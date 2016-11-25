Champagnat advances to state title game

Champagnat Catholic’s defense garnered more turnovers than the offense did first downs – forget about points – through the first two and a half quarters of their Class 2A State Semifinal against St. Petersburg Northside Christian.
Then, the Lions started to get the ball to wide receiver Mark Britt, Donovan Georges kept getting Northside quarterback Griffin Alstott and now Champagnat (10-1) can get on up to the Class 2A State Championship game after a 14-3 win.
Georges’ fumble recovery at the Lions’ 30 stopped Northside’s first second half drive when a score looked as if it would be a mortal wound to Champagnat. Three plays later, Britt took a swing pass – actually a lateral – 15 yards to convert a third and 5. His 26-yard catch over the middle got the Lions to the Northside 26.
To close the drive, on third and 15, he outjumped a defender, juggled, tumbled and held on to a 30-yard touchdown bomb from Kevin Desources. A 5-yard fade to towering Gregory Rosseau gave Champagnat cushion they didn’t need.
The Lions defense came up with an interception, three fumbles and countless sacks to end the Mustangs’ season.
