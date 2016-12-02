Silva gives spark to Archbishop Carroll in Kreul Classic

Christian Silva was the catalyst Archbishop Carroll needed against Deerfield Beach to help the Bulldogs mount a pivotal second-quarter rally and then pull away for a 72-56 win at the Kreul Showcase at Monarch High School on Friday.
Silva hit a three-pointer to beat the second-quarter buzzer to cap a rally from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit, cutting the Bucks' halftime lead to 31-30 and then added another three-point shot at the start of the third quarter to send the Bulldogs, a state semifinalist last season, on its way.
“Deerfield had us on the ropes a little bit in the second quarter, and we were able to battle back before the half. We hit a big three going into the locker rom and that gave us a tremendous amount of momentum,” Bulldogs coach Juan Hernandez said. “In the third quarter we just picked up our defense. We made some adjustments. We were able to stay in front of the ball better and did a better job staying disciplined. “
Bulldogs 6-5 forward Joseph Gomez provided the muscle inside with 18 points and John Aarestrup added 10 points, but it was Silva who provided the shots that turned the outcome.
Deerfield Beach took control with its pesky defense to build a 10-point, second-quarter lead only to have Silva cap a rally with a three-pointer from the left wing that beat the second-quarter buzzer.
Silva (15 points) carried that momentum into the third with a quick three and a floater in the lane before Gus Deribeaux provided a back-breaking three-pointer off an offensive rebound for a 50-38 Bulldogs lead with 1:05 left in the third quarter. Edwin Louis led the Bucks with 19 points.
In the early game, a big fourth quarter from Kenny Lucien helped Coral Springs, which is rebuilding after winning the Class 8A state title, hold off Nova 61-59. Lucien got to work with Coral Springs holding a 47-41 lead with 6:22 left, scoring eight of the Colts’ last 14 points to secure the victory.
▪ Kreul Showcase — Coral Springs 61, Nova 59: CS: Lucien 19, Moore 2, Fleurizard 14, Klages 5, Lowry 4, Heard 4, London 9, Jones 4. NOV: Griffin 11, Thompson 6, Byrd 11, Humphrey 5, Bryan 2, Bennett 14, Nixon 8, Gibson 2. HT: 28-26 NOV. Three-Pointers: Klages, London 2, Griffin, Byrd 2.
▪ Kreul Showcase — Archbishop Carroll 72, Deerfield Beach 56: AC: Gomez 18, Silva 14, Villamil 11, Aarestrup 10, Cordero 8, Deribeaux 6, Russo 3, Joray 2. DB: Louis 18, Davis 16, Brave 8, Desulme 5, Sewatus 5, Carpenter 4. HT: DB 31-30. Rebounds: Gomez 18. Assists: Cordero 6, Gomez 6. Steals: Silva 2. Blocks: Gomez 4. Three pointers: Silva 2, Aarestrup 2, Russo, Villamil, Deribeaux.
▪ Columbus 74, Miami Beach 61: COL: (4-0) Brooks 18, Mata 15, Pace 12, Vento 12, Rodriguez 9, Cooper 3, Vidal 2, Valdez 1. MB: Figueroa 16, Martino 14, Vincent 13, Frankez 6, Pons 4, Colio 4, Castillo 2, Rodriguez 2. Three-pointers: Figueroa 4, Rodriguez 3, Pace 2, Vento 2, Mata 1, Martino 2, Frankez 2. Rebounds: Brooks 10. Assists: Mata 8. Steals: Pace 4. Blocks: Brooks 3. HT: 51-26 COL
▪ South Dade 42, Homestead 46: SD: D. Ivey 4, D. Hankerson 3, S. Lipscomb 7, B. Pemerao 13, O. Jackson 2, T. Gamble 3, J. Gonzalez 2, G. Cavero 2, T. Cobb 6. HOM (2-1): G. Lacount 15, J. Outten 16, F. Hall 4, M. Benoit 5, K. Butler 4, S. Louijuene 2. HT: 24-23 HOM.
▪ Pace 89, iMater 54: MP(2-1): Stridiron 16, Shaw 14, Frazier 13, Joseph 11, Paula 10, Smart 7, Yalledy 7, Pereda 6, Perez 3, Carter 2. iM: Jiminez 10, Benitez 10, Boroto 8, Gonzalez 6, Reyes 6, Aguire 6, Esquivel 5, Gerrato 3. Three-pointers: Frazier 2, Gonzalez 2, Joseph, Smart, Yalledy, Perez, Benitez, Esquivel. Rebounds: Joseph 8. Assists: Shaw 4. Steals: Stridiron 11. HT: MP 51-26.
▪ Riviera Prep 43, Archbishop Curley 40: David Perez 9 points, 6 assists. Jorge Puig point, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks. Ruben Simpson 7 points. Guillermo de La Paz 14 points. Alejandro Del Valle 10 points, 2 three pointers. Thiago Esslinger 2 points.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Miami High 67, Somerset Central 23: MH (2-0): Garcia 4, Jean-Jacques 10, Mera 18, Reyes 1, Francisco 9, Collins 1, Duncan 3, Shannon 4, Perez 3, Freeman 10. SC: Saams 6, Redding 7, Fils-aime 4, Taylor 5, Teate 1. HT: MH 43-12. Three-pointers: Mera 2, Jean-Jacques, Perez, Duncan, Redding 2, Taylor. Rebounds: Mera 8. Steals: Freeman 5. Assist: Reyes 6
▪ Piper 67, Western 46: PIP: Whitehead 8, Elvett 12, Bonnet 9, Snyder 7, Morell 13, Carter 18. WES: Toribio 9, Louis 4, Thomas 9, Rodriguez 11, Dickens 7, Obradovich 2, Flores 4. Three-pointers: Carter 2 , Whitehead , Elvett, Toribio 3, Thomas 3, Dickens, Rodriguez.
