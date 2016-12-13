Flanagan football trio signs early with FBS schools

Flanagan coach Stanford Samuels Jr. wore a shirt with his alma mater Florida State’s logo on it Tuesday afternoon to attend his son’s early signing ceremony.
Before he arrived, Samuels took a peek inside a shopping bag his son handed to him with the cap he would wear.
His teammates, Faion Hicks and Clevan Thomas, who were also ready to sign, had placed the headgear of their respective choices in the open.
But there was no need for suspense.
“It’s the one from where I thought he was going,” Samuels Jr. said with a smile.
Like his father before him, Samuels III is going to be a Seminole.
Samuels signed with FSU, while Hicks signed with Wisconsin and Thomas signed with Kentucky at a pre-Signing Day ceremony held at Flanagan’s media center.
The three played integral roles in building up the Falcons’ program over the past few years, which won a state title in 2015 and reached the regional semifinals this season.
“Just getting the chance to live out a dream like this is great,” Samuels III said. “Sharing this with my dad makes this day that much more special. I know he’s as happy as I am.”
Samuels (6-2, 175), who also played quarterback this season for the Falcons, committed to the Seminoles in June and was selected to play in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 1.
Thomas (6-0, 190), who began his high school career at Booker T. Washington, transferred to Flanagan after his sophomore season and became one of the Falcons’ leading receivers as a junior and senior.
“Coming from Dade to Broward it was all new to me,” Thomas said, “but we all came together and became a family. As far as signing early like this, it allows me to learn the offense faster and get in the books faster and learn my way around and get used to college.”
Hicks (5-11, 180), who committed to Wisconsin in October, is looking forward to the opportunity to arrive early in college and work for playing time.
Hicks is the latest Flanagan star to choose a Big Ten powerhouse after Devin Bush Jr., Josh Metellus and Devin Gil each signed and enrolled early at Michigan last year.
“This is a great program in terms of football and education,” Hicks said. “The cold is something I’m going to have to get used to. My guys at Michigan are my brothers, but we’re all going to try to go get it when we play in that game.”
GIRLS’ SOCCER
The Coral Reef girls’ soccer team improved to 12-0 with a 4-1 victory over Ferguson on Tuesday.
Rayquel Berry had two goals and one assist, and Bianca Mandrini added a goal and an assist. Tianna Rivera also scored for the Barracudas.
Also, unbeaten Archbishop McCarthy shut out LaSalle 3-0.
Adrianna Cabeza scored twice, and Lauren McDonald had a goal. Devyn Encalada and Kelly Hastings provided assists.
Goalkeepers Tyra Cannady and Jenny Corzo combined for the team’s 11th shutout as the Mavericks are 12-0-5.
MORE GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ Miami Springs 8, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0: Gaby Cimino 3 goals, 2 assists; Jasmine Romay 2 goals, 2 assists; Victoria Kristaly goal, assist; Elizabeth Vizcanio goal. MS 14-1.
▪ Gulliver 2, Coral Shores 1: Brianna Austin 2 goals; Monica Zabian assist; Ale Giammattei defense. GULL 8-1-1.
▪ Stoneman Douglas 2, Boca Raton-Spanish River 2: Marley Hall, Cloe Groulx goal each; Emily Morris two assists. SD 9-3-1.
▪ Palmetto 2, Killian 0: Emily Lamas, Sophia Bainger goal each; Anna Giles, Ali Abaroa assist each; Gkp Mary Franceschi shutout.
▪ Miami Beach 10, Dr. Krop 4: Leslie Mendoza 7 goals; Sam Wald 3 goals. MB 13-2.
▪ Mourning 1, Goleman 1: Ali Wax goal (M); Yasmil Bruno (M) assist. MOUR 5-6-1.
▪ Carrollton 0, Ransom Everglades 0: Gkp Viviana Guerra (CARR) shoutout.
