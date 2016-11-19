High School Sports

November 19, 2016 10:54 PM

Gulliver girls’ basketball tops Aquinas

From Miami Herald Staff Reports

Mikayla Thomas scored 25 points and Alana Pinder added 14 as the Gulliver Prep girls’ basketball team defeated St. Thomas Aquinas 64-49 on Saturday.

In this battle of the Raiders, Shannon Kunkel added 11 points and Abby Joseph had six points. Brittney Tyre contributed five points, Leah Boyd four points and Jenna Kaplan three points.

Gulliver (2-1) led 31-22 at halftime.

More basketball

GIRLS

▪ Duke Johnson Shoot-Out at Norland: Hialeah 75, Doral 67: HIA (2-0): Celestine 28, Jones 17, Manhertz 17, Betties 6, Brown 4, Darote 3. Doral: Barrios 23, Martinez 18, Sanders 11, Torres 6, Vega 4, Bubio 3, Guerrere 32. 3-ptrs: Barrios 6, Martinez 5, Celestine, Brown, Manhertz, Bubio, Sanders, Guerrere. Reb: Celestine 11. Steals: Betties 6. Asts: Betties 8.

▪ Miami Country Day School 43, Montverde Academy 30: MCD (2-0): C. Lewis 8, K. Marshall 8, M. Alvarez 12, D. Jackson 4, A. Berry 8, S. Shaw 3. MA: P. Browning 19, E. Dumas 2, I. Primo 3, L. McPeek 2, A. Davis 2, K. Kozlova 2. Half: MCD 24-12. 3-ptrs: Lewis 1, Alvarez 4, Shaw 1, Browning 2, Primo 1. Reb: Marshall 8. Asts: Lewis 6. Steals: Lewis 5, Alvarez 5. Blks: Alvarez 1, Jackson 1, Berry 1.

▪ Miami High 50, Fort Pierce Central 26: MH: McReynolds 1, Gomez 2, Whitley 3, Perez 10, Scott 3, Weldon 6, Buckner 8, Wilson 7, Ward 3, Rachel 6, Washington 3. Reb: Ward 1, Scott 1, Buckner 1, Weldon 1, Wilson 10. Asts: Buckner 4, J.Rodriguez 5.

▪ SLAM 57, Hollywood Christian 27: SLAM: Marta Franco 22, Arielys Rodriquez 13, Jailene Garcia 6.

▪ Booker T. Washington 65, Mater Academy 9: BTW: Godwin 26, Burke 13, Durant 9, Brown 6, Harris 5, Nelson 4, Leonard 2. Mater: Borroto 4, Martinez 3, Morrero 2. 3-ptrs: Burke, Durant, Harris, Martinez.

▪ Coral Gables 38, Braddock 42: CG: Johnson 9, Gaudin 4, Luis 5, Jimenez 2, Billings 3, Walton 13, Lamadriz 2. Brd: Hernandez 9, Lopez 17, Alaniz 2, McIntyre 4, Artola 8, Santibanez 2. Half: CG 19-13.

▪ Winter Haven 65, Miami High 33: MH: Coleen Buckner 10 pts, 6 rebs; Shekinah Rachel 7 pts, 10 rebs, 4blks.

BOYS

▪ Jacksonville Preseason Classic: Miami High 58, Andrew Jackson 53 (OT): MH: Garcia 2, Jean-Jacques 10, Mera 18, Reyes 1, Francisco 9, Davila 1, Duncan 12, Freeman 4, Nicolas 2. AJ: Bradley 9, Curry 29, Myers 2, Daniels 6, Knox 1, Case 4. Half: MH 26-24. 3-ptrs: Mera 2, Francisco 1, Duncan 3, Curry 3. Reb: Mera 12, Francisco 12. Steals: Duncan 4, Jean-Jacques 4, Reyes 4. Asts: Reyes 7. Blks: Francisco 4.

▪ Akerman TipOff Classic: Florida Christian 68, Keys Gate 48; Gulliver Prep 70, SLAM 63.

