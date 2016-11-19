Gulliver girls’ basketball tops Aquinas

Mikayla Thomas scored 25 points and Alana Pinder added 14 as the Gulliver Prep girls’ basketball team defeated St. Thomas Aquinas 64-49 on Saturday.
In this battle of the Raiders, Shannon Kunkel added 11 points and Abby Joseph had six points. Brittney Tyre contributed five points, Leah Boyd four points and Jenna Kaplan three points.
Gulliver (2-1) led 31-22 at halftime.
GIRLS
▪ Duke Johnson Shoot-Out at Norland: Hialeah 75, Doral 67: HIA (2-0): Celestine 28, Jones 17, Manhertz 17, Betties 6, Brown 4, Darote 3. Doral: Barrios 23, Martinez 18, Sanders 11, Torres 6, Vega 4, Bubio 3, Guerrere 32. 3-ptrs: Barrios 6, Martinez 5, Celestine, Brown, Manhertz, Bubio, Sanders, Guerrere. Reb: Celestine 11. Steals: Betties 6. Asts: Betties 8.
▪ Miami Country Day School 43, Montverde Academy 30: MCD (2-0): C. Lewis 8, K. Marshall 8, M. Alvarez 12, D. Jackson 4, A. Berry 8, S. Shaw 3. MA: P. Browning 19, E. Dumas 2, I. Primo 3, L. McPeek 2, A. Davis 2, K. Kozlova 2. Half: MCD 24-12. 3-ptrs: Lewis 1, Alvarez 4, Shaw 1, Browning 2, Primo 1. Reb: Marshall 8. Asts: Lewis 6. Steals: Lewis 5, Alvarez 5. Blks: Alvarez 1, Jackson 1, Berry 1.
▪ Miami High 50, Fort Pierce Central 26: MH: McReynolds 1, Gomez 2, Whitley 3, Perez 10, Scott 3, Weldon 6, Buckner 8, Wilson 7, Ward 3, Rachel 6, Washington 3. Reb: Ward 1, Scott 1, Buckner 1, Weldon 1, Wilson 10. Asts: Buckner 4, J.Rodriguez 5.
▪ SLAM 57, Hollywood Christian 27: SLAM: Marta Franco 22, Arielys Rodriquez 13, Jailene Garcia 6.
▪ Booker T. Washington 65, Mater Academy 9: BTW: Godwin 26, Burke 13, Durant 9, Brown 6, Harris 5, Nelson 4, Leonard 2. Mater: Borroto 4, Martinez 3, Morrero 2. 3-ptrs: Burke, Durant, Harris, Martinez.
▪ Coral Gables 38, Braddock 42: CG: Johnson 9, Gaudin 4, Luis 5, Jimenez 2, Billings 3, Walton 13, Lamadriz 2. Brd: Hernandez 9, Lopez 17, Alaniz 2, McIntyre 4, Artola 8, Santibanez 2. Half: CG 19-13.
▪ Winter Haven 65, Miami High 33: MH: Coleen Buckner 10 pts, 6 rebs; Shekinah Rachel 7 pts, 10 rebs, 4blks.
BOYS
▪ Jacksonville Preseason Classic: Miami High 58, Andrew Jackson 53 (OT): MH: Garcia 2, Jean-Jacques 10, Mera 18, Reyes 1, Francisco 9, Davila 1, Duncan 12, Freeman 4, Nicolas 2. AJ: Bradley 9, Curry 29, Myers 2, Daniels 6, Knox 1, Case 4. Half: MH 26-24. 3-ptrs: Mera 2, Francisco 1, Duncan 3, Curry 3. Reb: Mera 12, Francisco 12. Steals: Duncan 4, Jean-Jacques 4, Reyes 4. Asts: Reyes 7. Blks: Francisco 4.
▪ Akerman TipOff Classic: Florida Christian 68, Keys Gate 48; Gulliver Prep 70, SLAM 63.