▪ Florida Christian 8, Jackson 0: Megan Rodriguez 4; Victoria Toledo 2; Nicole Fontela, Rachel Burke goal each; Rachel Burke, Chloe Chang, Victoria Toledo, Nadia Esparragoza assist each. FC 3-2-1.
▪ Monday: Coral Gables 2, Southwest 0: Brianna De la Osa, Hannah Evans goal each; Summer Campagna assist; Gkp Jimena Sanchez 4th shutout. CG 8-2-3.
▪ Monday: Miami Beach 8, Miami Senior 0: Maite Sanchez 5 goals, Leslie Mendoza 3 goals. MB 12-2.
▪ Monday: St. Brendan 6, Florida Christian 0: Merci Cordovi 2 goals; Alexa Dussaq, Adri Diaz, Jessica Botero, Veronica Corral goal each. STB 10-5.
▪ Monday: Archbishop Curley 1, SLAM 0: Israel Powel goal; Kaylin Ayuca assist. AC 3-3-2.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ Westminster Christian 2, St. Brendan 1: Dylan Petrucci, Jeremy Hewett goal each; Luke Boyett, Charles Gonzalez assist each. WC 4-4-2.
▪ Monarch 2, Delray Beach-Atlantic 0: Matheus Silva, Rodrigo Dasilva goal each; Matheus Chiste, Davi Da Cruz assist each; Gkp Lucas Neves 3 saves, 4th shutout. MON 10-2-1.
▪ LaSalle 2, Archbishop McCarthy 0: Felipe Baptista goal; assist; Bautista Duhour goal, assist; Gkp Iker Sanchez 6th shutout. LaS 8-1-3.
▪ Monday: TERRA 2, Central 0: Stephen Chen 2 goals; Christian Perdomo assist; Gkps Esteban Leon, Kristopher Regalado shutout, 2 saves each. TER 8-2-1.
▪ Monday: Cooper City 6, Miramar 0: Mateo Upegui goal, assist; Lucas Cusnir, Jacob Martin,Greg Sanniover, Alonzo Mendoza, Adolfo Bolanos goal each; Sebastian Lohier, Diego Mendoza assist each.
▪ Monday: Sagemont 3, Calvary Christian 0: Gkp John Leserra (CCA) 7 saves.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Doral 68, Miami Springs 28: DOR (10-3): Martinez 15, Torres 11, Barrios 10, Crespo 8, Cejka 6, Guerrero 4, Perez 4, Sanders 4, Guzman 2, Vega 2, Rubio. MS: Walker 8, Yannia 7, Williams 7, Jones 6, Washington 1. Half: 40-17.
▪ Ransom Everglades 43, Coral Shores 22: RE: Schatz 6, Quanstrom 31, Sekoff 3, Weintraub 2, McKenney 1. CS: McCormick 2, Jankowski 3, Bella 12, Galvan 3, Perez 2. Half: RE 25–9. 3-Ptrs: Quanstrom 4, Schatz, Jankowski, Galvan. Rebounds: Quanstrom 8. Assists: Schatz 3. Steals: Quanstrom 7.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 58, St. Thomas Aquinas 38: AM: Reagan McCray 28 pts; Carla Soto 13 pts; Maria Berrocales 8 pts. STA: Smith 28 pts; Charles 7 pts.
▪ Gulliver Prep 66, Carrollton 25: GP (8-3): Thomas 10, Pinder 19, Kaplan 8, Berman 2, Haymore 16, Tyre 10, Hall 1. Half: GP 25-15.
▪ Archbishop Carroll 33, Archimedean 20: AC: Kozak 13, Moye 11, Martinez 5, Estrella 2, Caldera 2. ARC: Gomez 8, Chin 6, Rosende 2, Garcia 2, Guevara 2.
▪ Booker T. Washington 59, LaSalle 23: BTW: Godwin 16, Leonard 14, Durant 10, Burgess 8, Pierre-Louis 4, Burke 3, Harris 2, Brown 2. LaS: Xiques 7, Hernandez 5, Yanes 5, Benavides 4, Zambrano 2. 3-Ptrs: Durant 2, Leonard 2, Hernandez. Rebounds: Godwin 10. Assists: Durant 6.
