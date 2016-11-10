North Broward Prep wins in double overtime

Following a scoreless 48 minutes of regulation, North Broward Prep. scored touchdowns in each overtime to advance past host Calvary Christian Academy in the Gold Coast Conference semifinal game Thursday night.
Calvary scored the first points of the game on fourth and goal from the one in overtime. The score came on a run by Abraham Tigertail on a side snap out of an off-balance formation that came as an audible after starting in a field goal formation. The extra point was good.
North Broward (9-2) responded on its first touch when Anthony Gomez scored on a 10-yard run. The extra point sent the game into double overtime. North Broward started on offense in the second overtime and got a four-yard touchdown catch from Kevin Austin on a pass from Logan Shooster.
Calvary (7-3) struggled in the second overtime and ended up with fourth and goal from the 11 yard line. Ivan Bronnikov came up with the game-winning sack for North Broward on the final play of the game.
Field goal attempts by each team were the closest each team came to a score in the first half. The first attempt by North Broward was blocked and the second hit the top of the left upright. Calvary's only field goal attempt came with one second left in the first half, but was missed off the right upright. Calvary missed a 22-yard field goal wide left with 6:54 left in the fourth quarter.
Robbie Evans led Calvary with 123 rushing yards on 20 carries. Shooster passed for 135 yards and rushed for 43 yards on eight carries.
North Broward will go to Archbishop McCarthy for the championship game on Thursday.