Soccer
GIRLS
▪ St. Brendan 4, Southwest 0: Adri Diaz goal; Kristen Maestu goal; Jessica Botero goal; Gkps Christal Padron, Bella Silar shutout. StB 7-1.
▪ Mourning 8, Miami Jackson 0: Valery Vasquez 2 goals, 2 assists; Yasmil Bruno 2 goals; Allison Wax 2 goals; Aldana Bordon 1 goal; Chiara Calcagno 1 goal; Gkp Daniela Periana 3rd shutout. Mourn 3-4.
▪ Miami Beach 10, Hialeah Gardens 2: Leslie Mendoza 3 goals; Samantha Wald 5 goals; Julie Hontou 1 goal; Maite Sanchez 1 goal. MB 7-0.
▪ Miami Palmetto 2, Ferguson 0: Maddie Wise 1 goal; Emily Lamas 1 goal; Gkp Mary Franceschi saved penalty kick to preserve shutout. MP 3-2.
▪ Palmer Trinity 9, Marathon 1: Alberto Franceschi 2 goals, 3 assists; Henry Fernandez 1 goal; Francesco Cimo 1 goal; Andrew Watson 1 goal, 3 assists; Andres Jimenez 1 goal; Jonathon Ludwig 3 goals, 1 assist.
▪ Pine Crest 1, Westminster Academy 0: Karlie Pollock winning goal; Skylar Pollock 5th shutout
BOYS
▪ Columbus 2, Ferguson 0: Julian Sara 1 goal; Jose Gonzalez 1 goal; Gkp Lucas Medina third shutout. Col 6-0-1.
Football
CAROL CITY 34,
NORTHWESTERN 27
CC
NW
First downs
18
13
Rushes-yards
23-97
38-99
Passing yards
288
113
Passes
16-28-1
10-16-0
Punts
0-38
3-38
Fumbles-lost
2-1
0-0
Penalties-yards
7-55
10-93
Field goals-att
0-0
0-0
Carol City
0
13
7
14--34
Northwestern
6
7
7
7--27
SCORING SUMMARY
NW-D. Davis 5 pass from Atwell (kick blocked)
CC-Dingle 28 pass from Smith (kick failed)
NW-K. Davis 92 kickoff return (Carter kick)
CC-Dingle 12 pass from Smith (Carter kick)
NW-Livingston 15 pass from Atwell (Flores kick)
CC-Tucker 33 pass from Smith (Carter kick)
CC-Davis 1 run (Carter kick)
NW-Moore 8 pass from Atwell (Flores kick)
CC-Tucker 20 pass from Floyd (Carter kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing (att-yds) -- CC: Dingle 1-(-7), Smith 5-11, Horne Jr. 6-23, Davis 4-27, Floyd 7-43. NW: Livingston 1-(-10), Henry 1-(-1), Hammett 3-6, Davis 4-10, Louis 4-15, Atwell 25-79.
Passing (comp-att-int, yds)-- CC: Floyd 6-8-0, 92, Smith 10-20-1, 196. NW: Atwell 10-16-0, 113.
Receiving (rec-yds-TD) -- CC: Davis 2-31, Williams 2-70, Dingle 5-82, Tucker 7-95. NW: Davis 1-5, Henry 1-13, Adams 2-18, Hill 1-18, Livingston 2-26, Moore 3-33.
AMERICAN HER. 10,
CARDINAL GIBBONS 7
CG
AH
First downs
9
14
Rushes-yards
15--24
39-184
Passing yards
145
41
Passes
10-27-2
5-11-0
Punts
7-35
4-39
Fumbles-lost
1-0
2-2
Penalties-yards
7-68
10-112
Field goals-att
0-0
1-1
Cardinal Gibbons
0
0
7
0--7
American Heritage
3
0
0
7--10
SCORING SUMMARY
AH-FG Thomson 30
CG-Astle fumble recovery in end zone (Cerra kick)
AH-Brown 1 run (Thomson kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing (att-yds) -- CG: Scalzo 7-(-23), Riggins 4-(-12), Lemon 4-11. AH: Nelson 2-(-2), Fleury 1-2, Johnson 6-40, Brown 10-43, Jones 20-101.
