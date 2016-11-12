Pine Crest comes up short in SFC title game

One month after suffering a lopsided loss to the same opponent, Pine Crest entered Saturday night’s Southeastern Football Conference (SFC) championship game at FIU Stadium against undefeated West Palm Beach King’s Academy determined to make amends.
The Panthers definitely showed their grit and determination, but in the end, it wasn’t quite enough as King’s Academy emerged with a 21-13 victory to claim the SFC trophy and finish off a perfect 11-0 season.
“We had a great week of practice and finally got healthy,” Pine Crest coach Troy Harrison said. “That first meeting [King’s won it 51-19] we were pretty banged up and had some guys out so we felt coming in to [Saturday] that we could compete with them and it sure turned out that way, I’m really proud of my kids the way they hung in there.”
Trailing by eight after the Lions scored with 2:29 left in the game when Cory Croteau made a horizontal diving catch of a fourth down pass for a 3-yard touchdown, Pine Crest (8-3) marched down the field in the final two minutes.
Led by quarterback Jordan Schulefand, who represented just about all of the Panthers’ offensive output on the night, Pine Crest drove to the King’s 28 with 32 seconds left but a fourth-down pass to James Pierson was incomplete, ending the contest.
Schulefand completed 20 of 37 passes for 222 yards while rushing for 109 yards on 21 carries.
“King’s has a great team but we were really prepared to come out [Saturday] and compete and keep this thing close,” said Schulefand, who will head to the University of Richmond next year on a baseball scholarship. “If not for a couple of big plays here and there, we maybe come out on top. Hats off to them, they played great.”
Said Harrison: “We set a goal back in May to make the SFC championship game and this was so great for the kids to be out here on a big stage [Saturday night] to play in front of their friends, student body and parents was just a tremendous opportunity.”
▪ Late Friday —Region 4-2A Semifinal: Sophomore Darren Jones scored twice on runs and kicked the winning field goal from 31 yards as time expired to lift Champagnat over Community School of Naples on Friday night at Milander Park.
It was a great team win,” Jones said. “We put it on the ground, and then they gave me a chance to win it.”
Champagnat’s success running the ball in the second half powered them to a 31-23 lead late in the fourth quarter. Community School (9-3) tied the score with a touchdown and two-point conversion with 32 seconds remaining. Then a couple of completions and a defensive penalty set-up Champagnat’s game winner.
Freshman Calvin Montgomery added three touchdown runs (11, 42, 22 yards) for the Lions (9-1) who face First Baptist Academy in a Class 2A Region Final.
David Drucker
▪ Late Friday — Region 4-4A Semifinal: Miami Edison 36, Clewiston 7: Malcolm Vigile was 12-of-18 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns. He also added six carries for 103 yards and another score.
CAROL CITY 47,
DILLARD 8
CC
Dil
First downs
19
8
Rushes-yards
23-223
22-48
Passing yards
225
84
Passes
16-28-1
10-28-1
Punts
0-34
5-34
Fumbles-lost
1-1
1-0
Penalties-yards
15-140
10-70
Field goals-att
0-0
0-0
Carol City
14
13
6
14--47
Dillard
0
0
0
8--8
SCORING SUMMARY
CC-Davis 3 run (Carter kick)
CC-Tucker 17 pass from Smith (Carter kick)
CC-Tucker 21 pass from Smith (kick failed)
CC-Smith 3 run (Carter kick)
CC-Davis 47 run (pass failed)
DIL-Golden 39 run (Wright pass from Francois)
CC-Horne 52 run (Carter kick)
CC-Floyd 1 run (Carter kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing (att-yds) -- CC: Barnwell 2-0, Smith 1-3, Floyd 3-7, Horne Jr. 7-90, Davis 10-123. Dil: Oliver 1-(-14), Francois 5-(-9), Sutton 4-0, Golden 12-71.
Passing (comp-att-int, yds)-- CC: Floyd 2-5-0, 14, Smith 14-23-1, 211. Dil: Francois 10-28-1, 84.
Receiving (rec-yds-TD) -- CC: Horne Jr. 2-(-2), Williams 1-(-2), Williams 1-14, Tucker 4-58, Dingle 5-68, Culpepper 3-89. Dil: Oliver 3-15, Golden 3-28, Leiba 4-45.
COLUMBUS 33,
AMERICAN 16
Amer
Col
First downs
10
15
Rushes-yards
31-148
20-98
Passing yards
106
182
Passes
11-23-0
11-18-1
Punts
-
-
Fumbles-lost
0-0
0-0
Penalties-yards
6-80
6-60
Field goals-att
0-0
0-0
American
0
0
2
14--16
Columbus
14
12
7
0--33
COL- Davis 2 run (Contreras kick)
COL- Harrell 25 catch from Rodriguez (Contreras kick)
COL-Davis 2 run (Contreras kick)
COL- Defense-Safety
COL- Contreras 37 FG
AMER- Defense-Safety
COL- Jobe 43 run (Contreras kick)
AMER- Love 14 catch from Williams (Chacon catch)
AMER- Ancrum 12 catch from Williams (kick failed)
SCORING SUMMARY
Individual Statistics
Rushing (att-yds) -- Amer: Holmes 2-2, Georges 2-11, Williams 2-15, Love 5-24, Womble 10-39, Williams 10-57. COL: Rodriguez 5-12, Davis Jr. 8-17, Gomez 6-26, Jobe 1-43.
