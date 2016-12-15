Dillard ready for Kreul Elite Challenge; plus results roundup

0:56 Miami-Dade SWAT combats rise of synthetic heroin Pause

1:35 La La Land

2:03 Miami-Dade's Venom One handles more than just poisonous snake bites

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

0:44 Bermudez returned to office as Mayor of Doral

3:13 Dylann Roof found guilty in Charleston church shooting - timeline

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

0:30 Kanye West visits Trump Tower during trip to New York