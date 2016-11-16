Rosales steps down as Miami High football coach

Miami High coach Ivan Rosales announced this week he has stepped down from his coaching position with the Stingarees.
Rosales, who had previously coached at Ronald Reagan High as an assistant coach, spent the past four seasons as Miami High’s head coach, leading the Stingarees to two winning records and an additional 5-5 season.
Rosales compiled a 21-18 record over that span.
Miami High was denied a trip to the postseason each year by rivals Columbus and Coral Gables, which each time claimed the two playoff spots in the district.
Rosales coached this season while coping with the aftermath of the tragic death of his son, Ivan Jr., who died in a car accident on July 30. His son had played for him during his time as Reagan’s offensive coordinator. Miami High players wore the letters “IR” on their helmets in his honor during the season.
SIGNINGS
▪ Westminster Christian had several of its top athletes sign with colleges including seven baseball players.
Dylan Cloonan, Tyler Paige and Alex Ruiz signed with the University of Miami. M.J. Melendez signed with FIU, Sam Fernandez signed with St. Thomas University, Luis Aviles signed with Rice and Max Pinto signed with Samford.
For softball, Ally Mena signed with Ole Miss.
And for volleyball, Nikkia Benitez signed with the University of South Florida and Sophia Poveda signed with Stonehill College.
▪ South Dade shortstop Willie Escala signed with the University of Miami.
▪ Westminster Academy volleyball standouts Gabriella Kalb (Holy Cross) and Gillianna Kalb (Albany) signed with colleges Wednesday.
Basketball
Miami-Dade County
GIRLS
▪ Miami Country Day 68, Nova 35: MCD (1-0): C. Lewis 18, K. Marshall 12, M. Alvarez 15, D. Jackson 10, A. Berry 4, A. Taylor 5, S. Shaw 4. PBG: G. Gonzalez 6, J. Levy 12, R. Cowart 9, K. Massop 3, S. August 5. Half: MCD 39-14. 3-pointers: Lewis 1, Marshall 2, Alvarez 3, Taylor 1, Gonzalez 1, Levy 4, August 1. Rebounds: Jackson 8. Assists: Lewis 8. Steals: Lewis 3. Blocks: Jackson 3.
▪ Miami High 67, Hialeah Gardens 5: MH: McReynolds 4, Gomez 2, Whitley 5, Perez 8, J.Rodriguez 2, Scott 1, Weldon 10, Buckner 14, Wilson 6, Ward 3, Rachel 10, Washington 2. HG: Martin 2, Toress 3. Half: MH 43-1. 3 pointers: Ward, Whitley.
▪ Hebrew Academy 38, Divine Savior 19: HAcd: Sedighim 12, Sugar 2, Ebner 2, K.Wolfson 4, A.Wolfson 4, Herskowitz 2, Gordon 5, Chami 7. Half: HAcd 23-9. Rebounds: A.Wolfson 9. Assists: Sedighim 7. HAcd 1-0.
▪ Ferguson 66, 16 Coral Gables: FER: Pineda 12, Y. Rodriguez 9, Laureano 8, Kingwood 7, Charlton 7, Daniels 6, Morales 6, Gonzalez 5, A. Rodriguez 4, Tay Grant 2. CG: Johnson 5, Luis 4, Guadin 3, Walton 2, Lamadriz 2. Half: FER 38-8. 3-pointers: Morales 2, Pineda 1, Y.Rodriguez 1. Assists: Y.Rodriguez 6. Rebounds: Daniels 5, Gonzalez 5. Steals: Y.Rodriguez 4, Gonzalez 4.
▪ Mater 50, ATM 13: MAT: (2-0): Jimenez 22, Alexander 12, Anduja 6, Alicandu 4, Vinales 2, Osorio 2, Morales 2. ATM: Leilah 7, Taylor 3, Alvarez 2, Moise 1. Half: MAT 21-7. Rebounds: Alicandu 7. Assists: Alicandu 3, Alexander 3, Jimenez 3. Steals: Morales 6. Blocks: Osorio 3. 3-pointers: Alexander 2.
▪ North Miami 45, North Miami Beach 21: NM: Emmanuela Tervil 25, Angie Gutierrez 8, Emily Seide 8, Jennifer Albert 4. NMB: Fulton Smith 8, Perrie A 8, Robin Vanessa 5. Rebounds: Gutierrez 8. Assists: Gutierrez 5. Steals: Gutierrez 8.
▪ Varela 53, Killian 32: Kil: Cannon 26 pts., 6 stls., 4 rebs.; Bell 2 pts., 5 rebs., 1 asts. Var: Lui 14, Polanco 11, Quesada 11, Guillama 9, Mohamed 6, Dominguez 2.
▪ South Dade 47, Palmetto 15: A.Walker 15 pts., 5 rebs., 6 stls; Z.Alexander 10 pts.; K.Rule 8 pts., 7 rebs; D.Clayton 8 pts.
▪ Central 62, Coral Reef 17: Cent: Mosquera 16, Jenkins 11, Sweeting 2, Ashby 4, Ferbie 7, Bain 6, Daniel 16.
▪ Lourdes 86, Southwest 46: Top three scorers: Codispoti 21, Vasquez 18, Sanchez 16. Rebounds: Midolo 9. Steals: Sanchez 9. L 2-0.
▪ Ronald Reagan 50, Goleman 36: RR (2-0): Cutie 4, Brown 6, Molares 1, Sarceno 4, Velez 11, Walls 24. Gole (1-2): Makarria 9, Chelsea 6, Amanda 2, Perez 19. Half: RR 29-12. 3-pointers: Velez 1, Walls 3, Brown 1, Makarria 1, Perez 1.
