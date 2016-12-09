Photo gallery: St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Tampa Plant Class 7A final | Fri. Dec. 9, 2016

St. Thomas Aquinas defeats Tampa Plant 45-6 for the Class 7A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Aquinas wide receiver Jonathan Moore (6) breaks tackles on his way for a first down in the first quarter as St. Thomas Aquinas plays Tampa Plant for the Class 7A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Aquinas defensive lineman Jason Dooling (92) chases Plant quarterback Dane Frantzen (16) for a sack in the first quarter as St. Thomas Aquinas plays Tampa Plant for the Class 7A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
St. Thomas Aquinas defeats Tampa Plant 45-6 for the Class 7A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Aquinas linebacker Grayson Crozier (40) tackles Plant punter Nick Rice (27)St. Thomas Aquinas plays Tampa Plant for the Class 7A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Aquinas running back Michael Epstein (26) runs for a first down before getting stopped by Plant's Thomas Allen (3) St. Thomas Aquinas plays Tampa Plant for the Class 7A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Plant's Juwan Burgess (8) attempts to stop Aquinas running back Michael Epstein (26) in the first quarter as St. Thomas Aquinas plays Tampa Plant for the Class 7A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Aquinas wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) scores on a reception in the first quarter as St. Thomas Aquinas plays Tampa Plant for the Class 7A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Heritage running back Jordan Johnson (24) runs for a first down as American Heritage plays Ponte Vedra for the Class 7A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Aquinas wide receiver Michael Harley (3) scores in the first quarter as St. Thomas Aquinas plays Tampa Plant for the Class 7A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Aquinas head coach Roger Harriott on the sidelines as St. Thomas Aquinas plays Tampa Plant for the Class 7A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Aquinas running back Kyshaun Bryan (4) runs for a first down in the third quarter as St. Thomas Aquinas plays Tampa Plant for the Class 7A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Aquinas wide receiver Michael Harley (3) scores in the third quarter as St. Thomas Aquinas plays Tampa Plant for the Class 7A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Aquinas quarterback Jake Allen passes in the third quarter as St. Thomas Aquinas plays Tampa Plant for the Class 7A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com