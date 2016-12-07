South Florida basketball contenders face tests in showcases

With South Florida’s best football teams vying for state championships in Orlando, Miami-Dade and Broward boys’ basketball teams will be put to the test in early-season showcases this weekend.
Some will get the chance to play on the Miami Heat’s home court at AmericanAirlines Arena on Thursday in the second annual HoopHall Miami Invitational.
Three state final four participants from last season highlight the five-game showcase that begins at 2 p.m. with Miami Palmetto taking on perennial powerhouse Sagemont and ends with Class 8A semifinalist South Miami playing much-improved NSU University School at 8:40 p.m.
The main event figures to be top-ranked Miami Christian taking on reigning Class 6A state champion Fort Lauderdale Dillard at 7 p.m. in a matchup of two of this season’s state championship favorites.
Miami Country Day will play Royal Palm Beach in the event’s second game at 3:40 and Miami Norland, which is a season removed from a four-year state championship streak, will take on last season’s Class 3A runner-up, Westminster Academy, at 5:20.
▪ The annual A-Rod Classic tips off Thursday at Columbus with four games beginning at 4 p.m. The quarterfinals Thursday include a matchup between Coral Reef and the host Explorers as well as Mater Academy taking on Pembroke Pines Charter. The semifinals will be played Friday and the championship game will take place Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 3, Chaminade 2: Sam Marcus goal. Leon Useche goal. Vincenzo Forte goal, assist. Jacon Cooper assist. Johnathan Kass assist. CG 5-2-1.
▪ University School 2, FAU 0: Jesse Miot goal. Gabriel Frydman goal. US 6-1-2.
▪ La Salle 3, Miami Country Day 0: Felipe Baptista goal. Conrado Duhour goal. Marcello Aedo goal. David Medeiros 2 assists. Iker Sanchez shutout. LS 7-1-2.
▪ Palmer Trinity 7, Everglades Prep 0: Nicolas Montana 2 goals, assist. Alberto Franceschi assist. Andres Montana 2 goals. Ethan Dobbins 3 saves. Andrew Watson 2 goals, assist. Marco Campiani goal. PT 10-0.
▪ Belen 2, Westland 1: Nico Hernandez 2 goals. Daniel Riveron assist. Javan Rice assist. BEL 8-2.
▪ Doral Academy 3, TERRA 0: Nico Ramirez goal. Owen Green goal. Hector Henriquez goal. DA 10-1-0.
▪ HML 3, Jackson 2: Noelys Martinez 3 goals. HML 4-6-1.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ Palmer Trinity 3, Coral Springs Charter 1: Sofia Rivas 2 goals. Carmen Gonzalez Del Valle 2 assists. PT 9-1-1.
▪ Miami Springs 8, Mourning 0: Elizabeth Vizcanio 2 goals, 3 assists. Gabrielle Cimino 3 goals, assist. Victoria Kristaly goal. Jasmine Romay goal. Grace Blatch goal. MS 12-1.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 2, St. Thomas 2: AM (10-0-4): Cassie Lawson goal. Emily Welch goal. Devyn Encalada assist. Tyra Cannady, Jenny Corzo 12 saves combined. STA (8-0-1): Mary Mccormick goal. Chloe Oneill goal. Julia Grosso assist. Chloe Oneill assist.
▪ Mater Academy 8, International Studies 0: Cristina Lopez 3 goals. Daniela Ortega goal, assist. Karla Vargas goal, assist. Amanda Diaz goal, assist. Andrea Aguilera goal. Shayla Carrasco goal, 2 assists. MA 9-3-1.
▪ Florida Christian 8, Jackson 0: Megan Rodriguez 6 goals, assist. Victoria Toledo goal, assist. Chloe Chang goal, assist. Rachel Burke 2 assists. Lauren Diaz assist. Karina Tohme assist. FC 2-1-1.
▪ Miami Country Day 4, La Salle 1: Amanda Martin 2 goals, assist. Laurel Ivory goal, assist. Mia Batista goal, assist. MCD 12-1.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Carrollton 46, La Salle 30: CAR (3-4): Nina Paneque 12, Caro Shriver 10, Sabrina Mas 11. LS: Cristina Hernandez 9.
▪ Westminster Academy 67, Somerset Academy 28: WA (5-1): Wallhoff 24, Rosa 21. Rebounds: Rosa 9. Assists: Rosa 5. Three-pointers: Wallhoff 5.
▪ Keys Gate 57, Ransom Everglades 10: KG: Klinar 12, Denis 12, Moore 10, Velez 10, Calderon 5, Jones 2, Knox 2, Swan 2, Vasquez. RE: Quanstrom 10. Three-pointers: Quanstrom 2, Klinar. HT: KG 35-8.
WEIGHTLIFTING
▪ Pine Crest 42, Archbishop McCarthy 26: 101 lbs bench: Lauren Fromkin 65. 101 lbs C&J: Lauren Fromkin 65. 101 lbs: Lauren Fromkin 130. 139 lbs bench: Sofia Caro 150. 139 lbs C&J: Sofia Caro 310. 154 lbs bench: Evin Rothschild 95. 183lbs bench: CJ Douglas 115. 183lbs C&J: CJ Douglas 145.
▪ Marathon 37, Gulliver 18: 1. Kayla Jensen. 2. Hannah Wiser. 1. Sam Keepax. 1. Haley Keepax 165.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
FOOTBALL
BCAA All-Star Game at Nova: 7
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Hoophall Miami Invitational Showcase at AmericanAirlines Arena: Palmetto vs. Sagemont, 2; Miami Country Day vs. Royal Palm Beach, 3:40; Norland vs. Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy, 5:20; Miami Christian vs. Fort Lauderdale Dillard, 7; South Miami vs. Davie University School, 8:40
A-Rod Classic at Columbus - Quarterfinals: Doral vs. Coral Park, 4; Mater Academy vs. Pines Charter, 5:30; Coral Reef vs. Columbus, 7; Coral Gables vs. Gainesville The Rock, 8:30.
Last week’s best performances in Miami-Dade
TEAMS OF THE WEEK
The Carol City football team advanced to the state finals for the first time since 2003 with a 39-0 rout of Punta Gorda Charlotte. Cameron Davis ran for three touchdowns and the Chiefs allowed only 31 total yards. The Southridge football team advanced to the state championship round for the first time since 1999 with a 26-7 win over Deerfield Beach. Defensive tackle Dimitry Prophete recorded 5½ sacks to help the Spartans shut out the Bucks’ offense.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Andrew Cler, Booker T., boys’ basketball: Cler scored 68 points in wins against La Salle and Sunset.
James Ametepe, Westwood Christian, boys’ basketball: Ametepe averaged 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Warriors to three wins.
Zahra Daniel, Central, girls’ basketball: Daniel had 14 points to help the Rockets secure a 42-35 win over Miami High.
Sophia Poveda, Westminster Christian, girls’ basketball: Poveda scored a combined 54 points in wins over Carrollton and Florida Christian.
Sebastian Ayllon, TERRA, boys’ soccer: Ayllon scored four combined goals to lead the Wolves to wins over Belen Jesuit and Westland Hialeah.
Anabel Toledo, La Salle, girls’ soccer: Toledo scored three combined goals in wins over Carrollton and MAST.
