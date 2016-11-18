Southridge defense does it again, shuts out Palmetto en route to regional final

Southridge’s defense did it again on Friday night.
The Spartans continued its run of not allowing a point since Sept. 16 as they shut out Palmetto 26-0 in a Region 4-8A semifinal.
Southridge (9-2) will play host to Coral Gables (10-1) next week in the region final.
“We are preaching shutouts,” coach Billy Rolle said. “They’ve been doing a good job. We try to shut the offense in practice out. At first we got a shutout or two, they we got two, three, and four. It became a goal after that.”
Leading the Southridge defense on Friday was defensive back Antwan Collier who returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown.
Brandon James started the scoring Friday, with a 5-yard fumble return for a score. Mark Pope’s 26-yard touchdown reception from Michael Cox and Collier’s score gave the Spartans a 20-0 halftime edge.
Trevlin Payne increased the lead to 26 points with a 1-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
“We challenge the offense that every time we get a score, they gotta get a score,” Collier said. “Our defense is good. When it comes to that goal line, we are gonna make a stop.
“No points. That’s our mindset.”
Palmetto ends its season 9-2.
