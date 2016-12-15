Dillard ready for Kreul Elite Challenge; plus results roundup

All the pieces are in place for Dillard to build a case for a top 25 national ranking and star forward Jordan Wright to remind everyone he is still the reigning Broward Player of the Year
In a matchup billed as the “Game of the Year,” Dillard (8-2) faces MaxPreps No. 23 Westminster Academy (10-0) at the Kreul Elite Challenge in what is expected to draw a standing-room only crowd at the Coral Springs City Gymnasium on Saturday night.
“This is big time, it’s for bragging rights,” Wright said. “We have talked about this game since last year. We are looking forward to it. A win would help us gain a lot of momentum.”
Wright, a highly skilled 6-6, 210-pound combo forward acknowledges he has flown under the radar since sitting out the first three games and using the past seven games to round into form after football season.
But Saturday’s game, pitting the Lions’ stellar 6-9 forward tandem of Jason Strong and Paul Atkinson Jr. against Wright and 6-8 Florida State signee Raiquan Gray is the just platform Wright needs to reassert his standing among the elite.
Westminster, behind Strong, Atkinson and 2015-16 Broward small school player of the year Zach Scott, have pulled out victories against perennial powers Jacksonville Providence (62-60), Miami Norland (64-63), then-MaxPreps No. 21 Blanche Ely (66-65) and upstart University School (60-57).
“Jason provides a good mid-range shot and can get to the basket,” said Wright, who holds football offers from Miami, Michigan and Oklahoma. “Paul is good down low. If Zach is not getting his shots, he has Paul and Jason to have his back.”
Wright, however, poses matchup problems the Lions have not faced this season. As he proved in leading Dillard to the Class 6A state title last season, Wright has a knack for making plays that swing the outcome in Dillard’s favor and the ideal play making frontcourt partner in Gray to close out games.
“Turk [Raiquan] and I present other problems because we can play inside and out,” Wright said. “Turk can beat you off the dribble or pull up; so you never know what he is going to do. Big-time players make big-time plays in big games.”
SWIMMING
Pine Crest coach Jay Fitzgerald was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Association’s Girls’ Swimming Coach of the Year. Fitzgerald led Pine Crest to a state runner-up finish in Class 1A that came within 10 points of ending Jacksonville Bolles’ 25-year reign as state champions.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Miami High 62, North Miami 51: Trailing 36-29 with just over two minutes in the third quarter, Miami High cranked up its defensive pressure and ended the game on a 33-15 run to hand North Miami its first loss of the season. Miami High moves into sole possession of first place in District 14-9A.
MH (6-1): Jean-Jacques 6, Mera 9, Reyes 12, Francisco 12, Duncan 3, Davila 2, Shannon 13, Freeman 5. NM (7-1): Guilliame 4, Cassamajor 2, Alexis 2, Prussan 2, Williams 5, Charles 5, Meronne 6, Innocent 6, Laurent 16. Half: 26-26. 3-Ptrs: Laurent 3, Mera 2, Freeman, Shannon, Charles, Innocent. Rebounds: Mera 8. Assists: Reyes 10. Steals: Shannon 6. Blocks: Francisco 3.
▪ Monsignor Pace 98, MAST Academy 32: MP (3-3): Rodriguez 14, Frazier 14, Carter 9, Shaw 9, Paula 9, Pereda 9, Cowins 8, Gernier 8, Stridiron 5, Perez 5, Smart 5, Diaz 3. MAST: Matus 8, Acosta 8, Norton 4, Ruiz 4, Pierre 3, Garcia 3, Miller 2. Half: MP 58-24. 3-Ptrs: Rodriguez 4, Carter 3, Cowins 2, Pereda 2, Diaz, Shaw, Frazier, Smart, Garcia. Rebounds: Joseph 6. Assists: Shaw 4. Steals: Frazier 6.
▪ Columbus 70, Braddock 40: COL (6-4): Rodriguez 16, Brooks 10, Gomez 9, Vento 8, Vidal 6, Mata 4, Valdez 4, Armstrong 4, Davis 2, Llano 2, Lezcano 2, Figueredo 2. BRD: Esteban 9, Daniel 8, Dupont 8, Acosta 6, Garcia 3, Madonna 2, Perez 2. Half: COL 40-17. 3-Ptrs: Rodriguez 4, Esteban 3, Gomez 2, Vento 2, Garcia. Rebounds: Brooks 8. Assists: Mata 6. Steals: Mata 4. Blks: Brooks 3.
