Booker T.’s Daniel Richardson wins South Florida Player of the Year

Booker T. Washington’s Daniel Richardson has led Miami-Dade County in passing twice in his high school career.
And he still has two more seasons to go.
On Friday morning, Richardson was recognized for his efforts by winning the fourth annual South Florida Player of the Year Award presented by Warren Henry Auto Group and Tournament of Champions, Inc.
Richardson, the starting quarterback for the Tornadoes, was chosen among the three finalists that also included the Miami Northwestern duo of junior quarterback Tutu Atwell and senior running back Kai Henry.
The event was attended by Miami Heat great Alonzo Mourning and former Miami Dolphin Terry Kirby and served as a prelude to the 23rd annual Miami-Dade North-South All-Star game which took place Friday night at Miami Southridge High.
"This means so much and I really feel like this award is for the community and everybody that has supported me these past two years," Richardson said. "The next two years are going to be amazing."
Richardson joined former winners – Dalvin Cook (Central – 2013), Hilton Joseph (North Miami – 2014) and Jawon Hamilton (South Dade – 2015).
Atwell and Henry each played key roles leading Northwestern to its first district championship since 2009 and advancing to the Class 6A regional semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Carol City.
To recognize the Bulls’ turnaround season, the group also awarded its first-ever Coach of the Year Award to Northwestern coach Max Edwards.
Richardson led the county in every major passing statistic for the second consecutive season.
Richardson completed 181 of 316 passes for 2,443 yards, 33 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, leading Booker T. to the Class 4A state semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Cocoa.
As a freshman, Richardson completed 201 of 325 passes for 2,765 yards and an identical 33 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions and guided the Tornadoes to what was then their fourth consecutive state title.
"I learned so much over the past two years from our coaches and going to camps," Richardson said. "It’s been a great honor to learn from them and to win this award."
DOLPHINS VISIT
Six former Miami Dolphins paid a visit to Archbishop McCarthy’s football team during its annual banquet this past Monday at the Sunrise Civic Center Grand Ballroom.
The group consisting of Lousaka Polite, Lorenzo Hampton, James McKnight, Trent Gamble, Don Brown and Jeff Faulkner spoke to the team about the virtues of sacrifice, hard work and faith as it relates to football and success.
This highlighted an evening of traditional awards presentations and reflections on the past year during which the Mavericks went 11-1 and won their second consecutive Gold Coast Conference title.
"We really enjoyed the opportunity to share our experiences and ideas with the Maverick football family," Hampton said. "I hope that we were able to make a connection with the kids and provide them with some sound advice on how they can achieve their dreams."
The event ended with the Mavericks presenting Walker with an award, signed by all of the players and coaches, recognizing him as one of only six football coaches in Florida history to eclipse 300 victories.
"It was great having all these professional players come out and speak with our kids about the important attributes that are essential for success in the classroom, on the field and throughout life," Archbishop McCarthy coach Byron Walker said. "I wouldn’t have had this success without the great kids, assistant coaches and support from some many administrators over the years."
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Thursday - American 64, Hialeah Gardens 54 - Am (8-2): Narvaez 18, Harris 21, Diaz 5, Vilchez 12, Howard 6, Noel 4. Halftime: AM 36-34. Rebounds: Harris 11, Assists: Vilchez 4. Steals: Vilchez 4.
Thursday - Florida Christian 64, SLAM 60: FC (6-1): Rocha 4, Sosa 4, Valdes 16, Pericles 3, Keller 15, Square 22. SLAM (4-4): Brooks 20, Garcia 17, Potier 11, Handley 3, Garfrard 7, Herena 2. Half: SLAM 35-23. 3-Ptrs: Valdes 3, Keller 3, Square 2, Sosa. Rebounds: Square 10. Assists: Valdes 8.
Thursday - Miramar 74, West Broward 53 - WB: C. Bailey 1, Bager 10, Sone 6, Airs 10, Major 3, Wilson 8, Murphens 6, Shuyler 5, N. Bailey 4. Mir (7-2): Cesar 5, Rolle 27, Miller 18, Spence 4, Moore 10, Hercule 10. Rebounds: Hercule 11. Assists: Cesar 5. Three-pointers: Rolle 2. Half: Mir 34-24.
Thursday - Miami Springs 61, Dr. Krop 58: MSP (4-3): Lavernia 16, Posada 13, Castro 13, Martin 10, Chestnut 6. Half: Krop 35-30. Assists: Castro 6.
Thursday - Miami Christian 86, Westwood Christian 60. MC (7-0): Alvarez 12, Camacho 15, Rivera 6, Rosario 6, Oquendo 6, Haase 29, Hernandez 12. WC (8-2): Molina 2, Dowuona 13, Beautelus 2, Farradas 23, Shorter 7, Mejias 2, Gutian 5, Ametepe 6. Rebounds: Haase 13. Assists: Alvarez 7. Steals: Camacho 5. HT: MC 40-37
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Thursday - Southridge 44, Coral Reef 42: SR (5-1):Dean 12, Bedgood 3, Damon , Figueroa 4, Quinones 11, Damon 9, Deguerre-Jean 1, Gonzalez 3. C.R.: Perez 6, Houston 8, Friuman 4, Cannady 9, Louis 10, Hernandes 3, Lipson 2. Half: 18-27. 3ptrs: Besgood, Quinones, Perez 2, Cannaday, Hernandes.
Thursday - Booker T. Washington 66, Monsignor Pace 52: BW: Harris 7, Nelson 2, Durant 18, Pierre-Louis 12, Godwin 8, Burgess 19. MP: Whitfield 4, Troup-Bishop 19, Pratt 15, Domond 4, Cumbermack 8, Cayon 2. Half: MP- 32-22. 3-Ptrs: Harris, Pratt, Cumbermack. Rebounds: Domond 15. Assists: Pratt 7. Steals: Pratt 5.
Thursday - Norland 40, Archbishop McCarthy 27: AM: McCray 8, Berrocales 8, Grimaldo 3, Soto 3, Shinn 2. NOR: Williams 19, Pressley 8, Seide 4, Jackson 4, Bailey 3, Rotan 2.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Thursday - Coral Gables 1, Miami High 0: Samir Elmir goal; Daniel Rodriguez shutout.
Thursday - Calvary Christian 2, Somerset 0: Jake Palmar, Deven Gonzalez 1 goal each; John Leserra 2 saves, shutout.
Thursday - Miami Country Day 2, Boca Christian 2: Dre Medici 2 goals. MCD 6-4-3.
Thursday - Monarch 1, Boca Spanish River 1: Davi Da Cruz goal. Mon 10-2-2.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Thursday - Coral Gables 9, Miami High 1: Bri De La Osa 2 goals, assist; Amy Ransom 2 goals, assist; Ceci Rodriguez goal, assist; Julia Lancaster and Amanda Rose Cabrera goal each; CG 9-3-2.