Passing (comp-att-int, yds)-- CG: Scalzo 10-27-2, 145. AH: Brown 5-11-0, 41.
Receiving (rec-yds-TD) -- CG: Decius 1-8, Riggins 1-14, Bostic III 1-14, Dunmore 2-53, Sandy 5-56. AH: Alexander 1-5, Nelson 3-14, Jones 1-22.
MATER ACAD. CH. 14,
MCARTHUR 13
McA
MAC
First downs
11
16
Rushes-yards
25-152
32-84
Passing yards
134
152
Passes
6-17-0
13-25-1
Punts
4-17
7-35
Fumbles-lost
2-2
1-0
Penalties-yards
14-110
15-145
Field goals-att
0-1
0-0
McArthur
0
7
0
6--13
Mater Academy Charter
0
7
0
7--14
SCORING SUMMARY
MAT - Roberts 39 pass from Hanna (Chiquillo kick)
MAC - Harris 8 pass from Jones (Zapatta kick)
MAC - Denson 62 pass from Jones (kick failed)
MAT - Gallimore 2 pass from Hanna (Chiquillo kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing (att-yds) -- McA: Branton 1-(-4), Jones 2-(-3), Denson 1-2, Lucdor 1-2, Kendrick 1-6, Pradel 6-32, Cooper 13-117. Mater: Hanna 10-(-15), Benton 1-6, Cooney 1-6, Lesane 3-33, Doriscar 17-54.
Passing (comp-att-int, yds)-- McA: Jones 6-17-0, 134. Mater: Hanna 13-25-1, 152.
Receiving (rec-yds-TD) -- McA: Harris 1-8, Lucdor 1-13, Cooper 2-20, Watt 1-31, Denson 1-62. Mater: Benton 2-29, Gallimore 4-31, Doriscar 3-36, Roberts 4-56.
ST. THOMAS AQU. 37,
PBG-DWYER 0
DWY
STA
First downs
5
8
Rushes-yards
14-30
32-144
Passing yards
37
125
Passes
7-17-0
11-21-0
Punts
6-35
6-34
Fumbles-lost
2-2
2-0
Penalties-yards
6-45
8-65
Field goals-att
0-0
3-3
Dwyer
0
0
0
0--0
St. Thomas Aquinas
7
20
10
0--37
SCORING SUMMARY
STA - Bryan 33 pass from Allen (Salani kick)
STA - Salani 34 FG
STA - Harley 33 pass from Allen (Salani kick)
STA - Salani 41 FG
STA - Palmer 4 pass from Allen (Salani kick)
STA - Salani 29 FG
STA - Shelton 9 fumble return (Salani kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing (att-yds) -- DWY: Omans 1-2, Centeio 2-11, Willis 11-17. STA: Bryan 3-(-4), Llewellyn 5-(-1), Allen 2-2, Harley 1-3, Moore 2-10, Rhoden 3-11, Fillichio 1-11, Epstein 15-112.
Passing (comp-att-int, yds)-- DWY: Omans 1-2-0, -3, Centeio 6-15-0, 40. STA: Fillichio 1-1-0, 2, Allen 10-20-0, 123.
Receiving (rec-yds-TD) -- DWY: Oldham 1-4, Kasten 2-10, Luke 1-11, Jonas 3-12. STA: Veillard 1-2, Moore 2-6, Epstein 1-7, Palmer 2-15, Harley 3-42, Bryan 2-43.