▪ South Miami 77, Ferguson 69: SM: Dawson 28, Arnold 10, Tyler 8, Ferguson 4, Glover 21, Lopez 2, Wright 2, Sanchez 2. FERG: Rodriguez 6, Osceola 22, Smith 14, Morillo 8, Alpert 3, Navarra 9, Lopez 4. Half: FERG 37-36. 3-Ptrs: Smith 4, Ferguson 3, Osceola 3, Arnold, Navarra, Tyler. Rebounds: Glover 15. Assists: Dawson 10. Steals: Dawson 7.
▪ Palmetto 56, Varelo 24: PALM: Martinez 17, Hamburger 12, Rodriguez 11, Starks 7, Castellano 3, Hellinger 3, Shinhoster 2. VAR: Echavarria 9, Abbate 5, Lopez 4, Valdes 2, Rio 2, Hidalgo 1, Leon 1. Half: PALM 32-14. 3-Ptrs: Hamburger 4. Rebounds: Rodriguez 21. Assists: Starks 8. Steals: Starks 5. Blocks: Rodriguez 4.
▪ Hebrew Academy 66, Somerset Prep 47: HBR (9-1): Tal 25, Esformes 23, Schiff 8, J Stein 8 , Kahn 2. Half: HBR 29-18. 3-Ptrs: Esformes 5, Tal. Rebounds: J. Stein 14. Assists: Tal 8. Half: HBR 27-17.
▪ Mourning 67, Westland 49: MOUR: K.Rumph 34 pts (4 3-ptrs), 7 rebs, 4 ast, 3 stl; K.Edmond 12 pts, 11 rebs, 7 ast, 5 stl; A. Johnson 6 pts, 5 stl.
▪ Florida Christian 64, SLAM 60: FC (6-1): Rocha 4, Sosa 4, Valdes 16, Pericles 3, Keller 15, Square 22. SLAM (4-4): Brooks 20, Garcia 17, Potier 11, Handley 3, Garfrard 7, Herena 2. Half: SLAM 35-23. 3-Ptrs: Valdes 3, Keller 3, Square 2, Sosa. Rebounds: Square 10. Assists: Valdes 8.
▪ Miami Springs 61, Dr. Krop 58: MSP (4-3): Lavernia 16, Posada 13, Castro 13, Martin 10, Chestnut 6. Half: Krop 35-30. Assists: Castro 6.
▪ Wednesday - Sunset 61, Jackson 55: SUN (3-6): L.Diaz 13, T.Pierre 16, J.Williams 5, B.Harris 11, A.Pellerano 2, L.Martinez 11, S.Gorban 2, B.Ema 1. 3-Ptrs: L.Martinez 3, L.Diaz 3, T.Pierre, B.Harris. Rebounds: B.Harris 13. Assists: T.Pierre 5.
▪ Wednesday - Doral Academy 64, St. Brendan 41: DOR: Santos 18, Cobas 10, Sinclair 7, K. Perez 6, R. Perez 6, Ayesa 4, Carrocera 3, Nuñez 2. STB: Iglesias 11, Fernandez 6, Delatorre 4, M.Martinez 4, E.Martinez 2. Half: Doral 33-12.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Doral 67, Jackson 38: JAC: Dotson 6, Hadley 10, Hamilton 11, Gross 4, Grahan 4, Eaton 3. DOR (10-3): Barrios 25, Martinez 19, Sanders 6, Vega 6, Crespo 4, Rubio 3, Perez 2, Cejka 2. Half: DOR 45-21. 3-Ptrs: Barrios 7.
▪ Norland 40, Archbishop McCarthy 27: AM: McCray 8, Berrocales 8, Grimaldo 3, Soto 3, Shinn 2. NOR: Williams 19, Pressley 8, Seide 4, Jackson 4, Bailey 3, Rotan 2.
▪ St. Brendan 36, TERRA 27: STB (7-2): Emily Diaz 17 rebs; Victoria Lara 13 pts, 3 rebs; Cassandra Armas 8 pts, 3 rebs.
▪ Delray-American Heritage 41, North Broward Prep 24: Laurel Alin (NBP) 17 pts.
▪ Wednesday - Central 67, Carol City 22: CENT: Zahra Daniel 16 pts; Rashauna Bain 14 pts; Amaya Ashby 10 pts.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ South Dade 2, South Ridge 1: JuJu Urrea 2 goals; Ivan Sotelo, Julian Mejia 1 assist each.
▪ American Heritage 4, Hallandale 1: Malcolm Tilokee, Morris Senior, Joseph Vinson, Noah Texeira 1 goal each. AH 12-0-2.
▪ Miami Palmetto 3, Varela 2: Diego Murillo, Jared Hale, Nicholas Diaz 1 goal each. PALM 4-4-2.
▪ Coral Reef 2, Homestead 0: Patrick Munoz 2 goals; Austen Maysonet, Daniel Perez 1 assist each. CR 6-2-2.