▪ St. Brendan 40, Miami Jackson 36: STB (6-2): Lara 13 pts, 3 rebs; Cassandra Armas 10 pts; Nanette Bonet 8 pts, 4 rebs; Emily Diaz 4 pts; 8 rebs; Isabel Vidal 5 pts; 2 rebs; Dani Alonso 3 rebs.
▪ TERRA 53, Sunset 22: Rachel Hernandez (TER) 17 pts; Taormina Cosomano (TER) 8 pts.
▪ North Broward Prep 33, Coral Springs Charter 22. NBP: Laurel Alin 18 points.
▪ Monday: Keys Gate 61, Monsignor Pace 41: KG: Velez 19, Calderon 15, Denis 14, Jones 6, Moore 10. MP: Whitfield 4, Troup-Bishop 9, Pratt 20, Domond 2, Cumbermack 6. Half: KG 35-19. 3-Ptrs: Cumbermack 2, Velez, Calderon. Rebounds: Domond 6. Assists: Whitfield 4. Steals: Pratt 6.
▪ Friday: Coconut Creek 49, Monsignor Pace 47: MP: Whitfield 4, Troup-Bishop 14, Pratt 20, Domond 2, Cumbermack 7. CCRK: Hixon 7; Douer 17; Seraphin 7; Mackey 8; Mathis 6; Lee 4. (49) Scorers only. last name, total points. Half: CCRK 25-22. 3-Ptrs: Douer 3, Hixon, Troup-Bishop. Rebounds: Pratt 10. Assists: Pratt 3. Steals: Pratt 7.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Miami Christian 95, Princeton Christian 16: MC (6-0): Rosario 10, Alvarez 8, Diaz 3, Rivera 22, Oquendo 27, Hernandez 8, Valbuena 7, Fuenmayor 2, Zulfikar 6, Marrero 2. PC (1-4): Perez 2, Herrmann 3, Sanchez 3, Jones 8. Rebounds: Rivera 10. Assists: Oquendo 8.
▪ Schoolhouse Prep 63, Brito 35: SP: Synvrit 12, Pierre 12, Reyes 10, Perez 9, Walker 8, Baker 7, Hernandez 2, Maier 2, Mayor 1. BRT: Migenes, 21, Lipman 8, Batista 6. 3-Ptrs: Migenes 5, Batista 2, Walker 2, Lipman. Rebounds: Synvrit 10. Assists: Pierre 4. Steals: Baker 3.
▪ Hebrew Academy 79, Dade Christian 22: HEBR (7-1): Tal 13, Esformes 18, Schiff 4, J. Stein 4, A. Stein 7, Kahn 2, Sultan 8, Katz 12, Apoj 3, Ovaknin 8. Half: HEBR 49-11. 3-Ptrs: Katz 4, Esformes 3, Sultan 2, J. Stein, Apoj, A. Stein. Rebounds: J. Stein 13. Assists: Yerushalmi 7.
▪ Coral Gables 78, Coral Park 44: CG: Kelvin Morely 18 pts; 9 rebs; Joshua Dawkins 8 asts; Manuel Torres 4 stls.
▪ Palmetto 51, Reef 42: PALM: Martinez 20, Hamburger 18, Rodriguez 5, Starks 4, Shinhoster 2, Ajabshir 2. CR: Louis 17, Perez 8, Cannady 5, Houston 4, Lipson 3, Hernandez 3. Half: 21-21. 3-Ptrs: Hamburger 4. Rebounds: Martinez 12. Assists: Starks 8.
▪ Ferguson 76, Columbus 66: FER: Rodriguez 26, Osceola 19, Gayoso 11, Smith 9, Morillo 3, Alpert 3, Gonzalez 2, Wilson 2, Baez 1. COL: Rodriguez 15, Mata 12, Brooks 12, Cooper 12, Valdez 8, Figueredo 5, Davis 2. Half: COL 35-24. Rebounds: Baez 8. Assists: Osceola 5, Rodriguez 5. Steals: Rodriguez 6.