St. Brendan 60, Palmer Trinity 37: STB (2-1): Rosalyn Viaros 14 pts., 3 rebs.; Cassandra Armas 13 pts., 4 rebs.; Victoria Lara 12 pts.
▪ Ronald Reagan 45, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 8: RR (1-0): Lacayo 2, O’Connor 9, Brown 6, Sarceno 3, Velez 14, Walls 11. HML: Constable 2, Horacious 5, Alonso 1. Half: RR 38-2. 3-pointers: Horacious.
▪ SLAM 48, Archbishop Curley 23: Top SLAM Scorers: Marta Franco 17 points, Arielys Rodriquez 11, Jacqueline Garcia 7.
BOYS
▪ Akerman Tipoff Classic:
Florida Christian 78, Gulliver Prep 73
SLAM 62, Keys Gate 48
Broward County
GIRLS
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 43, Flanagan 34: AM (1-0): Reagan McCray 13, Carla Soto 12, Taylor Goodwin 4, Monica Grimaldo 4, Lexi Shinn 3, Maria Berrocales 2, Cristina Soto 2, Chantell Gonzales 2. Flan (0-1): Mompelas 8, Lubin 7, Howard 7, Theoduk 6, Sharpe 4, Richards 2.
▪ North Broward Prep 53, FAU H.S. 14: Madi Wilson 27 pts., 3 rebs., 5 asts.
Soccer
Miami-Dade County
GIRLS
▪ South Miami 4, Central 1: Vielka Ortega 3 goals; Adrianna Ramos 1 goal; Elspeth Kurzban 1 assist. SM 3-4.
▪ Miami Springs 9, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0: Gabrielle Cimino 3 goals, 1 assist; Elizabeth Vizcanio 2 goals, 1 assist; Katherine Inhoof 2 goals; Sophia Gomez 1 goal, 1 assist. MS 7-0.
▪ Mourning 5, Goleman 0: Allison Wax 3 goals; Chiara Calcagno 1 goal; Aliena Periana 1 goal; Alessia Pous 2 assists; Valery Vasquez 1 assist. Gkp Daniela Periana 2nd shutout. ATM 2-0.
▪ Palmer Trinity 10, Riviera Prep 0: Vicky Rosales 4 goals; Carmen Gonzalez Del Valle 2 goals, 1 assist; Sofia Rivas 1 goal, 2 assists; Georgia Malueg 1 goal, 2 assists; Marla Ricart 1 goal, 1 assist; Sophia Krueger 1 goal. PTS 5-1.
▪ Ransom Everglades 5, Edison 0: Noelle Burke 2 goals,1 assist; Jacqueline Kirk 2 goals; Annie Gutierrez 1 goal, 2 assists. RE 3-1-1.
▪ Palmetto 4, Killian 1: Dominique Mosley 2 goals, 1 assist.
BOYS
▪ Palmer Trinity School 2, Miami Community Charter 0: Alberto Franeschi 1 goal, Francesco Cimo 1 goal.
▪ Gulliver 5, Archimedean 1: Truman Gelnovatch 2 goals, 2 assists; Jude Waugh 1 goal; Gabriel Melor third shutout. Gull 4-0.
▪ LaSalle 7, Booker T Washington 1: LaSalle 2-1-1.
Broward County
GIRLS
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 5, Lourdes Academy 0: Chloe O'neill 3 goals 1, assist; Bella Dorsey 1 goal, 2 assists; Tara Hamilton 1 goal; Gkps Abby Pangallo, Kailey Homoky combined shutout. STA 6-0, Lourdes 5-1.
▪ North Broward Prep 6, Boca Raton-Pope John Paul 1: Morgan Sherman 3 goals; Morgan Newman 2 goals, 2 assists; Morgan Hawes 1 goal; Jenna Shortridge 2 assists. NBP 7-0.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 4, South Florida HEAT 1: Devyn Encalada 1 goal, 1 assist; Lauren McDonald 1 goal, 1 assist; Jaden Roberts 1 goal; Olivia Reese 1 goal; Cassie Lawson 1 assist; Sofia Mallardi 1 assist. AM 5-0-2.
▪ Pine Crest 8, Somerset 1: Natalie Klar 3 goals, 1 assist; Ana Simón 2 goals; Madeleine Turner 1 goal, 2 assists; Tessa Gulley 1 goal; Rose Rothschild 1 goal.
▪ Coconut Creek 3, Hallandale 1: Ashely Rasmair 2 goals; Racquelle Moore goal, assist. CCrk 2-2.
▪ Cypress Bay 8, Plantation 0: Cypress Bay 5-1.
BOYS
▪ Monarch 4, Boca Raton-Spanish River 0: Kevian Ferraz 2 goals; Matheus Guimaraes 1 goal, 1 assist; Joao Dos Santos 1 goal; Davi Da Cruz 2 assists. Gkps Noah Black, Lucas Neves shared 4th shutout by stopping three consecutive PKs to end the game. Mon 4-1. SR 3-3.
▪ American Heritage 3, Somerset-Pembroke Pines 0: Landon Kupo 1 goal; Benjamin Groffi 1 goal; Shanyder Borgelin 1 goal. Gkp Jonathan Gomes shutout. AH 3-0.
▪ Hallandale 3, Coconut Creek 2: Javel Black (CCrk) 2 goals. CCrk 0-2-1.
▪ North Broward Prep 4, Calvary Christian Academy 0: Gkp John Leserra (CCA) 9 saves.
