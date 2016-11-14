Coral Reef boys win soccer match against Southridge

Nathan Burke and Jonathan Gaitan scored to lead Coral Reef to a 2-1 victory over Southridge on Monday afternoon.
Patrick Munoz had an assist.
▪ Coral Reef 2, Southridge 1: Nathan Burke goal. Jonathan Gaitan goal. Patrick Munoz assist.
▪ South Plantation 6, Plantation 0: Kyle McKendrick 4 goals. Osman Moradel goal, assist. Edilson Ramirez shutout. SP 1-2.
▪ Gulliver 8, Everglades Prep 0: Lucas Massolo 2 goals, 2 assists. Alvaro Calvet 2 goals. Juan Calvet shutout. GUL 3-0.
▪ Miami Beach 2, Miami High 0: Tomas Iglesias goal. Francisco Reyes goal. Kevin Herrera assist. Gabriel Suarez shutout. MB 3-0.
▪ Belen 3, Mater 0: Nicolas Hernandez 2 goals. Rodrigo Munoz goal. Ale Pujals shutout. BEL 1-0.
▪ Braddock 3, South Miami 0: Matias Gonzalez goal. Sebastian Podgaetz goal. Ronni Angel goal. Anthony Lopez 2 assists. Helmis Alvarez shutout. BRA 3-1.
▪ South Dade 2, Palmetto 2: Julian Urrea goal, assist. Faustino Yanes goal. Rogelio Rodriguez assist.
▪ Miami Country Day 1, Divine Savior 0: Pablo Gutierrez goal. Michael McPherson, Condrad Krasuki shutout. MCD 2-0-1. DS 1-1.
▪ Ferguson 2, Homestead 0: Robert Ore goal. Jose Garcia goal. Roger Iglesias shutout. FER 2-1.
▪ Jackson 6, Norland 0: Pablo Medina 2 goals. Kevin Caballero 2 goals. Fredin Rosa-Arita 2 goals. Kevin Rodriguez shutout. JAX 5-0.
▪ Columbus 6, Coral Park 0: Alexis Gomez goal. Jose Gonzalez 2 goals. Eduardo Velazco goal. Julian Sara goal. Matthieu Estrada goal. COL 4-0-1.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ American 3, Hialeah Miami-Lakes 0: Evelyn Roque 2 goals, assist. Nicole Barrera goal, assist. Denise Mendoza shutout. AME 3-2.
▪ Coral Gables 4, Southwest 0: Amy Ransom goal. Kiayra Arnold goal. Summer Campagna goal. Kayla Ferra goal. CG 3-1.
▪ Hillel 8, Doctors Charter 0: Ali Wolf 2 goals. Simi Serfati goal, 2 assists. Kylie Cohen 3 goals. HIL 2-3.
▪ Miami Country Day 8, Palmer Trinity 0: Ava Hanson 4 goals. Amanda Martin 3 goals. Laurel Ivory 2 assists. Beck Bibas 2 assists.
▪ Cypress Bay 8, Coral Glades 0: Alex Goffi 2 goals. Maya Gordon 2 goals. Jessica Camken 2 goals. CB 4-1.
▪ Lourdes 8, Westminster 0: Taylor Cosio 3 goals, assist. Mila Kuylenstierna 2 goals. Niki Molina goal, assists. Victoria Muñoz goal, assist. LOU 5-0-0.
▪ Braddock 5, South Miami 1: Jillian Falcon 4 goals. Adrianna Hernandez goal, 2 assists. BRA 3-3.
▪ Miami Beach 9, Miami High 0: Samantha Wald 4 goals, 3 assists. Juliana Hontou 3 goals, assist. Leslie Mendoza 2 goals. MB 5-0.
▪ LaSalle 8, Edison 0: Valentina Pafumi 3 goals. Anabel Toledo 2 goals, 2 assists. Miah Bermudez shutout. LS 3-0-1.
