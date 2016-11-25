Miami Herald high school football scoreboard: Southridge leads Coral Gables in 4th

▪ CLASS 8A
4-8A championship: Southridge 22, Coral Gables 10 - 4th
.@kemoregamble15 makes a great one-handed catch for a 18-yard TD on pass from Michael Cox. Then catches 2 point pass 15-3 @RidgeSpartansFB— Andre Fernandez (@AndreMHsports) November 25, 2016
3-8A championship: Delray Atlantic at Deerfield Beach, 7:30
▪ CLASS 7A
4-7A championship: St. Thomas Aquinas v. Mater Academy (Milander), 7:30
Five St. Thomas Aquinas players suspended for Friday’s game https://t.co/qE26FfxZhi @HeraldSports @HeraldSportsHS— Andre Fernandez (@AndreMHsports) November 23, 2016
▪ CLASS 6A
4-6A championship: Carol City at Daytona Beach Mainland, 7:30
▪ CLASS 5A
4-5A championship: American Heritage at Orlando Bishop Moore, 7:30
▪ CLASS 4A
State semifinal: Booker T. Washington at Cocoa, 7:30
Rushing offense and defense key for Booker T. Washington, writes @AndreMHsports. https://t.co/DO3b9OPFkM pic.twitter.com/KzzptoocPg— Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) November 22, 2016
▪ CLASS 3A
State semifinal: Chaminade at Melbourne Central Catholic, 7:30
Local teams must overcome tough road obstacles https://t.co/Vu9TqdB6gk @CMLionsFootball @CarolCity_FB @MiamiBTW_FB @CMLions @AH__Athletics— Andre Fernandez (@AndreMHsports) November 25, 2016
▪ CLASS 2A
State semifinal: St. Pete Northside Christian vs. Champagnat Catholic (Curtis), 7:30
Comments