Soccer

GIRLS

▪ St. Brendan 4, Southwest 0: Adri Diaz goal; Kristen Maestu goal; Jessica Botero goal; Gkps Christal Padron, Bella Silar shutout. StB 7-1.

▪ Mourning 8, Miami Jackson 0: Valery Vasquez 2 goals, 2 assists; Yasmil Bruno 2 goals; Allison Wax 2 goals; Aldana Bordon 1 goal; Chiara Calcagno 1 goal; Gkp Daniela Periana 3rd shutout. Mourn 3-4.

▪ Miami Beach 10, Hialeah Gardens 2: Leslie Mendoza 3 goals; Samantha Wald 5 goals; Julie Hontou 1 goal; Maite Sanchez 1 goal. MB 7-0.

▪ Miami Palmetto 2, Ferguson 0: Maddie Wise 1 goal; Emily Lamas 1 goal; Gkp Mary Franceschi saved penalty kick to preserve shutout. MP 3-2.

▪ Palmer Trinity 9, Marathon 1: Alberto Franceschi 2 goals, 3 assists; Henry Fernandez 1 goal; Francesco Cimo 1 goal; Andrew Watson 1 goal, 3 assists; Andres Jimenez 1 goal; Jonathon Ludwig 3 goals, 1 assist.

▪ Pine Crest 1, Westminster Academy 0: Karlie Pollock winning goal; Skylar Pollock 5th shutout

BOYS

▪ Columbus 2, Ferguson 0: Julian Sara 1 goal; Jose Gonzalez 1 goal; Gkp Lucas Medina third shutout. Col 6-0-1.

Football

CAROL CITY 34,

NORTHWESTERN 27

CC

NW

First downs

18

13

Rushes-yards

23-97

38-99

Passing yards

288

113

Passes

16-28-1

10-16-0

Punts

0-38

3-38

Fumbles-lost

2-1

0-0

Penalties-yards

7-55

10-93

Field goals-att

0-0

0-0

Carol City

0

13

7

14--34

Northwestern

6

7

7

7--27

SCORING SUMMARY

NW-D. Davis 5 pass from Atwell (kick blocked)

CC-Dingle 28 pass from Smith (kick failed)

NW-K. Davis 92 kickoff return (Carter kick)

CC-Dingle 12 pass from Smith (Carter kick)

NW-Livingston 15 pass from Atwell (Flores kick)

CC-Tucker 33 pass from Smith (Carter kick)

CC-Davis 1 run (Carter kick)

NW-Moore 8 pass from Atwell (Flores kick)

CC-Tucker 20 pass from Floyd (Carter kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing (att-yds) -- CC: Dingle 1-(-7), Smith 5-11, Horne Jr. 6-23, Davis 4-27, Floyd 7-43. NW: Livingston 1-(-10), Henry 1-(-1), Hammett 3-6, Davis 4-10, Louis 4-15, Atwell 25-79.

Passing (comp-att-int, yds)-- CC: Floyd 6-8-0, 92, Smith 10-20-1, 196. NW: Atwell 10-16-0, 113.

Receiving (rec-yds-TD) -- CC: Davis 2-31, Williams 2-70, Dingle 5-82, Tucker 7-95. NW: Davis 1-5, Henry 1-13, Adams 2-18, Hill 1-18, Livingston 2-26, Moore 3-33.

AMERICAN HER. 10,

CARDINAL GIBBONS 7

CG

AH

First downs

9

14

Rushes-yards

15--24

39-184

Passing yards

145

41

Passes

10-27-2

5-11-0

Punts

7-35

4-39

Fumbles-lost

1-0

2-2

Penalties-yards

7-68

10-112

Field goals-att

0-0

1-1

Cardinal Gibbons

0

0

7

0--7

American Heritage

3

0

0

7--10

SCORING SUMMARY

AH-FG Thomson 30

CG-Astle fumble recovery in end zone (Cerra kick)

AH-Brown 1 run (Thomson kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing (att-yds) -- CG: Scalzo 7-(-23), Riggins 4-(-12), Lemon 4-11. AH: Nelson 2-(-2), Fleury 1-2, Johnson 6-40, Brown 10-43, Jones 20-101.

