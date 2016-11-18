Champagnat’s strong defense lifts Lions to state semifinals

Champagnat Catholic defeated First Baptist in North Miami on Friday. The Lions defense forced three interceptions and a fumble — which was returned for a touchdown — as they moved into the state semifinals.
Champagnat (10-1) will play host to either Tampa Cambridge Christian or St. Pete Northside Christian next week, likely at North Miami Stadium. First Baptist ends its season 8-4.
Running back Darren Jones was the difference maker once again for Champagnat as his 2-yard touchdown run was all the Lions needed as the defense protected the score.
Comments