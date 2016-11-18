Chaminade headed to states

After breaking a six-year streak of first-round exits, Chaminade-Madonna defeated Oxbridge Academy 30-13 in a region 4-3A final. The Lions are headed to the state semifinals and face either Melbourne or Clearwater’s Central Catholic next week.
The Lions led 16-13 in the fourth quarter and had the ball on their 3 before junior Shaun Shivers took a toss to the left side and, after breaking a tackle, broke free for a 97-yard touchdown.
“I knew if I kept pushing, I would finally break through,” said Shivers, an Auburn commit. “The offensive line kept making holes for me and I got the big run.”
Comments