Local teams must overcome tough road obstacles

1:12 Colombians celebrate the signing of a new peace deal Pause

0:39 Motorcycle daredevil pops wheelies on a Miami causeway

0:33 Adam Gase talks about focusing on positives, after victory over Rams

0:44 Police car nearly strikes children during pursuit of stolen vehicle

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

1:37 The Florida Panthers spend Thanksgiving outside of the playoffs (with 62 games still to be played)

0:53 The Naked Cowboy sings Trump song in Trump Tower

1:41 A closer look at the T. rex after dinosaur fossil discovery

2:15 Behind the scenes look at the world's largest cruise ship