DEERFIELD BCH 10,
FLANAGAN 7
DB
Flan
First downs
5
9
Rushes-yards
24-31
25-51
Passing yards
67
112
Passes
9-22-0
17-24-3
Punts
Fumbles-lost
1-1
3-1
Penalties-yards
11-93
8-60
Field goals-att
1-1
0-0
Deerfield Beach
3
0
0
7--10
Flanagan
0
0
0
7--7
SCORING SUMMARY
DB-FG Rivera 35
DB-Jeudy 41 interception return (Rivera kick)
FL-Samuels 1 run (Renderos kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing (att-yds) -- DB: Holm 4-(-1), Knighton 10-5, Norwood 10-27. Flan: Hicks 3-(-1), Johnson 4-13, Samuels 18-39.
Passing (comp-att-int, yds)-- DB: Brown 1-1-0, 25, Holm 8-21-0, 42. Flan: Samuels 17-24-3, 112.
Receiving (rec-yds-TD) -- DB: McCoy 1-(-2), Bradley 1-0, Jeudy 1-4, Knighton 2-11, Green 1-25, Henley 2-29. Flan: Henley 1-5, Stern 1-8, Thomas 5-34, Thomas 10-65.
CHAMINADE-M. 30,
OXBRIDGE 13
OXB
CM
First downs
15
14
Rushes-yards
26-84
31-223
Passing yards
251
115
Passes
14-21-2
5-16-0
Punts
-
-
Fumbles-lost
2-2
0-0
Penalties-yards
10-105
11-90
Field goals-att
0-0
0-0
Oxbridge
0
6
7
0--13
Chaminade-Madonna
13
0
3
14--30
SCORING SUMMARY
CM- Williams 79 pass from Colombi (Longman kick)
CM- Longman 25 FG
CM- Longman 47 FG
OXB- Meeks 1 run (kick fail)
OXB- Smith 65 pass from Richardson (Meyer kick)
CM- Longman 21 FG
CM- Shivers 97 run (Longman kick)
CM- Hawkins fumble recovery (Longman kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing (att-yds) -- OXB: Robinson 1-1, Slincieux 4-10, Meeks 10-20, Richardson 6-24, Carter 5-29. CM: Smith 1-6, White 4-14, Colombi 5-32, Shivers 21-171.
Passing (comp-att-int, yds)-- OXB: Richardson 14-21-2, 251. CM: Colombi 5-16-0, 115.
Receiving (rec-yds-TD) -- OXB: King 1-1, Meeks 1-10, Socha 4-39, Slincieux 3-50, Smith 5-151. CM: Richardson 1-9, Williams 1-12, Ali 2-15, Williams 1-79.
SOUTHRIDGE 26,
MIAMI PALMETTO 0
Palm
Sridge
First downs
6
16
Rushes-yards
28-49
33-177
Passing yards
102
103
Passes
7-21-2
8-18-1
Punts
-
-
Fumbles-lost
4-2
3-1
Penalties-yards
12-95
12-115
Field goals-att
0-0
0-0
Miami Palmetto
0
0
0
0--0
Southridge
7
13
6
0--26
SCORING SUMMARY
Sridge: Brandon James 5 fumble return (Michael Cox kick)
Sridge: Mark Pope 26 pass from Cox (Cox kick)
Sridge: Antwan Collier 26 INT return (Jose Moran kick failed)
Sridge: Trevlin Payne 1 run (Moran kick failed)
Individual Statistics
Rushing (att-yds) -- Palm: Kelson 5-(-14), Howard 1-0, Lowson 1-2, Flowers 21-61. SRidge: Cox 4-(-3), Pope 1-8, Payne 10-27, Reese 5-27, Thompson 10-58, Collier 3-60.
Passing (comp-att-int, yds)-- Palm: Lowson 0-3-0, 0, Kelson 7-18-2, 102. SRidge: Cox 3-7-0, 49, Payne 5-11-1, 54.
Receiving (rec-yds-TD) -- Palm: Howard 1-2, Thomas 2-42, Hardy 4-58. SRidge: Hunter 1-19, Scott 4-41, Pope 3-43.
