Five St. Thomas Aquinas players suspended for Friday’s game

The Florida High School Athletic Association suspended five St. Thomas Aquinas football players Wednesday for their actions during a postgame brawl between the Raiders and Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer that occurred this past Friday.
The FHSAA also suspended five Dwyer players, but did not release those names or any of the names of the five Aquinas players that were suspended.
The incident occurred this past Friday after the Raiders’ 37-0 victory in a Region 4-7A semifinal at St. Thomas Aquinas as both teams lined up to shake hands as is customary following high school football games.
Players were separated after the brawl broke out by coaches, team officials and local police on hand.
"The suspensions are effective immediately," said FHSAA spokesperson Kyle Niblett in a statement released Friday. "Along with the FHSAA’s discipline, we have been notified by both schools that they have added additional disciplinary actions."
Niblett said the investigation into the incident is still ongoing and should be concluded by next week at which point the FHSAA would inform both schools as to the full length of each suspension as well as any potential financial penalties or program restrictions.
"Given the time-sensitive nature of the investigation due to a shortened work week, the FHSAA would like to publicly thank both high schools for quickly helping the FHSAA identify the student-athletes involved."
Niblett said the FHSAA will not comment further on the matter until next week.
St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2), which is ranked No. 9 nationally by USA Today, is scheduled to play Mater Academy (10-1) in the regional final round Friday at Milander Park.
Aquinas is seeking to become the first Broward County team to win three consecutive state championships.
Miami-Dade County
Basketball
GIRLS
▪ Late Tuesday - Lourdes 86, South Miami 9: Top scorers: Lopez 21, Jo. Vazquez 11, Codispoti 9. Lour 3-2.
BOYS
▪ Late Tuesday - Ferguson 74, Varela 59: Ferg: Rodriguez 16, Osceola 14, Smith 2, Morillo 6, Garcia 1, Alpert 16, Gayoso 6, Baez 10, Lopez 2. Var: Hidalgo 4, Larios 6, Valdes 7, Lopez 3, Echavaria 19, Abbate 6, Delrio 3, Brizuela 13. Half: Ferg 41-28. Reb: Baez 11. Ast: Rodriguez 6.
Soccer
GIRLS
▪ Late Tuesday - Palmetto 6, Homestead 0: Mary Franceschi shutout; 6 players scored.
▪ Late Tuesday - Miami Country Day 4, Pine Crest 0: Isabella Allen 2 goals; Ava Hansen and Laurel Ivory 1 goal, 1 assist each; MCD 7-1.
Broward County
Soccer
GIRLS
▪ Late Tuesday - Coconut Creek 4, Ely 0: Ashley Ramsumair 2 goals; Racquelle Moore 1 goal; Ruth Silas 1 goal. CCrk 4-2.
BOYS
▪ Late Tuesday - Ely 1, Coconut Creek 0: Leonardo Mildor scored winner on PK. Ely 4-1-2, CCrk 0-3-2.
▪ Late Tuesday - Coral Springs Charter 5, Miami Country Day 2: Clark Lassalle 3 goals; Ryan Schemtob 2 goals; Moises Iriarte and Pablo Gutierrez 1 goal each; MCD 4-1-1.
Basketball
BOYS
▪ Late Tuesday - Calvary Christian 50, Pine Crest 26
Comments