▪ Hollywood Christian 78, Glades Day 52: HC: Neely 5, Cardony Petit 5, Lopez 24, Ivey 16, Clark 7, Gibson 4, Clark 7, Cardonald Petit 10. Rebounds: Cardonald Petit 16, Lopez 6. Assists: Cardonald Petit 5. Steals: Cardonald Petit 9. Blocks: Petit 2, C. Petit 2, Lopez 2, Clark 2.
▪ North Miami Beach 70, Northwestern 46: NMB: Richard Nunez 26 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks, 4 steals. Darius Wright 18 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds. Shmael Almonor 16 points, 10 rebounds.
▪ Coral Shores 62, Palm Glades Prep 60: PGP: Appleby 17, Canales 3, Hernandez 1, Greer 2, Castillo 21, Lilavois 13, Sanchez 1, Moon 2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Miami High 54, Miami Beach 13: MB: Dalphe 9, Polhenus 2, Rodriguez 2. MIA: Gomez 11, Whitley 5, Scott 3, Weldon 7, Bucknor 8, Ward 4, Cabanzon 3, A.Rodriguez 3, Rachel 9, Wilson 1. Three-pointers: Scott, Weldon, Cabanzon, Rodriguez, Dalphe. Assists: Bucknor 5. Steals: Whitley 6. Rebounds: Bucknor 5, Weldon 5.
▪ Miami Country Day 80, Cypress Bay 33: MCD (6-0): C. Lewis 14, K. Marshall 10, M. Alvarez 17, D. Jackson 14, A. Berry 12, A. Taylor 2, S. Shaw 11. CB: B. LaChance 2, J. Lazano 3, R. McCree 13, S. Jones 10, G. Jones 5. HT: MCD 49-14. Three-pointers: Alvarez 4, Shaw, Lizano, McCree 2, S. Jones 2, G. Jones. Rebounds: Jackson 13. Assists: Lewis 5. Steals: Taylor 8. Blocks: Lewis 2, Jackson 2.
▪ Ransom Everglades 43, Key West 36: RE: Schatz 8, Quanstrom 18, Sekoff 4, Diaz 9, Hawkins 4. KW: Bailey 27, Quintero 4, Batista 4, Bastien 1. HT: RE 18-11. Three-pointers: Schatz 2, Quanstrom. Rebounds: Florence Hawkins 9. Assists: Mia Schatz 3. Steals: Casey Quanstrom 4, Aryanah Diaz 4.
▪ American Heritage 52, Calvary Christian 18: AH: Smith 12, Ociola 12. CC (2-3): Joseph 7.
▪ Lourdes 76, Coral Park 14: Porras 15, Lopez 13, Codispoti 8. LOU 6-2.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Jackson 57, Sunset 25: JAX: Eaton 12, Hamilton 12, Oliver 8, Turner 7, Hadley 6, Gross 4, Dotson 4, Graham 2, Glass 2. Three-pointers: Castillo 2, Lilavois 2. Rebounds: Hernandez 10, Castillo 7. Assists: Lilavois 7. Steals: Appleby 7.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ Gulliver 3, Wstminster 0: Santiago Burgos goal, assist. Truman Gelnovatch goal. Lucas Massolo goal. Gabriel Melor shutout. GUL 6-0-1.
▪ Ransom Everglades 1, Orlando Cypress Creek 1: Alex Stuart goal; Juan Rizo-Patron assist. RE 6-0-1.
▪ South Dade 2, Somerset 1: Julian Urrea 2 goals. Damien Sanchez assist.
▪ Riviera Prep 3, Archimedean 0: Ben Vaca goal. Alejandro Leal goal. Harrison Brown goal. RP 5-1.
▪ Calvary Christian 4, South Florida HEAT 1: Veith goal. Gonzalez goal. Palmar goal, 2 assists. Bass goal. Leserra 2 saves.
▪ University School 1, Cardinal Gibbons 1: David Mizrahi goal. Liam Borbely assist. US 5-0-2.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Hillel 1, Miami Country Day 0: Moises Bendahan goal. Fred Nudel shutout.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ La Salle 4, Mast 1: Valentina Pafumi 2 goals. Anabel Toledo goal. Olivia Flood goal, assist. LS 9-0-2.
▪ Ferguson 6, Varela 0: Sophia Samarjich 2 goals. Kathryn Velez goal. Chloe Ward shutout.
▪ Monarch Knights 3, Piper 2: Taylor Dicuia 2 goals. Brianna Pineiro goal.
▪ Mourning 8, Northwestern 0: Xeena Rodriguez 2 goals. Elvimar Alvarez goal. Chiara Calcagno goal. Nity De-Mier goal. Vanessa Lauenstein goal. Dejanee Parms goal, assist. Allison Wax goal. Yasmil Bruno 2 assists. Vanessa Cristancho assist. Anastasia Zaytseva shutout. ATM 4-4.
▪ Coral Reef 2, Palmetto 0: Rayquel Berry goal. Tianna Rivera goal. Montana Ligman shutout. CR 9-0-0.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Coral Park 3, Miami High 0: Hucely Hernandez 2 goals. Mabi Vargas goal. Carolina Dominguez assist. Madeline Perez assist. Natalie Diaz shutout. CP 3-4.
▪ TERRA 6, Krop 1: Carolina Schooley goal. Sofia Aviles 3 goals, assist. Madeline Dawson 3 saves. Karina Bermudez 2 goals, 3 assists.
