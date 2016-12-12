Report: St. Thomas Aquinas to play in postseason bowl series in Dallas

St. Thomas Aquinas just became Broward County’s first team to win three consecutive state titles.
And they are not done for this season.
According to a report by USA Today posted on its high school sports site late Monday night, Aquinas has been chosen to play in the four-team Geico Bowl Series on Dec. 23 in Frisco, Texas at The Star training facility of the Dallas Cowboys.
The Raiders (12-2), who just won their 10th state championship all-time, would take on Utah powerhouse Bingham at 6 p.m. to kickoff the two-game event. Aquinas is expected to make an official announcement regarding the event on Tuesday.
Aquinas is ranked No. 5 by USA Today after crushing Tampa Plant 45-6 this past Friday in the Class 7A state championship game in Orlando. Bingham is ranked No. 11 by USA Today and recently won Utah’s Class 5A championship.
The other game will feature Georgia 6A champion Valdosta against Arizona 6A champion Chandler High at 9:30 p.m.
Both games will be televised on ESPNU.
The event is meant to serve as a reprisal of the State Bowl Championship Series that Florida Atlantic University hosted in 2014.
Bingham (14-0), which has won six state titles since 2006, participated in that event and lost an overtime thriller 34-28 to Miami Booker T. Washington. Florida teams swept that year’s event as Miami Central and Jacksonville Trinity Christian also defeated out-of-state opponents.
St. Thomas Aquinas, which has fared well for the most part in recent years against out-of-state opponents, dropped an overtime game against top-ranked Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas on Sept. 30. That loss and an earlier narrow defeat against Booker T. Washington kept the Raiders from potentially being in position to win the school’s third national title.