Passing (comp-att-int, yds)-- Amer: Williams 2-6-0, 21, Williams 9-17-0, 85. COL: Gonzalez 1-1-0, 2, Rodriguez 10-17-1, 180.
Receiving (rec-yds-TD) -- Amer: Gissendaner 1-2, Georges 1-4, Chacon 2-6, Ancrum 2-25, Love 5-67. COL: Davis Jr. 2-6, Moreno 1-9, Hidalgo Jr. 1-12, Calero 1-15, Davis 1-19, Cooper 2-24, Henderson 1-30, Harrell 2-67.
NORTHWESTERN 38,
BOYNTON BEACH 0
BB
NWN
First downs
9
10
Rushes-yards
20-40
24-213
Passing yards
76
126
Passes
9-25-3
6-10-1
Punts
-
-
Fumbles-lost
1-1
2-0
Penalties-yards
3-25
17-140
Field goals-att
0-0
1-1
Boynton Beach
0
0
0
0--0
Northwestern
21
10
7
0--38
SCORING SUMMARY
NW: Justin Hill Jr. 15 pass from Chatarius Atwell (Kelvin Flores kick)
NW: Aaron Lewis 16 run (Flores kick)
NW: Kiaryn Davis 1 run (Flores kick)
NW: Atwell 1 run (Flores kick)
NW: Flores 47 FG
NW: Hill Jr. 28 run (Flores kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing (att-yds) -- BB: Austin 3-4, Gilliard 8-5, Mullally 1-5, Herring 5-8, Horne 3-18. NW: Gbolade 1-4, Hill 3-18, Louis 6-35, Adams 1-44, Davis 7-45, Atwell 6-67.
Passing (comp-att-int, yds)-- BB: Herring 3-11-1, 30, Mullally 6-14-2, 46. NW: Hill 1-3-0, 12, Atwell 5-7-1, 114.
Receiving (rec-yds-TD) -- BB: Williams 3-30, Jerome 6-46. NW: Davis 1-18, Hill 2-40, Moore 3-58.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 35,
PALM BEACH LAKES 0
PBL
STA
First downs
11
10
Rushes-yards
16-33
15-105
Passing yards
60
85
Passes
11-24-1
9-15-0
Punts
4-24
2-28
Fumbles-lost
0-0
0-0
Penalties-yards
9-71
11-130
Field goals-att
0-1
0-1
Palm Beach Lakes
0
0
0
0--0
St. Thomas Aquinas
27
0
8
0--35
SCORING SUMMARY
STA - Epstein 24 run (Vold kick)
STA - Moore 10 pass from Allen (kick failed)
STA - Crozier 22 blocked punt return (Vold kick)
STA - Troutman 18 fumble return (Vold kick)
STA - Troutman 41 interception return (Moore pass from Allen)
Individual Statistics
Rushing (att-yds) -- PBL: Wright 6-(-15), Franklin 1-(-5), Young 4-25, Edden 5-28. STA: Kelly 1-9, Bryan 4-16, Llewellyn 3-16, Carter 3-18, Epstein 4-46.
Passing (comp-att-int, yds)-- PBL: Edden 11-24-1, 60. STA: Fillichio 0-1-0, 0, Allen 9-14-0, 85.
Receiving (rec-yds-TD) -- PBL: Franklin 2-7, Wright 2-10, Hall 2-10, Edwards 5-33. STA: Harley 1-(-2), Bryan 1-6, Palmer 2-19, Merrell 2-29, Moore 3-33.
DEERFIELD BEACH 27,
WESTERN 13
W
DB
First downs
9
10
Rushes-yards
32-81
22-55
Passing yards
109
231
Passes
9-23-3
12-20-1
Punts
4-33.5
6-34.2
Fumbles-lost
1-0
1-0
Penalties-yards
9-62
13-125
Western
0
7
0
6--13
Deerfield Bch
6
21
0
0--27
SCORING SUMMARY
DB - Knighton 7 run (kick failed)
W - Chambers 55 interception return (Berrios kick)
DB - Allen 64 pass from Holm (Rivera kick)
DB - Davis 45 pass from Holm (Rivera kick)
DB - Holm 4 run (Rivera kick)
Soccer
GIRLS
▪ Westminster Christian 5, East Ridge 0: Emily Battle 2 goals; Madison Bracci 2 goals, 1 assist; Nicole Alamo goal; Julia Bracci, Elisa Somoza, Elizabeth Figg 1 assist each; Gkp Alyssa Kreps shutout.
Comments