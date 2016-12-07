Change in offensive style boosts Chaminade-Madonna to state

3:29 American Heritage tops Tampa Jesuit 21-14, advances to 5A state final Pause

2:32 Champagnat advances to state final with win over Northside Christian

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

2:27 Miami Fire Rescue responds to overdose case

1:11 Police officer dragged by stolen car during gas station getaway

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

1:22 Young fans get a special visit from Dolphins