Northeast basketball falls short at Shootout

Kaleb Fitzgerald dominated his guard matchup with 18 points, and highly touted 6-7 freshman forward Scott Barnes controlled the frontcourt with a game-high 22 points as West Palm Beach-Cardinal Newman beat Northeast 66-54 on Friday night at the Hoop Exchange Southern Shootout at Westminster Academy in Fort Lauderdale.
It was vintage Fitzgerald who used a stutter dribble to free two defenders in the paint and banked in a shot to beat the first quarter buzzer and put Newman up 20-10.
Northeast 6-5 forward Bryce Sanchious, who led a comeback in the third quarter and finished with a team-high 19 points, said: “We could have done better in the first half, but we came out very soft. We didn’t do a good job packing the paint. We came back better in the second half; we came out fighting. I have to be more vocal, encourage teammates when they’re down to do more fighting.”
Newman held a 34-19 halftime lead before Sanchious sparked a 13-4 run at the end of the third quarter to help the Hurricanes get back in the game. Sanchious finished a steal of Barnes with a breakaway dunk and then followed with another steal and layup to cut the lead to 48-38 with 1:06 left in the third quarter.
The Fitzgerald-Barnes tandem, however, erased any hope for a comeback with timely plays down the stretch. Fitzgerald’s steal with 3:41 left led to a Barnes’ dunk, and Fitzgerald added a pair of free throws and consecutive defensive rebounds to help Newman build an 11-point lead with 1:53 left.
Brandon Swaby had 11 points, and Tyler Jarvis added eight points for the Hurricanes.
NE: Sanchious 19, Smith 6, Swaby 11, Jarvis 8, Chery 8, Gallette 2. CN: Hayes 6, Fitzgerald 18, Barnes 22, Onuama 4, Steele 6, Golson 3, Iscoe 7. Half: CN 34-19.
▪ Hoop Exchange Southern Shootout: Archbishop Carroll 75, Fort Lauderdale 49: AC: Aarestrup 25, Silva 19, Deribeaux 9, Cordero 7, Villamil 6, Gomez 4, Joray 3, Barbic 2. FTL: Jackson 18, Prophete 17, McFadden 5, Lacroix 4, Richardson 3. Half: AC 50-22. 3-Ptrs: Aarestrup 7, Silva 3, Deribeaux 3, Villamil 2, Jackson 2, Cordero, Joray, Prophete, McFadden, Richardson. Rebounds: Gomez 11. Assists: Gomez 6. Steals: Aarestrup 3, Silva 3.
▪ North Miami 79, North Miami Beach 57: Marc Meronne 16 pts, 15 rebs, 5 blks; Richard Charles 23 pts; 3 asts; Garald Cassamajor 12 pts, 7 rebs; Jonas Guillaume 12 pts, 5 asts, 5 stls.
▪ Western 52, Hollywood Hills 45: HH: Jones13, Jean Baptisle 13, Chow 6, Clease 10, Prosria 3. W: Toribio 10, Mckinney 11, Louis 17, Thomas 5, Rodriguez 5, Obradovich 2, Flores 2.
Girls’ Basketball
▪ Mater Academy 48, Hollywood Christian 28: MAT (7-1): Osorio 12, Ramirez 10, Alicandu 8, Alexander 7, Vinales 6, Anduja 5. HC: Michele 2, Shapiera 6, Elizabeth 3, Emily 2, Nia 5, Kayla 10. Half: MAT 27-15. 3-Ptrs: Elizabeth, Alexander, Ramirez, Alicandu. Rebounds: Osorio 10. Assists: Alexander 5. Steals: Alicandu 6. Blocks: Osorio 7.
▪ Ferguson 69, Southwest 9: FER: Pineda 16, Daniels 11, Gonzalez 7, Y. Rodriguez 7, Tay Grant 6, A. Rodriguez 6, Buitrago 5, Kingwood 4, Charlton 4, Abdala 3. SW: Mya Thomas 7, Mia Thomas 2. Half: FER 40-9. 3-Ptrs: Pineda 2, Buitrago, Gonzalez, Y. Rodriguez, Tay Grant. Rebounds: Daniels 5, A. Rodriguez 5. Assists: Y. Rodriguez 6. Steals: Gonzales 4.
▪ Coral Park 31, Braddock 29: CP: Pino 2, Quichimbo 4, Garcia 3, Tellez 22. BRD: Hernandez 10, López 11, Meinture 4, Artola 5. Half: CP 21-12. 3-Ptrs: Hernandez 2, Looez, Artola. Rebounds: Tellez 18. Steals: Quichimbo 7.
▪ Sheridan Hills 37, North Broward Prep 24: Laurel Alin (NBP) 10 pts; Anastasia Baranova (NBP) 6 pts.
