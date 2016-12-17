Booker T.’s Richard Dames (3 INTs) leads North to 19-10 win in Miami-Dade All-Star Game

Booker T. Washington’s Richard Dames had three interceptions and earned MVP honors to lead the North All-Stars to victory over the South late Friday night at Southridge Park in the 23rd annual Miami-Dade North vs. South High School All Star Game.
Event host Southridge, the 8A state champion, was the most well represented with 12 players on the South roster and was coached by David Cooney, the Southridge offensive coordinator. Booker T. Washington provided 11 players on the North squad and head coach Tim "Ice" Harris.
"We play against each other during the season, but had to come together tonight. We had to come out here and play some big time football," Dames said.
Both Dames and his twin brother, Rishard, are committed to Florida International University.
The lone score of the first half came on a safety by the South when a snap went over the head of the quarterback and out of the end zone.
The North took a 3-2 lead early in the third quarter thanks to a 30-yard field goal by Northwestern’s Kevin Flores. The first touchdown of the game came with 1:58 left in the third as Booker T.’s Craig Nelson scored on a one-yard run.
Flores connected on another field goal midway through the forth quarter to put the North up 13-2. The South got its first score late in the game on a one-yard touchdown run by Doral Academy’s Javier Zuniga. The North added a final touchdown on a 10-yard run by Edison’s Malcolm Vigile with 42 seconds left in the game.
Vigile led the North with 61 rushing yards and 31 passing yards. South Dade’s Darnell Durham led the South with 37 rushing yards, 18 passing yards and a two-point conversion run. Zuniga, the leading Miami-Dade rusher in the 2014 regular season, finished with 26 rushing yards.