▪ St. Brendan 9, Pinecrest 1: Alexa Dussaq 2 goals. Adri Diaz 2 goals. Mercedes Cordovi 2 goals. Kristen Maestu goal. Lili Drenth goal. Veronica Corral goal. SB 6-1.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 7, Cooper City 0: Lainey Davis 4 goals, assist. Bella Dorsey goal, assist. Abby Pangallo, Kailey Homoky shutout. STA 5-0.
▪ MAST 4, Pace 1: Karin Pomares 2 goals. MA 3-1.
▪ Gulliver 8, Keys Gate 0: Brianna Austin 4 goals, 2 assists. Isabella Garcia goal, assist. GUL 3-0-1.
▪ North Broward Prep 8, FAU 0: Morgan Sherman 4 goals, 2 assists. Morgan Hawes 3 goals, 3 assists. Sam Susi shutout. NBP 6-0-0.
▪ Calvary Christian 8, Sheridan Hills 0: Beatriz Blanco 3 goals, assist. Karla Rivera goal, 2 assists. Tammy Cartuyvels goal, 2 assists.Patricia Blanco goal, assist. Rachel Wendt shutout. CC 2-3.
▪ Monarch 1, Atlantic Delray 1: Danielle Blubaugh goal.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Lourdes 62, Krop 33: LOU: Maddie Porges 19, Valery Sanchez 18, Elli Codispodi 8. LOU 1-0.
▪ North Broward Prep 52, Olympics Heights 28: NBP: Laurel Alin 23, Madi Wilson 20.
▪ Central 60, Palmetto 10: CEN: Mosquera 11, Jenkins 5, Sweeting 2, Hall 2, Ashby 4, Dossons 10, Ferbie 4, Bain 5, Dnaiel, 13, Braynt 4.
▪ Calvary Christian 52, Somerset Prep 37: CC: Jade Alexander 22, Julia Sieraevan 16, Brianna Hickey 10. CC 1-0.
▪ South Miami 55, Sunset 13: SM: Carmen Garcia 18 points, 2 assists. Shavarria Capers 14 points, 4 assists. Pauline Lately 12, Jasmine Benacourt 4, Deandra Carvajal 2, Madison Barrs 3. SUN: Ashley Alcibar 13. Assists: Garcia 2, Capers 4. Rebounds: Carvajal 13, Lately 11. Steals: Garcia 6 steals. Three-pointers: Garcia 2, Capers 2, Barrs 1. SM 1-0.
▪ Westminster Christian 56, Ransom Everglades 34: RE: Schatz 3, Quanstrom 26, Muller-Kahle 2, Hawkins 3. WC (1-0): Sophia Poveda 26, Destiny Coakley 19, Emily Montes 4, Savannah Searels 3, Giovanna Nebrini 2, Lamarie Morrison 2. Rebounds: Searels 4. Three-pointers: Quanstrom 4. Assists: Coakley 5, Montes 5. HT: 19-18 WC.
▪ North Miami 45, Coral Reef 35: Emmanuela Tervil 17, Emily Seide 11, Angie Gutierrez 6, Tiara Jones 4, Albert Jennifer 3. CR: Hunter 16, McDonald 8, Gillian 6, Alvarez 2, Jean 1. Rebounds: Tervil 10, Seide 10, Gutierrez 2. Blocks: Seide 2. Steals: Seide 4, Gutierrez 10, Jennifer 2.
▪ Doral 49, Southridge 47: DA: Crespo 6, Sanders 1, Torres 11, Barrios 9, Guerrero 2, Martinez 22. SR: Holten 2, Bugh 3, Knox 3, Dawen 5, Hawey 6, Gatorwood 16. HT: 19-17 SR. 3pts: Martinez 4, Barrios 2, Torres 1. DA 1-0.