▪ Calvary Christian Holiday Tournament: Gulliver Prep 53, Calvary Christian 18: GP: Kunkel 5, Thomas 9, Pinder 10, Haymore 10, Kaplan 6, Boyd 2, Berman 11. Half: GP 25-12. GP 9-2.
▪ Calvary Christian Holiday Tournament: WPB-Cardinal Newman 64, Archbishop McCarthy 36: Reagan McCray 11 pts; Carla Soto 5 pts.
Boys’ Soccer
▪ Ransom Everglades Invitational: Ransom Everglades 4, Jackson 1: Alex Stuart 3 goals; Matias Junghahn goal; Carlos Esber 2 assists. RE 7-1-2.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 2, Northeast 0: Daton Montiel goal, assist; Leon Useche goal; Eddie Catapano assist. CG 6-2-1.
▪ Belen Jesuit 5, Mater Academy 1: Francisco Castaños 3 goals; Carlos Sosa goal, assist; Andres Taquechel goal; Nico Hernandez 2 assists; Sebastian Restrepo, Mateus Tordin assist each. BEL 9-2.
▪ Monarch 2, Taravella 1: Rodrigo Dasilva (M) goal, assist; Santiago Latorre (M) goal; Diego Gargiulo (T) goal. MON 8-2-1.
▪ Palmer Trinity 4, Mater Lakes 0: Jonathon Ludwig goal, assist; Henry Fernandez goal, assist; Andrew Watson, Andres Montana goal each; Alberto Franceschi assist. PT 11-0.
▪ Pine Crest 0, LaSalle 0: Gkp Max Merchetto (PC) 5 saves, shutout; Gkp Iker Sánchez (LAS) shutout. PC 2-4-2; LAS 7-1-3.
▪ Archimedean 1, SLAM 0: Dietwin Smoli goal; David Cuitiva assist. ARCH 5-2-1.
▪ University School 11, Boca Raton-Pope John Paul 3: Jared Plotka 3 goals. UNIV 7-1-2.
▪ Gulliver 9, Coral Shores 1: Gabriel Babtista 3 goals; Alvaro Calvet goal, assist; Alvaro Rico goal, 2 assists. GUL 8-0-1.
Girls’ Soccer
▪ Lourdes 11, Miami High 0: Taylor Cosio 2 goals, 3 assists; Emma Bryan 2 goals, 2 assists; Bri Rosello, Ale Lora 2 goals each; Natalie Silberman goal. Gkp Mimi Martinez shutout. LOUR 10-1.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 0, Pine Crest 0: Gkp Jenny Corzo (AM) 7th shutout; Gkp Skylar Pollock (PC) shutout. AM 10-0-5.
▪ Palmetto 4, Varela 0: Gaby Pardo goal, assist; Olivia Nguyen, Emily Lamas, Bari Gold goal each; Flynn Seckinger, Sydney Denkert, Anna Giles assist each; Gkp Mary Franceschi shutout.
▪ Coral Reef 8, Homestead 0: Rayquel Berry 5 goals, 1 assist; Celeste Baro, Gabryella Garcia goal, assist each. CR 11-0.
▪ Stoneman Douglas 2, Western 1: Krystina Masihy 2 goals; Shannon McEachern, Isabella Zapata assist each; Gabby Sanon (W) goal. DOUG 8-3.
▪ Gulliver Prep 3, Key West 1: Brianna Austin, Morgan Busain goal each; Monica Zabian (G) 3 assists.
▪ Archimedean 5, SLAM 0: Isabella Garcia 3 goals; Gabriela Maldonado, Jaylene Trujillo goal each; Emely Acobo 2 assists. ARCH 9-2.
▪ Mater Academy 8, North Miami Beach 0: Amanda Diaz 3 goals, 3 assists; Cristina Lopez 3 goals; Karla Celis goal, assist; Emily Tercero goal. MAC 10-3-1.
▪ Ferguson 3, Killian 2: Alejandra Silva 2 goals; Gabriella Arellano goal.
▪ Miami Springs 8, Miami Beach 0: Gaby Cimino 5 goals, 1 assist; Victoria Kristaly, Sophia Gomez goal each; Gkp Briana Gomez 11th shutout. MSP 13-1; MB 11-2.
▪ Montverde Academy Tournament: Ponte Vedra 2, Cardinal Gibbons 0: CG 10-2-1.
Wrestling
▪ Goleman 42, Doral 21: Ernesto Enrique (132) pin; Raul Chavarry (145) pin; Maximo Fernandez pin. GOLE 1-0.
Football
The North has been on the right side of the score four of the past five meetings with the South in the annual BCAA All-Star Football Classic.
During the 20th gathering at Nova High in Davie on Thursday night, it appeared it would be business as usual ... but not so fast.