▪ St. Brendan 2, Coral Shores 1: Sebastian Touza 2 goals; Ernesto Deluca 1 assist. STB 6-5-2.
▪ Ferguson 1 Killian 0: Jose Garcia goal; Gkp Santiago Esparza 6th shutout. FER 8-4-2.
▪ Braddock 3, Columbus 2: Anthony Lopez 2 goals, 1 assist; Sebastian Podgaetz 1 goal, 1 assist; Ubaldo Argudin 1 assist. BRD 6-5-1.
▪ Miami Beach 8, Coral Park 0: Josue Aguilar 2 goals, 1 assist; Kevin Herrera 1 goal, 1 assist; Dennis Ortega, Francisco Reyes, Agustin Carrizo, Tomas Iglesias, Marc Amores 1 goal each; Gkp Gabriel Suarez 6th shutout. MB 12-0.
▪ Miami Country Day 2, Boca Christian 2: Dre Medici (MCD) 2 goals. MCD 6-4-3.
▪ Monarch 1, Boca Raton-Spanish River 1: Davi Da Cruz (M) goal; Matheus Chiste (M) assist. MON 10-2-2.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ Miami Beach 5, Coral Park 0: Maite Sanchez 3 goals, 2 assists; Katherine Mark, Juliana Hontou 1 goal each; Gkp Pauline Gruner shutout. MB 14-2.
▪ University School 2, Archbishop McCarthy 2: Melissa Rabinowitz (U), Monique Perrier (U) 1 goal each; Devyn Encalada (AM) 1 goal, 1 assist; Adrianna Cabeza (AM) 1 goal; Emily Welch (AM) 1 assist. UNIV 8-5-1. AM 12-0-6.
▪ Mater Academy 3, Archimedean 0: Amanda Diaz 1 goal, 2 assists; Cristina Lopez, Hannah Certuche 1 goal each. MTR: 11-4-1.
▪ Cypress Bay 3, West Broward 1: Jessica Camken (CB), Daniela Tobon (CB), Mariana Mazzocca (CB), Jordyn Pitter (W) 1 goal. CB 11-2-1.
▪ Coral Gables 9, Miami High 1: Amy Ransom 2 goals, 2 assists; Cecilia Rodriguez 1 goal, 1 assist; Juliana Lancaster 1 goal, 1 assist; Brianna De La Osa 2 goals; Kiayra Arnold, Maddison Abella, Amanda Rose Cabrera 1 goal each. CG 9-2-3.
▪ Stoneman Douglas 3, Delray-American Heritage 0: Isabella Zapata 3 goals’ Jordan Strauss, Yordan Scales, Emily Morris assists; Gkp Rachel Fishkin shutout. SD 10-3-1.
▪ Lourdes 8, Braddock 0: Alexa Mascaro 4 goals; Victoria Muñoz 1 goal, 2 assists; Caro Britto 1 goal, 2 assists; Mia Atrio 1 goal, 2 assists; Natalie Silberman 1 goal; Gkp Mimi Martinez 4th shutout. LOUR 12-1.
▪ Pine Crest 8, Inlet Grove 0: Madeleine Turner 2 goals, 2 assists; Gabi Meli 2 goals, 2 assists; Natalie Klar 2 goals; Abby Schwartz, Kaitlyn Keenan 1 goal each; Gkp Skylar Pollock 9th shutout. PC 11-4-1.
▪ Miami Springs 6, Krop 0: Gaby Cimino 5 goals; Jasmin Romay 1 goal, 2 assists; Angela Moon 2 assists. MSP 14-1.
▪ Monarch Knights 2, Boca Raton-Spanish River 0: Cassidy Caccamise, Taylor Dicuia 1 goal each; Gkp Sophie Black 9 saves, 4th shutout. MON 8-6-1.
▪ Southwest 2, South Miami 0: Paola Mejia, Nerissa Gomez 1 goal each; Andrea Rojas assist; Gkp Fairuts Avila 5th shutout. SW 8-5-1.
▪ Carrollton 3, Doral Academy 0: Annie Diaz-Silveira, Marian Alcantara, Natalia Hoadley 1 goal each; Drew Wells 2 assists. CARR 6-3-3.
▪ Miami Country Day 8, Boca Christian 2: Ally Rodriquez 4 goals, 2 assists; Mia Batista 2 goals, 1 assist; Bella Allen 1 goal, 2 assists; Sofia Diappa 1 goal. MCD 13-2.
▪ Wednesday - Mourning 4, Homestead 0: Alessia Pous 2 goals; Chiara Calcagno, Ali Wax goal. MOUR 6-6-1.
▪ Wednesday - Dr. Krop 8, Hialeah 0: Lauren Solomiany 3 goals; Donella Massola goal, 6 assists; Alina Mizrahi goal. DK 8-4-2.