▪ Mater 49, Goleman 9: MA (1-0): Alexander 17, Alicandu 11, Jimenez 9, Osorio 6, Morales 2, Bogle 2, Anduja 2. BG : Makaria 2, Megan 2, Chelsea 1, Natalie 4. HT: MA 27-9. Assists: Jimenez 5. Rebounds: Morales 9. Steals: Jimenez 8. Blocks: Osorio 1. Three-pointers: Alexander 3, Alicandu 1.
▪ University School 35, Pope John II 28: US: Donna Shaoshana 12, Sara Barase 11, Thalia Perez 6. US 1-0.
Last week’s best Broward High School performances
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Behind Paula Cerame, Brooke Bauer and Allison Marble, the St. Thomas Aquinas girls’ volleyball team (30-2, No. 18 USA Today) beat archrival Tampa Plant 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 in the Class 8A state championship game for its third consecutive state crown.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Deon Jones, McArthur, football: Jones accounted for 268 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Mustangs past Miami Doral Academy 34-17 in the Region 4-7A quarterfinal.
Melissa Rabinowitz, University School, girls’ soccer: Rabinowitz had five goals to lead the Sharks over Pope John Paul II 7-2.
Catharine Cooper, American Heritage, girls’ swimming: Cooper won the girls’ 50-freestyle and 100-freestyle at the Class 2A state finals.
Sebastian Vargas, American Heritage, boys’ swimming: Vargas finished third in the 100 fly and fifth in the 200 freestyle at the Class 2A state finals.
Nick Holm, Deerfield Beach, football: Holm threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bucks (8-2) over surprising Western 27-13 in the Region 4-8A quarterfinals.
Marta Ciesla, Pine Crest, girls’ swimming: Ciesla won the 100 freestyle and finished second in the 50 freestyle to lead the Panthers to second place at the Class 1A state finals.
Jessica Nava, Westminster Academy, girls’ swimming: Nava won the 100 butterfly in a state record 53.45 and the 100 backstroke.
Kevin Mendez, Pine Crest, boys’ swimming: The seventh-grade sensation won the boys’ diving title at the Class 1A state finals.
Zach Allen, Cardinal Gibbons, boys’ swimming: The Georgia signee won his third consecutive Class 2A state diving title.
Marco Wilson, American Heritage, football: The star Florida commit sparked the decisive 28-point second quarter outburst with a 49-yard fumble return for a touchdown as the Patriots cruised to a 55-12 victory over Fort Pierce Westwood in the Region 4-5A quarterfinals.
Fabian Lyon
Last week’s best Miami-Dade high school performances
TEAMS OF THE WEEK
The Westminster Christian volleyball team secured its second state championship in four years with a dramatic five-game win over Orlando Lake Highland Prep in the Class 5A final. Nikkia Benitez led the Warriors with 11 kills.
The Gulliver Prep boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving teams swept the Class 2A state championships. For the girls, it was their third in a row, and for the boys it was their first state title. Miguel Cancel led the boys with wins in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle. Trahern Gribble also won the 100 butterfly. Emily Cordovi led the girls with wins in the 100 fly and 100 backstroke. The Raiders girls also swept all three relays.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Trey Flowers, Palmetto, football: Flowers ran for 259 yards on 32 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 34-28 comeback win over Belen in a Region 4-8A quarterfinal.
Malcolm Vigille, Edison, football: Vigille passed for 248 yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-18 passing and ran for 103 yards on six attempts and a touchdown to lead the Red Raiders in their 36-7 rout of Clewiston on the road in a Region 4-4A semifinal.
Kyla Valls, Ransom Everglades, girls’ swimming: Valls won the Class 1A state title in the 200 freestyle.
Cesar Paredes, Varela, boys’ soccer: Paredes scored two goals in the Vipers’ 3-0 win over Ferguson.
Brianna Gomez, Miami Springs, girls’ soccer: Gomez allowed only one goal in wins over MAST and South Dade.
ANDRE C. FERNANDEZ
Comments