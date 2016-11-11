Carol City routs Dillard to earn a shot at redemption against Northwestern

Some like to call the second round of the playoffs “rematch week.”
Carol City’s football team hopes to make it “redemption week.”
Quarterback Marlon Smith passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and running back Cameron Davis ran for two touchdowns as the Chiefs routed host Dillard 47-8 in a Region 4-6A quarterfinal Friday night.
Carol City (6-2), which lost a 19-14 heartbreaker against Northwestern two weeks ago for the District 16-6A championship, secured a rematch with the Bulls next Friday at Traz Powell Stadium.
Northwestern (10-1) had no trouble itself Friday, routing Boynton Beach in another quarterfinal 38-0.
“You don’t always get second chances in life, but we’re lucky we will get one next week,” Carol City coach Aubrey Hill said. “We just have to take care of Carol City itself and what we do and if we do that we’ll be all right.”
Davis arguably felt the weight of the way they lost to Northwestern more than any other.
Davis lost the ball to Northwestern linebacker Demetrius Taylor on the fumble-return-touchdown late in the game that led to the Bulls’ victory. The play came moments after it seemed Carol City was about to run out the clock, secure a district title and extend a four-game winning streak at the time that had turned its season around after an 0-2 start.
Davis has been on a quest for redemption since.
“I just knew I had to hold the ball tighter, dedicate myself more, stay humble and stay hungry,” Davis said. “Next week means everything, everything to us.”
Davis ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries Friday against Dillard.
Carol City dominated up front on both sides of the ball, rushing for 223 yards as a team.
Smith completed 14 of 23 passes for 211 yards, playing for the first three quarters until the Chiefs built a 33-0 lead.
His two touchdown passes went to Victor Tucker in the second quarter as the Chiefs took a 27-0 halftime lead.
Dillard got on the board late when George Golden broke loose for a 39-yard touchdown run. But the Panthers couldn’t sustain much momentum beyond that opponent as Carol City held another opponent under 10 points.
The Chiefs’ defense has held opponents to eight points or fewer in all six of the team’s victories and has not allowed a team to score 20 points in any game this season.
On Friday, Carol City limited Dillard (6-4) to 48 yards rushing — most of which came on the Panthers’ lone scoring drive.
“It really all started up front on the offensive line and defensive lines,” Hill said. “We did a lot of great things and we’re excited about how we played and we’re ready for Round 2 with Northwestern.”
