Ferguson’s Cuervo, Sagemont duo sign with Division-I colleges

Even before she began hitting volleyballs at Ferguson, Michelle Cuervo was regarded as one of the county’s top players.
After a successful career that included three trips to the state final four, Cuervo took the next step Tuesday by signing her letter of intent to play at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.
Cuervo had offers from Columbia, Rice, Indiana and Nova Southeastern in addition to Quinnipiac.
"When I went on my visit, I just loved the school and I met some of the other girls on the team and everything about the place felt right," Cuervo said. "I’ve always wanted to be in that environment up there and it would be good for me to leave and come back and gain a broader view of the world not just Miami."
Cuervo, who earned All-Dade first team honors each of her first three years of high school, was named The Miami Herald’s Class 8A-6A Athlete of the Year for the 2015-16 season.
"I finally made it and I couldn’t have done it with my family, my sister, my coaches and teammates helping me throughout the years," Cuervo said. "I had a lot of great experiences learning about work ethic, team building and how to be a family."
MORE SIGNINGS
▪ Sagemont held its own signing ceremony Tuesday morning at the school.
Basketball standouts Tyler Polley and Tomas Verbinskis each signed with Division-I schools.
Polley, a 6-8 small forward, signed with UConn. Polley had also been offered by several schools including Dayton, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh. Verbinskis, a 6-6 small forward, signed with Richmond.
On the girls’ basketball side, Gabriella Zagari signed with Palm Beach State College and volleyball standout Brooklynne Villano signed with Jacksonville State.
▪ Westminster Christian softball star Ally Mena signed with Ole Miss. Mena, a senior infielder, hit 13 home runs last season.
OB SHOWCASE
The Orange Bowl Committee announced last month that it will hold the inaugural Orange Bowl Florida High School Football Showcase on Feb. 25, 2017 at Nova Southeastern University.
This week the OB Committee representatives and local school administrators began hosting parent-student information sessions at high schools across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties to inform families about the event.
The upcoming sessions will be Wednesday at Miami Jackson at 7 p.m., Nov. 29 at McArthur High, Dec. 6 at South Plantation and Dec. 13 at Coconut Creek High. For more information: Schuyler Easterling at seasterling@orangebowl.org or 305-341-4737.
