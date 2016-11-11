Northwestern shuts out Boynton Beach in region 4-6A quarterfinal

Taurus Dotson Jr. propelled Northwestern’s ball-hawking defense to a 38-0 destruction of Boynton Beach in a 4-6A quarterfinal at Traz Powell Stadium.
FINAL | @BullsAthletics 38, @BoyntonFootball 0 in 4-6A quarterfinal. @AndreMHsports pic.twitter.com/ZExrqoUd1u— Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) November 12, 2016
“Everytime our offense come off the ball they come to me and say get the ball back so we can put up more points. Im the captain of the db’s so before the game I said the goal today is three picks. That’s what we went for.”
Dotson’s duo of interceptions and the Bulls’ four forced first-half Tigers turnovers meant more snaps for the team’s talented offense to take a 31-0 first half edge.
Justin Hill Jr. caught 15-yard touchdown from Chatarius Atwell to get the scoring started. Aaron Lewis and Kiaryn Davis added first half touchdown runs to put the Bulls up 21-0 in the first quarter. Atwell legged out a second quarter score and Kelvin Flores connected on a 47-yard field goal before the half closed. Hill Jr. started the running clock with a 28-yard run in the third quarter to end the Tigers’ misery.
“We executed everywhere and just made plays,” Atwell said. “It feels good to be back.
Running back Kai Henry was not active for the game due to an ankle injury. Thomas Burns also had an interception for the Bulls. Schneider Jonassaint had a forced fumble and Ben Garland had a fumble recovery in the win.
The Bulls (10-1) face Carol City in a region 4-6A semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Traz Powell Stadium.
“Carol City is a great team,” Dotson said. “They have a great running game and great passing game. We have to prepare strongly for this week.”
