL (6-9): D Kleinert 5, Donaldson 4, Knaebel 6, Lawson 4, Bruneel 11, Gabriel 10. Half: CG 26-25. 3-Ptrs: Knaebel 2, Bruneel 2, Antoine, Armstead, Pierre, Kleinert.
▪ Fort Lauderdale 65, Washington D.C.-Sidwell Friends 43: FTL (9-3): Taylor 12, Warthen 17, DeOleo 26, Jones 4, Fullard 4. SF (6-2): Pickens 9, Masters 3, Boasberg 12, Willing 6, Johnson 3, Lyde 10. Half: FTL 36-25. 3-Ptrs: De Oleo 7.
OTHER BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ PALMER TRINITY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT: Schoolhouse Prep 73, Westlake Prep 67: SP: Perez 19, Synvrit 12, Reyes 12, Mayor 12, Pierre 11, Walker 3, Baker 2, Hernandez 1. WSL: Savii 23, Bonhomme 11, Newsome 7, Reese 7, Allen 4, Matthew 4. Half: WSL 40-25. 3-Prs: Perez 2, Mayor, Pierre, Walker. Rebounds: Synvrit 12. Assists: Pierre 5. All Tournament Team: KJ Synvrit.
▪ Battle in the Blue DungeonTournament: Miami Christian 104, Gulliver Prep 86: MC: Alvarez 29, Rosario 28, Camacho 17, Hasse 10, Diaz 7, Oquendo 3, Rivera 2. GP: Mashburn 33, Sanders 26, Taylor 12, Robinson 6, Perry 6. 3-Ptrs: Rosario 3, Alvarez, Diaz, Sanders 4, Mashburn 2, Robinson. Half: MC 25-22. Rebounds: Hasse 7, Mashburn 7. Assists: Alvarez 7, Robinson 6.
▪ Battle in the Blue DungeonTournament: WPB-Cardinal Newman 51, Miami Norland 49: CN: Fitzgerald 25, Steele 12, Hayes 4, Iscoe 3, Golson 3, Igwilo 2, Ayuso 2. MN: K. Rolle 21 , Griffin 7, Spenkuch 7, O. Rolle 6, Jones 4, Brown 2, Henderson 2. 3-Ptrs: K. Rolle 5, O. Rolle 2, Iscoe, Golson, Fitzgerald, Griffin. Half: MN 21-11. Rebounds: Hayes 10, Spenkuch 7. Assists: Fitzgerald 3, Raye 3,
▪ Westwood Christian 69, Naples-St. John Neumann 52: WWC (8-1): Guitian 18, Ametepe 16, Molina 6, Farradas 20, Shorter 10. 3-Ptrs: Farradas 4, Molina, Guitian. Rebounds: Guitian 9. Assists: Shorter 5. Steals: Molina 4.
▪ Friday - Sunset 71, Terra 47: Ty Pierre had the first quadruple double in school history. SUN (4-6): T.Pierre 17, B.Harris 9, A.Pellerano 7, L.Martinez 27, S.Gorban 6. 3-Ptrs: L.Martinez 5. Rebounds: T Pierre 10. Assists: T. Pierre 10. Steals: T. Pierre 10.
▪ Friday - Western 61, Pompano Beach 27: PB: Zorler 1, Francis 3, Bennett 8, Monfries 7, Blanchansky 8. WST: Toribio 16, McKinney 14, Louis 11, Rodriguez 2, Dickens 2, Flores 2, Ramos 2, Rose 4, Cajuste 3, Rojas 3, Morel 2. 3-Ptrs: Toribio, McKinney, Cajuste.
▪ Friday - Miami Springs 63, St.Brendan 50: MSP (5-3): Castro 21, Lavernia 15, Chestnut 10, Martin 6. Half: MSP 27-24. Rebounds: Chestnut 11. Assists:Castro 7.
OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Gulliver Prep 55 (8-4), Haines City 68: GP (8-4): Thomas 23, Pinder 8, Kaplan 3, Haymore 3, Tyre 10, Kunkel 8. Half: HC 32-23.
▪ Friday - SLAM 48, Hollywood Christian 36: SLAM: (10-1): Arielys Rodriquez 13 pts; Jailene Garcia 12 pts.
▪ Thursday - SLAM 41, Florida Christian 31: SLAM (9-1): Marta Franco 18 pts; Jailene Garcia 8 pts; Nayelee Velasquez 7 pts.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ Doral 2, Columbus 0: Felipe Ospina, Owen Green goal each. DOR 14-1-0.
▪ Belen 2, Westland 0: Daniel Riveron, Juan Pereira goal each; Fran Castaños 2 assists. BEL 12-3.
▪ Friday - Coral Springs Charter 1, Cardinal Gibbons 0: CG 6-3-2.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ Gulliver Prep 4, St. Brendan 2: Monica Zabian (GP) 2 goals, 1 assist; Clarisa Osio (GP), Camila Capriles (GP) goal each; Alexa Dussaq (SB) 2 goals. GP 9-2-1.