Passing (comp-att-int, yds)-- CG: Scalzo 10-27-2, 145. AH: Brown 5-11-0, 41.

Receiving (rec-yds-TD) -- CG: Decius 1-8, Riggins 1-14, Bostic III 1-14, Dunmore 2-53, Sandy 5-56. AH: Alexander 1-5, Nelson 3-14, Jones 1-22.

MATER ACAD. CH. 14,

MCARTHUR 13

McA

MAC

First downs

11

16

Rushes-yards

25-152

32-84

Passing yards

134

152

Passes

6-17-0

13-25-1

Punts

4-17

7-35

Fumbles-lost

2-2

1-0

Penalties-yards

14-110

15-145

Field goals-att

0-1

0-0

McArthur

0

7

0

6--13

Mater Academy Charter

0

7

0

7--14

SCORING SUMMARY

MAT - Roberts 39 pass from Hanna (Chiquillo kick)

MAC - Harris 8 pass from Jones (Zapatta kick)

MAC - Denson 62 pass from Jones (kick failed)

MAT - Gallimore 2 pass from Hanna (Chiquillo kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing (att-yds) -- McA: Branton 1-(-4), Jones 2-(-3), Denson 1-2, Lucdor 1-2, Kendrick 1-6, Pradel 6-32, Cooper 13-117. Mater: Hanna 10-(-15), Benton 1-6, Cooney 1-6, Lesane 3-33, Doriscar 17-54.

Passing (comp-att-int, yds)-- McA: Jones 6-17-0, 134. Mater: Hanna 13-25-1, 152.

Receiving (rec-yds-TD) -- McA: Harris 1-8, Lucdor 1-13, Cooper 2-20, Watt 1-31, Denson 1-62. Mater: Benton 2-29, Gallimore 4-31, Doriscar 3-36, Roberts 4-56.

ST. THOMAS AQU. 37,

PBG-DWYER 0

DWY

STA

First downs

5

8

Rushes-yards

14-30

32-144

Passing yards

37

125

Passes

7-17-0

11-21-0

Punts

6-35

6-34

Fumbles-lost

2-2

2-0

Penalties-yards

6-45

8-65

Field goals-att

0-0

3-3

Dwyer

0

0

0

0--0

St. Thomas Aquinas

7

20

10

0--37

SCORING SUMMARY

STA - Bryan 33 pass from Allen (Salani kick)

STA - Salani 34 FG

STA - Harley 33 pass from Allen (Salani kick)

STA - Salani 41 FG

STA - Palmer 4 pass from Allen (Salani kick)

STA - Salani 29 FG

STA - Shelton 9 fumble return (Salani kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing (att-yds) -- DWY: Omans 1-2, Centeio 2-11, Willis 11-17. STA: Bryan 3-(-4), Llewellyn 5-(-1), Allen 2-2, Harley 1-3, Moore 2-10, Rhoden 3-11, Fillichio 1-11, Epstein 15-112.

Passing (comp-att-int, yds)-- DWY: Omans 1-2-0, -3, Centeio 6-15-0, 40. STA: Fillichio 1-1-0, 2, Allen 10-20-0, 123.

Receiving (rec-yds-TD) -- DWY: Oldham 1-4, Kasten 2-10, Luke 1-11, Jonas 3-12. STA: Veillard 1-2, Moore 2-6, Epstein 1-7, Palmer 2-15, Harley 3-42, Bryan 2-43.

