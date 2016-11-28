Coral Reef girls shut out Miami Springs

With a combined record of 15-0, it was a matchup of girls’ soccer elite in Miami-Dade County under the lights on Monday night when Coral Reef and Miami Springs squared off at Stafford Park in Miami Springs.
And when it was over, it was the Barracudas, ranked No. 2 in the county, who walked off still perfect following a 3-0 victory over Miami Springs to improve their record to 7-0 while Springs, ranked No. 3, fell to 9-1. Lourdes is the No. 1-ranked team.
With the halftime whistle about to blow, the game was still scoreless when Reef broke through. That’s when Bianca Mandrini fed a perfect centering pass to Paige Nunez (the coach’s daughter) in front of the net. She then knocked it past Springs keeper and FIU commit Brianna Gomez.
Coral Reef put the game away in the first 10 minutes of the second half when Rayquel Berry turned on a shot from a severe left angle and found the top right corner of the net in the 47th minute and, five minutes after that, Mandrini knocked one home to complete the scoring.
MORE GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ St. Brendan 6, Doral Academy 3: Alexa Dussaq 2 goals. Mercedes Cordovi 2 goals. Adri Diaz goal. Barbara Silva goal. SB 8-2.
▪ Lourdes 8, Miami Beach 0: Niki Molina 2 goals, 2 assists. Kat Molina 2 goals. Emma Bryan goal, assist. Natalie Silberman goal. Victoria Muñoz goal. Amanda Puig Shutout. LOU 7-1. MB 8-1.
▪ Hillel 8, Posnack 0: Rachelle Mucriano 4 goals, 2 assists. Vanessa Gonik goal. Ilana Stieberman goal. Ali Wolf goal, 3 assists. HIL 3-3.
▪ North Broward Prep 3, Park Vista 1: Morgan Sherman goal, 2 assists. Morgan Newman goal, assist. Bat-Ella Pessah goal. Sam Susi 4 saves. NBP 8-1-0.
▪ Archimedean 6, Greater Miami Academy 1: Tatiana Mancera 3 goals, assist. Jaylene Trujillo goal, 2 assists. Emely Acobo 2 assists. Isabella Garcia goal. Daphne Aranda goal. ARC 7-1-0.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 6, West Broward 0: Bella Dorsey 4 goals. Chloe O'Neill goal, assist. Autumn Bell goal. Abnby Pangallo, Kailey Homoky shutout. STA 7-0. WB 5-1-1.
▪ Stoneman Douglas 9, Monarch 0: Jamie Morris 4 goals, 2 assists. Isabella Zapata 2 goals. Samantha Tobar goal, 3 assists. Cloe Groulx goal. Madison Ciccone goal. Yordan Scales assist. Arielle Hafetz assist. SD 6-2.
▪ Southwest 0, Braddock 0: Fairuts Avila shutout. Diana Valdes shutout. SW 4-4-1.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ Palmer Trinity 8, Archbishop Coleman Carroll 0: Andrew Watson 2 goals, 2 assists. Henry Fernandez goal. Alberto Franceschi goal, 2 assists. Alejandro Alvarez goal. Nicolas Ludwig 2 goals, assist. Andres Jimenez goal.
▪ Miami Country Day 3, Marathon 1: Dre Medici goal. Nico Arriola goal. Khalil Winder goal. Arthur Caravellas 2 assists. MCD 5-1-1.
▪ Belen 3, Reagan 1: Fran Castaños goal, assist. Sebastian Restrepo goal. Juan Pereira goal. Nico Sosa assist. Francesco Armstrong assist. BEL 5-1.
▪ Mater Academy 3, Sunset 0: Yandry Guerra goal. Alejandro Martinez goal. Alejandro Gomez goal.
▪ American Heritage Plantation 2, Mourning 0: Benjamin Grossi goal. Landon Lupo goal. Jonathan Gomes shutout. DEF: Gerard Cabrera. AHP 5-0-1.
▪ Varela 1, Homestead 0: Luis Alvarez goal. Gabrielle Mazzucca goal. Jeffrey Moreira shutout.
▪ Archimedean 5, International Studies 2: Jourdan Zojaji goal, 2 assists. Roberto Arias goal, assist. Michael Villegas goal, assist. David Cuitiva goal. Dario Bovea Jr. goal. ARC 3-1-1.
▪ Ransom Everglades 3, Somerset Academy 2: Michael Colonna goal. Matias Junghan goal. Carlos Esber goal. RE 6-0.
▪ Palmetto 2, Ferguson 1: Marcus Young goal. Santiago Diaz goal. PAL 1-1-2
▪ Coral Reef 2, South Dade 1: Julian Urrea goal. Faustino Yanes assist.
▪ Braddock 0, Southwest 0: Helmis Alvarez shutout. DEF: Lazaro Salamanca, Santi Garica. BRA 3-3-1.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Pine Crest 80, Trinity Christian 18: PC (5-1): Haley Mordis 14, Maria Ballesteros 17, Trinity Garbarsky 15.
▪ Flanagan 66, Piper 28: FLA (3-1): Mompelas 19, Luvin 16, Howard 14. Rebound: Mompelas 9. HT: 34-12 FLA.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Reagan 56, Coral Park 52: RR (1-0): Marvil 15, Fernandez 14 , Sweet 12, Burgos 9, Prince 4, Basso 2. CP: Erwin 17 , Richie 11, Christian 8, Joe H 8, Manny 6, Osmin 2. Three-pointers: Marvil 3, Fernandez 2, Sweet 2. Assists: Burgos 5, Sweet 3, Fernandez 3. HT: RR 25-17.
▪ Hillel 45, Key West 40: KW (0-2): Z. Jefferson 9, Howard 7, Paz 7, HIL (3-1): Rosenthal 18, Beda 10, Klainbaum 6, Brener 5, Ayache 4, Zaken 2. HT: 20-9 HIL. 3-pointers: Rosenthal 2, Z. Jefferson 2, Beda, Paz, E. Jefferson. Rebounds: Brener 12, Klainbaum 12. Assists: Klainbaum 5. Steals: Beda 3, Klainbaum 3. Blocks: Klainbaum 3.
