High School Sports

November 25, 2016 4:16 PM

Miami Herald high school football scoreboard: Southridge leads Coral Gables in 4th

By George Richards



▪ CLASS 8A

4-8A championship: Southridge 22, Coral Gables 10 - 4th

3-8A championship: Delray Atlantic at Deerfield Beach, 7:30

▪ CLASS 7A

4-7A championship: St. Thomas Aquinas v. Mater Academy (Milander), 7:30

▪ CLASS 6A

4-6A championship: Carol City at Daytona Beach Mainland, 7:30

▪ CLASS 5A

4-5A championship: American Heritage at Orlando Bishop Moore, 7:30

▪ CLASS 4A

State semifinal: Booker T. Washington at Cocoa, 7:30

▪ CLASS 3A

State semifinal: Chaminade at Melbourne Central Catholic, 7:30

▪ CLASS 2A

State semifinal: St. Pete Northside Christian vs. Champagnat Catholic (Curtis), 7:30

