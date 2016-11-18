High School Sports

November 18, 2016 11:01 PM

Champagnat’s strong defense lifts Lions to state semifinals

DAVID DRUCKER

Special to the Miami Herald

Champagnat Catholic defeated First Baptist in North Miami on Friday. The Lions defense forced three interceptions and a fumble — which was returned for a touchdown — as they moved into the state semifinals.

Champagnat (10-1) will play host to either Tampa Cambridge Christian or St. Pete Northside Christian next week, likely at North Miami Stadium. First Baptist ends its season 8-4.

Running back Darren Jones was the difference maker once again for Champagnat as his 2-yard touchdown run was all the Lions needed as the defense protected the score.

