November 18, 2016 10:55 PM

Southridge defense does it again, shuts out Palmetto en route to regional final

BY ALEX BUTLER

Special to the Miami Herald

Southridge’s defense did it again on Friday night.

The Spartans continued its run of not allowing a point since Sept. 16 as they shut out Palmetto 26-0 in a Region 4-8A semifinal.

Southridge (9-2) will play host to Coral Gables (10-1) next week in the region final.

“We are preaching shutouts,” coach Billy Rolle said. “They’ve been doing a good job. We try to shut the offense in practice out. At first we got a shutout or two, they we got two, three, and four. It became a goal after that.”

Leading the Southridge defense on Friday was defensive back Antwan Collier who returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown.

Brandon James started the scoring Friday, with a 5-yard fumble return for a score. Mark Pope’s 26-yard touchdown reception from Michael Cox and Collier’s score gave the Spartans a 20-0 halftime edge.

Trevlin Payne increased the lead to 26 points with a 1-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

“We challenge the offense that every time we get a score, they gotta get a score,” Collier said. “Our defense is good. When it comes to that goal line, we are gonna make a stop.

“No points. That’s our mindset.”

Palmetto ends its season 9-2.