DEERFIELD BCH 10,

FLANAGAN 7

DB

Flan

First downs

5

9

Rushes-yards

24-31

25-51

Passing yards

67

112

Passes

9-22-0

17-24-3

Punts

Fumbles-lost

1-1

3-1

Penalties-yards

11-93

8-60

Field goals-att

1-1

0-0

Deerfield Beach

3

0

0

7--10

Flanagan

0

0

0

7--7

SCORING SUMMARY

DB-FG Rivera 35

DB-Jeudy 41 interception return (Rivera kick)

FL-Samuels 1 run (Renderos kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing (att-yds) -- DB: Holm 4-(-1), Knighton 10-5, Norwood 10-27. Flan: Hicks 3-(-1), Johnson 4-13, Samuels 18-39.

Passing (comp-att-int, yds)-- DB: Brown 1-1-0, 25, Holm 8-21-0, 42. Flan: Samuels 17-24-3, 112.

Receiving (rec-yds-TD) -- DB: McCoy 1-(-2), Bradley 1-0, Jeudy 1-4, Knighton 2-11, Green 1-25, Henley 2-29. Flan: Henley 1-5, Stern 1-8, Thomas 5-34, Thomas 10-65.

CHAMINADE-M. 30,

OXBRIDGE 13

OXB

CM

First downs

15

14

Rushes-yards

26-84

31-223

Passing yards

251

115

Passes

14-21-2

5-16-0

Punts

-

-

Fumbles-lost

2-2

0-0

Penalties-yards

10-105

11-90

Field goals-att

0-0

0-0

Oxbridge

0

6

7

0--13

Chaminade-Madonna

13

0

3

14--30

SCORING SUMMARY

CM- Williams 79 pass from Colombi (Longman kick)

CM- Longman 25 FG

CM- Longman 47 FG

OXB- Meeks 1 run (kick fail)

OXB- Smith 65 pass from Richardson (Meyer kick)

CM- Longman 21 FG

CM- Shivers 97 run (Longman kick)

CM- Hawkins fumble recovery (Longman kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing (att-yds) -- OXB: Robinson 1-1, Slincieux 4-10, Meeks 10-20, Richardson 6-24, Carter 5-29. CM: Smith 1-6, White 4-14, Colombi 5-32, Shivers 21-171.

Passing (comp-att-int, yds)-- OXB: Richardson 14-21-2, 251. CM: Colombi 5-16-0, 115.

Receiving (rec-yds-TD) -- OXB: King 1-1, Meeks 1-10, Socha 4-39, Slincieux 3-50, Smith 5-151. CM: Richardson 1-9, Williams 1-12, Ali 2-15, Williams 1-79.

SOUTHRIDGE 26,

MIAMI PALMETTO 0

Palm

Sridge

First downs

6

16

Rushes-yards

28-49

33-177

Passing yards

102

103

Passes

7-21-2

8-18-1

Punts

-

-

Fumbles-lost

4-2

3-1

Penalties-yards

12-95

12-115

Field goals-att

0-0

0-0

Miami Palmetto

0

0

0

0--0

Southridge

7

13

6

0--26

SCORING SUMMARY

Sridge: Brandon James 5 fumble return (Michael Cox kick)

Sridge: Mark Pope 26 pass from Cox (Cox kick)

Sridge: Antwan Collier 26 INT return (Jose Moran kick failed)

Sridge: Trevlin Payne 1 run (Moran kick failed)

Individual Statistics

Rushing (att-yds) -- Palm: Kelson 5-(-14), Howard 1-0, Lowson 1-2, Flowers 21-61. SRidge: Cox 4-(-3), Pope 1-8, Payne 10-27, Reese 5-27, Thompson 10-58, Collier 3-60.

Passing (comp-att-int, yds)-- Palm: Lowson 0-3-0, 0, Kelson 7-18-2, 102. SRidge: Cox 3-7-0, 49, Payne 5-11-1, 54.

Receiving (rec-yds-TD) -- Palm: Howard 1-2, Thomas 2-42, Hardy 4-58. SRidge: Hunter 1-19, Scott 4-41, Pope 3-43.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

St. Thomas routs Palm Beach Dwyer, 37-0, in regional semifinal

View more video

High School Sports Schedule and Score

Play of the week


Get your videos in! Upload your best sports moves and you can win $1,000 for your school's Athletic Department.

Sports Videos