McArthur quarterback Ethnic Sands ran around left end five yards for the winning touchdown with 54 seconds remaining to lift the South to a 14-12 victory.
It was the ninth time in all-star game history that the game was decided by five of fewer points.
“I give the North front all the credit in the world,” South coach Kevin Huntley (Nova) said. “We had to make some serious halftime adjustments, and we managed to get some things done. They gave us the look that we wanted, and we took advantage of it.”
Sands, who was named the Otis Gray Most Valuable Player, set up the winning score when he connected with Destra Benoit of South Broward to put the ball at the North 22.
Four plays later Sands scored.
“I just took it,” Sands said. “The mindset was to keep driving down field, running the ball, running the ball, and I took advantage of it.”
The North still had a chance to win it, but Pompano Beach kicker Joao DeMoura missed a 38-yard field goal attempt as time expired.
The North jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead when Logan Good of Pompano Beach High found Da’Quan Bailey-Brown on a slant pattern racing 67 yards untouched for the touchdown with 10:47 into the first quarter. Prior, the North recorded a safety only 10 seconds into the game.
The South did strike back on a 90-yard kickoff return by Benoit cutting the deficit to 9-7. DeMoura converted a 36-yard field goal early in the second quarter for a 12-7 lead at the half.
STATE BOXES
AMERICAN HER. 35,
PONTE VEDRA 33
Ponte V.
Amer. Her.
First downs
17
16
Rushes-yards
28-60
43-313
Passing yards
265
81
Passes
16-21-0
13-16-0
Punts
3-40
2-40
Fumbles-lost
1-0
2-0
Penalties-yards
3-11
12-102
Field goals-att
0-1
0-0
Ponte Vedra
13
7
0
13--33
American Heritage
14
7
0
14--35
SCORING SUMMARY
PV-Few 76 pass from Tronti (kick failed)
PV-Swan 15 pass from Tronit (Howard kick)
AH-Brown 12 run (Thompson kick)
AH-Jones 3 run (Thompson kick)
AH-Butler 5 pass from Brown (Thompson kick)
PV-Few 15 pass from Tronti (Howard kick)
AH-Brown 5 run (Thompson kick)
PV-Tronti 5 run (pass failed)
AH-Brown 1 run (Thompson kick)
PV-Tronti 2 run (Howard kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing (att-yds) -- PV: Tronti 15-23, Swan 13-37. AH: Alce 1-9, Schwartz 1-32, Jones 7-32, Nelson 2-36, Brown 11-72, Johnson 21-132.
Passing (comp-att-int, yds)-- PV: Tronti 16-21-0, 265. AH: Brown 13-16-0, 81.
Receiving (rec-yds-TD) -- PV: Connelly 2-11, Pirris 2-24, McGuire 2-29, Swan 4-47, Few 6-154. AH: Fleury 1-6, Jones 4-22, Butler 3-25, Nelson 5-28.
UNIVERSITY CHR. 24,
CHAMPAGNAT 8
University
Champagnat
First downs
11
9
Rushes-yards
46-139
18--42
Passing yards
142
149
Passes
10-15-2
15-38-2
Punts
5-23.2
9-26
Fumbles-lost
3-2
5-3
Penalties-yards
16-155
7-50
Field goals-att
1-2
0-0
University Chr.
3
0
7
14--24
Champagnat
0
0
0
8---8
SCORING SUMMARY
UC-FG Safar 32
UC-Huey 27 punt return (Safar kick)
UC-Boyd 5 run (Safar kick)
UC-Huey 49 fumble return (Safar kick)
CH-Lewis 13 pass from Dessources (Britt pass from Dessources)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing - CH: Sharpe 3-1, Montgomery 4-(-8), Jones 4-(-16), Dessources 6-(-19); UC: Boyd 17-51, Huey 4-38, Anderson 15-32, Dunnigan 6-15, Stubbs 1-4, TEAM 3-(-1).
Passing - CH: Dessources 15-37-149-1, Nadal 0-1-0-1; UC: Boyd 9-14-96-2, Stumph 1-1-46-0.
Receiving - CH: Lewis 4-45-1, Wright 4-21, Rousseau 3-60, Britt 2-19, Sharpe 2-4; UC: Anderson 5-68, Stubbs 2-2, Perry 1-46, Jones 1-14, Brown 1-12.
Boys’ Basketball Saturday Schedule
A-Rod Classic at Columbus - Consolation: 3, 4:30, 6; Championship: 7:30.
Hoop Exchange Southern Shootout at Westminster Academy: McArthur vs. American Heritage, 2; St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Cardinal Gibbons, 3:30; Dwyer vs. NSU University School, 5; Boyd Anderson vs. Westminster Academy, 7; Sagemont vs. Calvary Christian, 8:30.
