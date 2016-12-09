Photo gallery: Champagnat vs. Jacksonville University Christian 2A final | Fri., Dec. 9, 2016

Champagnat's Gregory Rousseau (5) pulls in a pass reception as University's Jonathan Jones (83) defends as Champagnat plays Jacksonville University Christian for the Class 2A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016.
AL DIAZ
Champagnat's Devante Mitchell (6) blocks a punt by University Christian's Derek Stumph (24) as Champagnat plays Jacksonville University Christian for the Class 2A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016.
Champagnat's Gregory Rousseau (5) picks up a blocked punt as Champagnat plays Jacksonville University Christian for the Class 2A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016.
Champagnat's Gregory Rousseau (5) advances a blocked punt as Champagnat plays Jacksonville University Christian for the Class 2A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016.
University Christian's Kelvin Perry (5) recovers a fumble as Champagnat plays Jacksonville University Christian for the Class 2A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016.
Champagnat's Calvin Montgomery (17) fumbles the ball as Champagnat plays Jacksonville University Christian for the Class 2A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016.
University's Dyrell Stubbs (21) intercepts a pass intended for Champagnat's Marc Britt (10) as Champagnat plays Jacksonville University Christian for the Class 2A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016.
University Christian's Jaris Durden (15) and Kelvin Perry (5) celebrate after scoring as a Champagnat lays in the end zone in dejection during Friday’s 24-8 loss in the Class 2A title game.
Champagnat's quarterback Kervin Dessources (15) sets up to pass as Champagnat plays Jacksonville University Christian for the Class 2A state football title at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Fri., Dec. 9, 2016..