▪ North Miami 75, Hialeah Gardens 56: HG (6-2): Whitfield 12, Suarez 14, Lopez 10, Sanchez 8, Romer 8, Borrell Jr 4. NM: Charles 16, Meronne 16, Laurent 11, Guilliame 10, Cassamajor 8, Alexis 4, Williams 4, Andrews 4, Prusson 2. 3-Ptrs: Whitfield 1. Rebounds: Suarez 4, Sanchez 4. Assists: Suarez 4. Steals: Suarez 4.
▪ Doral Academy 64, Belen 41: DOR: Santos 26, Ayesa 12, R. Perez 10, Cobas 8, Sinclair 6, Nuñez 2. BEL: Milton 13, Dajer 8, Bravo 7, Rodriguez 6, Sueiro 5, Rosell 2. Half: Doral 32-16. 3-Ptrs: Santos 8, Ayesa 2, R. Perez 2, Bravo, Milton.
▪ Krop 73, American 71: KR: O’Conner 26, Barber 24, Rajschmir 12, Block 5, Villejeune 2, Joseph 2, Vega 2. AMER: Enriquez 13, Harris 17, Vilchee 17, Diaz 9, Howard 4, Jacob 11. Rebounds: Barber 11. Assists: O’Conner 5. Steals: O’Conner 4.
▪ SLAM 52, Westminster Christian 51: SLAM (3-2): Dominick Garcia 17 pts; Alexander Rodriguez 14 pts; Kentron Poitier 15pts. WC: Toby Brigham 17 pts. Rebounds: Poitier 11. Assists: Anthony Hundley 5.
▪ North Miami 75, Hialeah Gardens 56: Marc Meronne 16 pts, 11 rebs, 11 stls; Richard Charles 17 pts; Reynald Laurent 11 pts, 9 rebs.
▪ Florida Christian 65, St. Brendan 44: FC (5-1): Rocha 9, Sosa 4, Mendez 4, Valdes 8, Pericles 4, Keller 20, Square 16. SB (5-3): Fernandez 4, Iglesias 14, Valledor 14, De La Torre 6, Pizarro 7, Martinez 3. 3-Ptrs: Keller 4, Rocha 2, Valdes, Square. Half: FC 38-27. Rebounds: Pericles 7. Assists: Valdes 6.
▪ Mourning 79, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 35: Antjuan Johnson 28 pts (4 3-Ptrs),7 ast, 6 stl; Joe Burgos 23 pts, 6 rebs, 3 stl; Jaheel Ydevert 9 pts, 5rebs, 4 stl.
▪ Monday: Brito 70, Yeshiva 67: BRI: Mejia 5, Lum 3, Bovi 1, Lipman 39, Gonzalez 7, Migenes 11, Batista 4. 3-Ptrs: Lipman 4, Migenes 2, Gonzalez, Mejia, Lum. Rebounds: Migenes 15. Assists: Lipman 6. Steals: Lipman 10.
▪ Monday: Ferguson 76, South Dade 62: FERG: Rodriguez 17, Osceola 25, Smith 11, Alpert 9, Baez 16. SD: Nanyevson 12, Jackson 3, Lipscomb 14, Leyva 8, Tovissany 2, Diaz 2, Cavero 8, Vega 3, Gonzalez 4, Cobb 8. Half: FERG 41-34. Rebounds: Baez 14. Assists: Osceola 5.
▪ Monday: Miami Springs 60, TERRA 50: MS (3-3): Castro 31, Lavernia 14, Chestnut 6, Clark 3, Moreno 2, Valencia 2. Half: MS 39-26.
WRESTLING
▪ Hialeah-Miami Lakes 36, Dr. Krop 33: Pins by Alex Godinez, Darian Unzueta, Antonio Roman. HML 6-2.
